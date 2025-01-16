Justin Baldoni Sues Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively For $400M As More Nicepool Details Come To Light

Earlier this week, Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman sent a litigation hold letter to Marvel Studios and Disney, demanding that they share all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character in Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the movie, the Wade Wilson variant has a number of exchanges with the OG Deadpool that certainly could be construed as making reference to some of Blake Lively's accusations against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, and Baldoni is convinced that Reynolds was "flagrantly mocking" him with the creation of the character.

THR has now shared an update, and it seems Freedman believes that the character of Nicepool was developed around the same time Lively and Baldoni's relationship soured during the It Ends With Us shoot. Apparently, Nicepool was created before the rift between the actors, but scenes involving the variant were shot later on, following the November 2023 conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The original version of Nicepool is notably different in the script, and it does sound like Reynolds and (possibly) director Shawn Levy did make some late changes (the addition of the man-bun, for example).

“He’s immaculate. He wears a Deadpool suit with no mask,” reads the script’s description of Nicepool. “The suit looks like Yves Saint Laurent himself slummed it and designed a Marvel film. The man’s about twenty-percent more muscular and after a pretty healthy session in Lola, looks like a younger RYAN REYNOLDS in his prime before his looks were ravaged by four children and ten side hustles. The man’s a goddamn angel.”

Whether anything comes of the Nicepool situation or not, Baldoni is out for blood - and a hefty payday.

The filmmaker has now officially sued Lively and Reynolds to the tune of $400 million.

The lawsuit alleges the couple of hijacked his film, and attempted to "destroy him with false allegations of sexual harassment." The 179-page complaint also accuses Lively and Reynolds of civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

You can check out an excerpt from Variety's report below.

"Lively summoned him to her penthouse in New York, where Reynolds and a 'megacelebrity friend' — who appears to be Taylor Swift — both praised Lively’s version. In a later text message quoted in the complaint, Baldoni praised Lively’s contribution, and said he 'would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor.' In fact, according to the complaint, Baldoni feared that he was being pressured by two of the world’s biggest celebrities — whom Lively called her 'dragons' — into acceding to her wishes."

We'll see how things progress, but taking Reynolds and Lively's celebrity status, power and resources into account, Baldoni may have brought a knife to a gunfight here.

The more I learn about Nicepool’s character, the more evident it becomes that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were mocking Justin Baldoni in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie. Here are all the scenes where Nicepool is imitating Justin Baldoni 🧵



(1) In this scene, Nicepool,… pic.twitter.com/gdQpCvBvcH — The Spiritual Shift (@spiritualshift_) January 8, 2025

