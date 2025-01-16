Justin Baldoni Sues Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively For $400M As More Nicepool Details Come To Light

Justin Baldoni Sues Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively For $400M As More Nicepool Details Come To Light

The legal battle between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been taken to a new level, as the latter has now sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 16, 2025 06:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Earlier this week, Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel Studios and Disney, demanding that they share all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character in Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the movie, the Wade Wilson variant has a number of exchanges with the OG Deadpool that certainly could be construed as making reference to some of Blake Lively's accusations against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, and Baldoni is convinced that Reynolds was "flagrantly mocking" him with the creation of the character.

THR has now shared an update, and it seems Freedman believes that the character of Nicepool was developed around the same time Lively and Baldoni's relationship soured during the It Ends With Us shoot. Apparently, Nicepool was created before the rift between the actors, but scenes involving the variant were shot later on, following the November 2023 conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The original version of Nicepool is notably different in the script, and it does sound like Reynolds and (possibly) director Shawn Levy did make some late changes (the addition of the man-bun, for example).

“He’s immaculate. He wears a Deadpool suit with no mask,” reads the script’s description of Nicepool. “The suit looks like Yves Saint Laurent himself slummed it and designed a Marvel film. The man’s about twenty-percent more muscular and after a pretty healthy session in Lola, looks like a younger RYAN REYNOLDS in his prime before his looks were ravaged by four children and ten side hustles. The man’s a goddamn angel.”

Whether anything comes of the Nicepool situation or not, Baldoni is out for blood - and a hefty payday.

The filmmaker has now officially sued Lively and Reynolds to the tune of $400 million.

The lawsuit alleges the couple of hijacked his film, and attempted to "destroy him with false allegations of sexual harassment." The 179-page complaint also accuses Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

You can check out an excerpt from Variety's report below.

"Lively summoned him to her penthouse in New York, where Reynolds and a 'megacelebrity friend' — who appears to be Taylor Swift — both praised Lively’s version. In a later text message quoted in the complaint, Baldoni praised Lively’s contribution, and said he 'would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor.' In fact, according to the complaint, Baldoni feared that he was being pressured by two of the world’s biggest celebrities — whom Lively called her 'dragons' — into acceding to her wishes."

We'll see how things progress, but taking Reynolds and Lively's celebrity status, power and resources into account, Baldoni may have brought a knife to a gunfight here.

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.

Justin Baldoni Demands Marvel Preserve All Documents Relating To Nicepool In DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE
Related:

Justin Baldoni Demands Marvel Preserve "All Documents Relating" To Nicepool In DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE
IT ENDS WITH US Lawsuit Heats Up With Claim DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Nicepool Was Mocking Justin Baldoni
Recommended For You:

IT ENDS WITH US Lawsuit Heats Up With Claim DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Nicepool Was Mocking Justin Baldoni

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 1/16/2025, 6:18 PM
🤣😂🤣😂 wow this dude is just something else.
TheFox
TheFox - 1/16/2025, 6:21 PM
This is the most pathetic goddamn thing I've ever heard.

Z
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/16/2025, 6:23 PM
What a moron
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 1/16/2025, 6:26 PM
His career is over
Astroman
Astroman - 1/16/2025, 6:32 PM
This is a beyond absurd lawsuit based on what we’ve seen thus far. So bad, this guy could easily end up paying the Reynolds/Lively’s attorney’s fees.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/16/2025, 6:33 PM
What a loser lmao "adults made fun of me for being an dork, I'm gonna sue em for 400m"

Dude will never see hollywood again lol
Slotherin
Slotherin - 1/16/2025, 6:34 PM
Weird hill to take but okay
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/16/2025, 6:34 PM
He needs to speak with Ray Fisher and Beau DeMayo STAT!
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 1/16/2025, 6:39 PM
ffs the ego on Baldoni. What a douche.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/16/2025, 6:41 PM
Lolz at blind Marvel fanboys protecting their overlords without knowing the whole issue.

Id like to see the small guy win. He has all the receipts from what i heard and this is classic Hollywood bullying and the fanboys will side on the guy who gave them the bestest movie ever. Lolz.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/16/2025, 6:44 PM
@vectorsigma - and if what Blake is claiming is true, which for her are SERIOUS accusations, why make it a joke in a movie?

If it was made a joke, it shouldnt have come to this. Blake is crazy i tell you lolz
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 1/16/2025, 6:49 PM
@vectorsigma -

Fully agree , I’m with Baldoni on this one.

Ryan and Blake sound like straight up bullies and they know the power they wield in Hollywood.

I genuinely believe Blake got mad about all the bad press she got last year and is taking it out on Baldoni.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/16/2025, 7:04 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - its good to see a couple of other commenters who arent quick to judge on baldoni too.

I think most here only know about the nicepool issue and not the whole story
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/16/2025, 6:42 PM

Good luck shmuck.

In a few years no one will even remember having heard of him.

Who cares?
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 1/16/2025, 6:42 PM
honest question: did anyone even knew or heard this guy's name before all this dumb sh*t got the spotlight? I don't think anyone of the millions of people who saw this movie took a look at Nicepool and went "oh I get it, this is Ryan Reynolds making of fun of his wife's co-star, the world renowned Justin Baldoi, I totally got that". I mean, seriously, who the hell does this glorified NPC think he is?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 1/16/2025, 7:12 PM
@Spidey91 - No so humble brag here but I've known of him since 2005 when he starred in the final season of Everwood.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 1/16/2025, 6:44 PM
It's obvious that literally no one in the comment section here before me posting has seen even a snippet of the evidence Baldoni has (it's substantive), and are just going off the assumption that because Reynolds and Lively have more cache that makes them right or means they will win.

This case will be settled so incredibly quickly with terms favorable to Baldoni because Reynolds and Lively will not survive the mountains of evidence. The lawyer who took up Baldoni's case is the same guy who sued Disney, a much bigger and much scarier entity than Reynolds and Lively, into settling with Sage Steele for their defamation of her.

You people have no clue.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 1/16/2025, 6:46 PM
@HistoryofMatt - you havent seen my comment (lolz) but yeah, people are quick to judgr without knowing a thing
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 1/16/2025, 6:56 PM
@vectorsigma - Ironic remark.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/16/2025, 7:21 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Satire is legal and the character wasn’t called Justin. This has zero basis as defamation.
alleverybody
alleverybody - 1/16/2025, 6:46 PM
This aside, from what I’ve heard of each party there are two sides to this story. And it really seems like Blake tried to manipulate the situation to get producer credit and the novel rights.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 1/16/2025, 6:50 PM
@alleverybody -
Bingo
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/16/2025, 6:51 PM
I don't see a scenario in which both are wholly innocent. Blake does historically start beef with people. That's been known for a while.
Maskmaster
Maskmaster - 1/16/2025, 6:54 PM
If mocking someone for being who they actually are were illegal, wouldn't Tom Cruise have destroyed South Park? Just sayin'
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 1/16/2025, 6:56 PM
This is Depp vs. Heard all over again.

Would actually love to see Baldoni win this one to be fair, just to see the implosions it would cause. Neither of them are innocent at all. This is presumably going to be very messy
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/16/2025, 6:58 PM
Blake Lively has always rubbed me the wrong way. She seems to have this self-entitlement I can't quite put my finger on.


Let's be real. Blake Lively is a C-Lister at best, but uses her husband's credibility for status gain.

Just going by what I've seen, I think Ryan and Blake are full of shit for the most part.

Looking back I wished it had worked out with Ryan and Scarlett Johansson. I always consider Blake Lively to be a downgrade.

Now Scarlett is married to that SNL tool which I consider an even bigger step down.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/16/2025, 7:01 PM
So let me get this straight. Some guy is suing another guy because he feels he was being mocked and he feels compensation should be 400 million?

What a [frick]ing idiot. how is this even being taken seriously.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/16/2025, 7:07 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - no that’s not what it is. One guy is suing and a married couple because he was accused of sexual harassment. The movie mocking is such a small part of it.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 1/16/2025, 7:03 PM
I honestly could give two 💩's if they are mocking him or not.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/16/2025, 7:03 PM
So Livley is a bitch and Baldoni is a pussy and a bitch. Case closed….

Truth be told it sounds like both of them tried to weaponize Feminism and it blew up in both of their faces. Apparently some chicks(probably the fats ones) think Livley is a “mean girl” and No-Balls-doni has basically ruined his chances at ever having a career again. Even if her allegations against him are false, his response has made him look like suuuuuuch giant puss…
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 1/16/2025, 7:05 PM
You all do know that he’s suing Blake Lively because she said he sexually harassed her and he says he didn’t. It’s more to it than being parodied on a movie. If she did falsely accuse him then he’s definitely well within his rights to sue her.
skidz
skidz - 1/16/2025, 7:13 PM
This is free publicity. Before all of this, Lively was the only reason anyone knew this movie existed. He's suing them because they hurt his feelings.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/16/2025, 7:17 PM
User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/16/2025, 7:25 PM
Whether they were movking him or not doesnt seem like a reason to be able to sue someone

He is drawing attention to it. Nobody cares about him enough to make a connection

Now can sue over the allegations

We will see how that turns out
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/16/2025, 7:25 PM
Just shut up dude lol sheesh
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/16/2025, 7:27 PM
Man, the internet is undefeated when it comes to finding ways to denigrate and discredit women who accuse men of abuse.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder