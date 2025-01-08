IT ENDS WITH US Lawsuit Heats Up With Claim DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Nicepool Was Mocking Justin Baldoni

As the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues, the latter's lawyer has weighed in on claims that Deadpool & Wolverine's Nicepool was created to mock the It Ends With Us star...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine

By now, you've probably heard about the It Ends With Us lawsuit revolving around Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively has accused her co-star and director of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

She's also claimed that Baldoni engaged in unscripted physical intimacy, discussed his sex life inappropriately, and tried to add a graphic sex scene without consent. Baldoni countersued, alleging Lively attempted to seize control of the film's editing process and damaged his reputation to fix hers.

Both parties have denied the other's accusations and each has shared evidence backing up at least some of their allegations. Now, though, Deadpool & Wolverine has been dragged into the heated back-and-forth. 

Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freeman recently appeared on Megyn Kelly's show to discuss the legal battle and was asked about speculation that Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool was used to mock the actor following his on-set clashes with Reynolds' wife.  

Arguing that there's "no question it relates to Justin," Freeman said the "hair bun" and "the comment about the pregnancy" made it "pretty obvious what’s being done."

"What I make of that is that if your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni. You don’t make fun of the situation," he added. "You take it very seriously, you file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process. What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke."

"But again, if somebody is seriously sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of it. It’s a serious issue," the lawyer concluded.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the title characters encounter Nicepool who says, "Oh my goodness, wait until you’ve seen Ladypool. She is gorgeous. She just had a baby too and [you] can't even tell." When the Merc with the Mouth responds that he shouldn't have said that, the Variant replies, "That's okay. I identify as a feminist."

As we're sure you'll recall, Ladypool was played by Lively in the R-Rated Marvel Studios threequel. 

Deleted scenes from this Deadpool & Wolverine sequence have also gone viral on social media, with many now convinced Reynolds was mocking Baldoni. Is it a stretch to suggest that the actor would create a character just to ridicule the guy who butted heads with his wife? Who knows. 

Still, this lawsuit may be one to watch. 

TheDpool
TheDpool - 1/8/2025, 11:46 AM
I still can't get over somebody essentially trying it on with a woman that's married to Ryan Reynolds.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/8/2025, 12:39 PM
@TheDpool - scumbags will try anything. Especially atheists or those without moral compass
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 1/8/2025, 1:07 PM
@Vigor - some quotes from the Bible for you;

“If a man lies with a male as with a women, both of them shall be put to death for their abominable deed; they have forfeited their lives.” (Leviticus 20:13 NAB)

If a man commits adultery with another man’s wife, both the man and the woman must be put to death. (Leviticus 20:10 NLT)

and everyone who would not seek the Lord, the God of Israel, was to be put to death, whether small or great, whether man or woman. (2 Chronicles 15:12-13 NAB)

As you approach a town to attack it, first offer its people terms for peace. If they accept your terms and open the gates to you, then all the people inside will serve you in forced labor. But if they refuse to make peace and prepare to fight, you must attack the town. When the LORD your God hands it over to you, kill every man in the town. But you may keep for yourselves all the women, children, livestock, and other plunder. You may enjoy the spoils of your enemies that the LORD your God has given you. (Deuteronomy 20:10-14)

How about the Laws regarding Rape in Deuteronomy 22:28-29 NAB)?

“If a man is caught in the act of raping a young woman who is not engaged, he must pay fifty pieces of silver to her father. Then he must marry the young woman because he violated her, and he will never be allowed to divorce her.”

Or what about the part where it encourages the Rape Victim to be out to death? Again, found in Deuteronomy 22:23-24 NAB

“If within the city a man comes upon a maiden who is betrothed, and has relations with her, you shall bring them both out of the gate of the city and there stone them to death: the girl because she did not cry out for help though she was in the city, and the man because he violated his neighbors wife.”

And you want to question the moral compass of atheists, when you believe this shit, you utter cretin?
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 1/8/2025, 11:47 AM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/8/2025, 11:49 AM
Anddddd boring
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/8/2025, 11:51 AM
Say the very least we have a situation where both people are beyond toxic.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 11:51 AM
I think Nicepool was a parody of how Canadians are always stereotypically characterized as being nice.

I don't understand how the comments about Lively's pregnancy are related to Justin Baldioni. Did he say that to her or something...?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 1/8/2025, 12:03 PM
@ObserverIO - that was my take, as well.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/8/2025, 12:12 PM
@ObserverIO - This was the point, someone on X made the Baldoni reference after the movie came out up and now they are tryin to use it. Pathetic if you ask me.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/8/2025, 12:16 PM
@ObserverIO - Yeh, if there was something 'off' Nicepool said that WAS a parody of him then stating it WAS a parody is kinda like admitting he did the things that were parodied wouldn't it? However, yeh I took it as JUST lampooning the Canadian stereotype and as he was talking about a character played by his RL wife then either way feel it was fair game for a Canadian actor to do.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/8/2025, 12:45 PM
@ObserverIO - Nailed it... thats exactly what he was doing with Nicepool
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/8/2025, 11:52 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Mihkdan29
Mihkdan29 - 1/8/2025, 11:52 AM
Total b.s.
JonAwesome
JonAwesome - 1/8/2025, 11:52 AM
I still don’t get how nicepool is supposed to be mocking Justin Baldoni.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/8/2025, 11:53 AM
Nowadays I'll trust a drug addict before I trust a liberal white woman.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/8/2025, 11:54 AM
"What I make of that is that if your wife is sexually harassed, you don’t make fun of Justin Baldoni. You don’t make fun of the situation. You take it very seriously, you file HR complaints, you raise the issue and you follow a legal process. What you don’t do is mock the person and turn it into a joke."

Okay so if someone sexually harasses me I am forbidden from ever making fun of them. Noted. Seems a little unfair, but duly noted.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/8/2025, 12:25 PM
@ObserverIO - Maybe just a me thing but if someone was out of order in any way with my wife there are two main options.

1.) I take the piss out of them at every given chance till I get bored and/or they satisfactoraly appologise and/or my wife tells me to stop.

2.) I beat the crap out of the turd.

Course I personaly am not in a position to be able to afford to sue in court so that would be added to the list if in their shoes but the point being if I stepped over any lines with anyone, even unintentionaly I wouldn't admit to doing so by claiming things were a parody OR take offense at being mocked cos it is a given to occur when her husband is frickin Deadpool (heck a given just from RR on social media if he hadn't had another DP film coming out).
Colton
Colton - 1/8/2025, 11:54 AM
Tabloid tat again on this site. Ffs
PantherKing
PantherKing - 1/8/2025, 12:02 PM
Bro is off his rockers
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/8/2025, 12:04 PM
Honestly I feel this is a case of both sides (Baldoni's and Lively's) stories and experiences being true.

No one's going to win here.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/8/2025, 12:04 PM
@Conquistador - *except the lawyers*
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/8/2025, 12:11 PM
@Conquistador - The only way to prove nicepool is based off of Baldoni is either a written trail somewhere (which I doubt exists) or Baldoni admitting he did fat shame Lively, which would be a wild admission because it would hurt his case because he'd be admitting fault.

If he says he never said any of that, than how can the joke be based on him? Even if you say "well it's a joke based on their lie" you can't really sue someone for making a joke about someone that ultimately turned out to not be true.

Late Night talk show hosts wouldn't do monologues anymore for fear of defamation suits.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/8/2025, 12:05 PM
User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/8/2025, 12:08 PM
Imagine supposedly being made fun of, no one knows or even thinks it's supposed to be you, and then you tell people "hey that's me" and there's literally just about no way to prove it's you, unless you admit to fat shaming Lively, therefore proving her and Reynolds case.

What a world.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/8/2025, 12:11 PM
Very Ray Fisher of Baldoni's lawyer.
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 1/8/2025, 1:08 PM
@GeneralZod - if you know
. . You know. Exactly what I thought 🤣🤣
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/8/2025, 12:13 PM
Good thing Megyn Kelley stopped bleeding out of her eyes, face, wherever. She loves being publicly humiliated like a dog so it’s understandable that she is rooting for Justin.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2025, 12:13 PM
Justin Baldoni When he saw Wolverine and Deadpool making money
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 1/8/2025, 12:17 PM
A question for Deadpool fans:

Doesn't Nicepool predate all this? I mean, if there was a comic beforehand...
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2025, 12:26 PM
@UltimaRex - Not the biggest DP fan but from what I know he was made just for the film although he might have been a little inspired by this variant but not 100% sure. User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/8/2025, 12:26 PM
@UltimaRex - he was original for the movie.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/8/2025, 12:33 PM
@UltimaRex - There was a Zenpool that may have been in part the inspiration but I don't think there was a Nicepool and aspects of the film character seemed to be unique/new.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/8/2025, 12:20 PM
It seems like an odd way to mock someone when no one caught on to who it was they were trying to parody. I would imagine you would have to make it somewhat clear that it is intended to make fun of a specific person otherwise it is a useless exercise!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/8/2025, 12:25 PM
Rich people problems bore me.
Can we all sue Hollywood for the past 5 years of cash grab movies that suck too? Now that’s a lawsuit I’d like to hear about.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/8/2025, 12:25 PM
I support Blake Lively against the zionist sexual predator that is all too common on hollyweird
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 1/8/2025, 12:32 PM
Idk this seems far fetched but ny gut tells me Ryan and his wife seem to have a malicious campaign against this guy.

I like Ryan Reynolds, but his nice guy persona has always come off as unauthentic.
And I’ve never liked Blake Lively, she has seemed like a very conceited person even before all this.


I can’t for sure say which party is right but I’m leaning more towards Baldoni.
I mean he knew she was a married woman and with the whole post me too era he decided to act like that on set with two big Hollywood stars producing?
Idk man , he doesn’t strike me as a stupid man to risk his career like that.

Plus Ryan and Blake have a lot of power in Hollywood, so it was natural that everyone would side with them.
It really is all about power and influence.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 1/8/2025, 12:44 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - “ I mean he knew she was a married woman and with the whole post me too era he decided to act like that on set with two big Hollywood stars producing?
Idk man , he doesn’t strike me as a stupid man to risk his career like that”

That is beyond backwards logic. By your logic there will never be a sexual harassment case in a movie set ever again becaue we are in a. Post me too era…

If you’re the kind of person that does that kind of stuff, I doubt logic is always front of their mind when doing these things
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 1/8/2025, 12:49 PM
@CerealKiller1 -

I did not say that there would never be another sexual harassment case ever …

I just mean that the way he handled himself in the press tour , he didn’t come off as a man who would do stuff like that, and yes people who did that may be blinded and don’t care , but I doubt it. People who hurt other people sometimes are calculated (psychos) so with the whole Me Too era, it just seems stupid to me to behave like that , if he is a creep, when two of Hollywood’s biggest stars are producing and can end your career with a phone call.

But who knows , we might never know the truth , but I do know Ryan and Blake have a lot of power in that industry. And they can use it for whatever means they want.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/8/2025, 12:36 PM
"Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freeman recently appeared on Megyn Kelly's show"

That's pretty much all I need to know about Baldoni's case. They're trying to stir up the same misogynistic hornets nest that pilloried [the woman] in [the famous legal case from a couple of years ago.] And it'll probably work!
abd00bie
abd00bie - 1/8/2025, 12:38 PM
Lively was producer on the film even if not, she has the power to do everything to Baldoni because the weight Reynolds has in Hollywood, while it was happening. She is coming out with this after her reputation was self-sabotaged. I really don't see this as anything but trying to fix her own image.
