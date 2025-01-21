NOSFERATU Extended Cut Now Available On Digital; Studio Releases Best Look Yet At Count Orlok

Focus Features has announced that an extended cut of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is now available to purchase on Digital platforms.

Unfortunately, this version will only include an additional four minutes of footage, although some deleted scenes are also available as part of the bonus content.

The critically-acclaimed gothic horror remake is also still in theaters, and recently passed $150 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $50 million.

In addition to a new featurette, the studio has unveiled an official Count Orlok standee, which gives us our clearest look yet (aside from some leaked screenshots) of Bill Skarsgård as the dreaded vampire.

This new take on Orlok has proven to be divisive, but Eggers has previously explained that he wanted to change up the classic creature design for something that more closely resembled an "undead nobleman."

The filmmaker revealed his thought process behind the vampire's look during a recent interview with Deadline.

“What would a dead Transylvanian nobleman actually look like? That was basically where I started from, and I wanted to still acknowledge Max Schreck’s makeup design.”

Makeup designer David White elaborated while speaking to Variety.

"It was always going to be new and fresh because we had Bill Skarsgård to work with. Bill has a great bone structure and wonderful expressive eyes, and is such a great actor. There are echoes of the original Max Schreck version in the look, but only fleeting echoes. I feel our Orlok gives a much deeper, more visual interpretation, and is definitely standalone."

As for Skarsgård, while he would ultimately get used to the design, he was far from convinced upon first seeing the prosthetics he'd be required to wear.

“Bill sees the sculpt of the bust and he freaks out, and he’s like, ‘That doesn’t look anything like me, this guy didn’t look like me when he was even alive,'" recalls Eggers. "'What the f*ck?’ He wasn’t mean, but he was alarmed. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s the point, that you’re totally transforming into somebody else.’ And then, he’s putting the makeup on and he’s like, ‘Ugh, I look like a goblin. This is terrible.’ And then, once they put the hair on, even though the makeup wasn’t totally finished, I saw the first moment when he was like, ‘OK, this is cool. This is a person.’ I started to see him in the mirror, playing around, trying to do something."

A new take on F. W. Murnau's 1922 version and Werner Herzog's take in 1979, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Written for the screen and directed by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The movie has also been confirmed for a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on February 18, and you can check out a full list of special features below.

NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE – Explore the deepest, darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.

BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM – Filmmaker Robert Eggers' lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.

BECOMING COUNT ORLOK – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård's bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.

CAPTURING THE MOOD – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu's incredibly eerie atmosphere.

RECREATING 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.

DRESSING THE PART – Whether accenting Count Orlok's otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character's story.

THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance

NOSFERATU’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

DELETED SCENES Ellen at the Window Harding’s Bedchamber/Dark Corridor Behold, the Third Night

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS