X-MEN: DeWanda Wise Emerges As A Top Fan-Pick To Play Storm - But Is She Actually Up For The Role?

Ever since the rumor that Marvel Studios was interested in bringing Wicked star Cynthia Erivo on board the upcoming X-Men reboot as Storm did the rounds, fans have been debating about who they think the best choice to play the weather-manipulating mutant hero in the MCU would be.

Jodi Turner-Smith (The Acolyte, Bad Monkey) and DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion) seem to have emerged as two very popular picks, with the latter possibly gaining the edge thanks to a resurgence of fan-art being shared on social media over the past few days.

Some X accounts are claiming that Wise is actually up for the role, but we've heard there's no truth to this - at least, not yet.

At 40, some feel that Wise would be too old to play Ororo Munroe, especially after recent rumors that Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink is in talks to play Jean Grey. We have heard that Marvel is casting most of the characters in the early to mid-twenties range, but that doesn't mean at least a couple of members of the team couldn't take on more of a mentor/teacher role.

Wise was asked about the possibility of suiting-up as part of a superhero franchise in a 2024 interview, and made it clear that Storm is the "only" character she'd be interested in playing.

"[Storm] is the only Marvel character I'm interested in... it's the only Marvel character I've ever been interested in. I think we're going to single-handedly make that happen, and I thank you for that."

Would you like to see Wise play Storm in the MCU? Check out some fan-art below, and let us know in the comments section.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."