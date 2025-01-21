JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX And MADAME WEB Sweep This Year's Razzie Award Nominations

As this year's awards season gets underway, Hollywood prepares to celebrate the very best - and worst - that 2024 had to offer.

The Academy Award nominations were recently delayed due to the California wildfires, but we do have the nominations for the Golden Raspberry Awards, and several superhero/comic book-based movies were "honored" in a number of categories.

Not too surprisingly, Warner Bros.' Joker sequel picked up the most nominations, with stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga up for Worst Actor, Todd Phillips for Worst Director, and more. Sony Pictures' Madame Web was a close second with noms in six categories, tied with Megalopolis and Reagan.

Lionsgate's ill-fated The Crow reboot picked up two.

Nominees were chosen were via emailed ballots to 1,202 Razzie members from 49 States and about two dozen foreign countries who chose five top contenders in each of nine categories.

The Razzies began back in 1981, and the Oscars parody show was seen as a bit of harmless fun for many years (Halle Barry even showed up to collect her Worst Actress award for Catwoman), but the annual "celebration" of the worst cinema has to offer has come in for a lot of backlash over the past few years.

What do you guys make of the Razzie Awards? Is it time to call it a day, or are people being too sensitive? Be sure to drop us a comment down below, and check out the full list of nominees.

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie a Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Actor

Jack Black / Dear Santa

Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid / Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Actress

Cate Blanchett / Borderlands

Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle

Dakota Johnson / Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands

Kevin Hart / Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag) Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim / Madame Web

Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) Reagan

Emma Roberts / Madame Web

Amy Schumer / Unfrosted

FKA twigs / The Crow

Director

S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis

Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth / Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld/ Unfrosted

Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as “Ronnie and Nancy”) in Reagan

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Screenplay

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

The “winners” will be unveiled by video press release March 1, the day before the Oscars.