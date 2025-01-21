JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX And MADAME WEB Sweep This Year's Razzie Award Nominations

As this year's awards season gets underway, Hollywood prepares to celebrate the very best - and worst - that 2024 had to offer.
The Academy Award nominations were recently delayed due to the California wildfires, but we do have the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards, and several superhero/comic book-based movies were "honored" in a number of categories.
Not too surprisingly, Warner Bros.' Joker sequel picked up the most nominations, with stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga up for Worst Actor, Todd Phillips for Worst Director, and more. Sony Pictures' Madame Web was a close second with noms in six categories, tied with Megalopolis and Reagan.
Lionsgate's ill-fated The Crow reboot picked up two.
Nominees were chosen were via emailed ballots to 1,202 Razzie members from 49 States and about two dozen foreign countries who chose five top contenders in each of nine categories.
The Razzies began back in 1981, and the Oscars parody show was seen as a bit of harmless fun for many years (Halle Barry even showed up to collect her Worst Actress award for Catwoman), but the annual "celebration" of the worst cinema has to offer has come in for a lot of backlash over the past few years.
What do you guys make of the Razzie Awards? Is it time to call it a day, or are people being too sensitive? Be sure to drop us a comment down below, and check out the full list of nominees.
Worst Picture
Borderlands
Joker: Folie a Deux
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
Actor
Jack Black / Dear Santa
Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon
Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid / Reagan
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted
Actress
Cate Blanchett / Borderlands
Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle
Dakota Johnson / Madame Web
Jennifer Lopez / Atlas
Supporting Actor
Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands
Kevin Hart / Borderlands
Shia LaBeouf (in drag) Megalopolis
Tahar Rahim / Madame Web
Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers
Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter
Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) Reagan
Emma Roberts / Madame Web
Amy Schumer / Unfrosted
FKA twigs / The Crow
Director
S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web
Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis
Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux
Eli Roth / Borderlands
Jerry Seinfeld/ Unfrosted
Screen Combo
Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) Borderlands
Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted
The Entire Cast of Megalopolis
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux
Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as “Ronnie and Nancy”) in Reagan
Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
The Crow
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Mufasa: The Lion King
Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver
Screenplay
Joker: Folie a Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Madame Web
Megalopolis
Reagan
The “winners” will be unveiled by video press release March 1, the day before the Oscars.