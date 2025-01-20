X-MEN: DeWanda Wise Emerges As A Top Fan-Pick To Play Storm - But Is She Actually Up For The Role?

X-MEN: DeWanda Wise Emerges As A Top Fan-Pick To Play Storm - But Is She Actually Up For The Role?

There's a rumor doing the rounds that DeWanda Wise is in talks to play Storm in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot, and it certainly sounds like something fans would be on board with...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 20, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Ever since the rumor that Marvel Studios was interested in bringing Wicked star Cynthia Erivo on board the upcoming X-Men reboot as Storm did the rounds, fans have been debating about who they think the best choice to play the weather-manipulating mutant hero in the MCU would be.

Jodi Turner-Smith (The Acolyte, Bad Monkey) and DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion) seem to have emerged as two very popular picks, with the latter possibly gaining the edge thanks to a resurgence of fan-art being shared on social media over the past few days.

Some X accounts are claiming that Wise is actually up for the role, but we've heard there's no truth to this - at least, not yet.

At 40, some feel that Wise would be too old to play Ororo Munroe, especially after recent rumors that Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink is in talks to play Jean Grey. We have heard that Marvel is casting most of the characters in the early to mid-twenties range, but that doesn't mean at least a couple of members of the team couldn't take on more of a mentor/teacher role.

Wise was asked about the possibility of suiting-up as part of a superhero franchise in a 2024 interview, and made it clear that Storm is the "only" character she'd be interested in playing.

"[Storm] is the only Marvel character I'm interested in... it's the only Marvel character I've ever been interested in. I think we're going to single-handedly make that happen, and I thank you for that."

Would you like to see Wise play Storm in the MCU? Check out some fan-art below, and let us know in the comments section.

If some of the X-Men make their debut in the next Avengers movies (which they are rumored to do), there's a chance we could get some official casting news fairly soon.

During a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kevin Feige was asked how it feels knowing that "we’re closer to seeing the X-Men and Avengers together on the big screen."

"It is extremely emotional, on a personal level, to have done a movie with Hugh after 25 years and me being a small part of that first X-Men movie. And knowing that, thanks to various corporate studio entity deals, we now have 1000s of characters back — characters I hadn’t frankly thought about in many years because we didn’t have the rights to them. Now that we do, it is great fun thinking [about who we can finally]. Our animated series X-Men ’97 was sort of the first taste of people reuniting with the X-Men mythology and that storyline. The response to that series just further excited us about how to bring the soap opera and the saga of the mutants to the MCU."

X-MEN: Marvel Said To Have Actual Interest In Enlisting Cynthia Erivo To Play Storm
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/20/2025, 10:56 AM
I'd take her or Cynthia for the Mohawk version of Storm. Cynthia has more clout
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/20/2025, 10:58 AM
Second pic is garbage AI. Looking like Igor lmao
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/20/2025, 11:33 AM
@bobevanz - Pfft. This looks like what Sonic was before fans demanded a change.

User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/20/2025, 10:57 AM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/20/2025, 10:58 AM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/20/2025, 10:59 AM
At least this one looks like a woman
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/20/2025, 11:02 AM

She would be a good pick. She is attractive and has the fire in her eyes.

Gotta be anyone but that ugly dude who played the Blue Fairie & Elfaba.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/20/2025, 11:03 AM
Much better than the green moron
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/20/2025, 11:05 AM
@TheyDont -
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/20/2025, 11:05 AM
100%

A much better pick than the Wicked sister.

To be honest I’m not really feeling.

For [frick]s sake
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 1/20/2025, 11:06 AM
TEN TIMES BETTER. THAT OTHER WOMAN LOOKS LIKE A DUDE! AND SHE GOT A BIG MOSE, AND SHE DOESN'T LOOK FEMININE!
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 1/20/2025, 11:07 AM
@blitzkreg - BIG NOSE I MEANT TO SAY
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/20/2025, 11:09 AM
@blitzkreg - User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/20/2025, 11:11 AM
@blitzkreg - Bloody hell. You didn’t hold back. Especially with her nose 😂
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/20/2025, 11:07 AM
Honestly, they should cast unknowns for most of the X-Men. I would prefer an African actress who has the accent for real so she can add weight to the performance and we can spotlight new talent in Hollywood.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/20/2025, 11:08 AM
Not only a ridiculously beautiful woman, but looks like John Byrne's Ororo.
User Comment Image
krayzeman
krayzeman - 1/20/2025, 11:10 AM
She so fine. Wish she was taller though
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/20/2025, 11:13 AM
YES PLEASE
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/20/2025, 11:27 AM
Ah shit. I sound like Shameik Moore

User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 1/20/2025, 11:16 AM
She is the ONLY choice for Storm. Storm is supposed to be a beautiful exotic African goddess. I have been preaching since day 1 Wise should be the actress who plays Storm. Not Nosferatu aka Wicked.
Forthas
Forthas - 1/20/2025, 11:16 AM
I really hope that Disney goes younger. It is time to tell the entire X-men saga in a a way that makes sense but starting from the beginning. Going younger does present some issues such as how Magneto could have been a Holocaust survivor. But they can just include a throw away line that mutants age slowly. It is a mistake to think that they should keep with the previous actors when it is the X-men brand that sells.

Anyhow my pick for Storm is Jessica Allain. She is in her twenties, is tall at 5'9 and can disappear and grow with the role given she is an unknown.

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/20/2025, 11:29 AM
@Forthas - even better. Pitch it to kevin
Forthas
Forthas - 1/20/2025, 11:38 AM
@JFerguson - I don't even know if it is a situation where the role is offered to someone. They will probably pick a few people and have them audition. I like Dwanda Wise a lot and she absolutely looks the part facial wise but she is only 5'6 and at 40 would suggest an around 40 year old T'Challa. I think Allain would give Marvel more options and is more statuesque than Wise.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/20/2025, 11:45 AM
@Forthas - Nice. As much as I like this Wise rumor, you make a good and well articulated take.
Order66
Order66 - 1/20/2025, 11:18 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 1/20/2025, 11:22 AM
She would've been great back when Chadwick was BP, but at 40 she might be too old for the role now imo.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/20/2025, 11:25 AM
Wise would be a great choice.

Don't know her work, but she looks great.
AC1
AC1 - 1/20/2025, 11:34 AM
She definitely looks the part, not sure if I've ever seen her work though. As for her age, if Marvel wanted to diversify the X-Men roster in regards to age I could definitely see Storm being older than a lot of the other characters and closer to the age of Professor X than Jean, for example. Might not be traditional but it could work, especially since Storm has always been one of the more mature, authoritative characters in the comics and other adaptations.

