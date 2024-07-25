DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Find Out What Happens In Wade & Logan's Excellent Adventure To The MCU! - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide and we have a full breakdown of everything that happens in the MCU blockbuster that stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman!

By RohanPatel - Jul 25, 2024
With the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there's no turning back down as we brace ourselves for an extremely bright future of Marvel Studios storytelling. 

So, what happens in the movie? Keep scrolling to find out!

**This article contains MAJOR spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine, so proceed with caution!**

The film picks up shortly after the events of Deadpool 2, with Wade Wilson using Cable's (Josh Brolin) time-traveling device to traverse the multiverse, ultimately landing in Earth-616 where he hopes to finally join the Avengers... but, his dreams are thwarted when Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) tells him he might not be the best fit for Earth's Mightiest Heroes and sends him back home. 

The film moves forward to 2024, where we now find Wade having broken up with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and working as a used car salesman with Peter (Rob Delaney). He's retired from the superhero life and is just trying to enjoy life as best he can, but that itch comes crawling back when he receives a knock at the door from the TVA, who bring him to Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), an agent that offers him the opportunity to have his dreams fulfilled and join the Sacred Timeline... but, there's a catch. 

Due to Logan's heroic sacrifice in 2029, Wade's timeline, Earth-10005, which houses the original X-Men films, is slowly deteriorating as it no longer has an anchor being. While the process would normally take thouands of years to complete, Paradox aims to accelerate matters by using a Time Ripper to complete the process. This obviously doesn't sit well with Wade since it would mean all of his friends would be wiped from existence, so he steals a TemPad and heads into the multiverse to find a suitable replacement Wolverine. 

His journey introduces him a number of Wolverine variants, including a comic-accurate one, a brown-and-tan suit one ready to face The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and The Cavillrine, played by Man of Steel star Henry Cavill, but none of them do the trick until he finds one down on his luck in a bar wearing a yellow-and-blue suit under his civilian clothes. 

Wade kidnaps the drunk Wolverine, promising him an opportunity to fix his past, and brings him back to Paradox, hoping it'll solve their problems, but things only get worse from there as he's informed that this is the worst Wolverine from any timeline as he was directly responsible for the demise of his timeline and the death of the X-Men. The two are then promptly pruned and sent to the Void. 

This leads into the first of their fights and we get to see Deadpool and Wolverine unleash on each other before they're interrupted by a mysterious figure with a familiar face: Johnny Storm (Chris Evans), the Human Torch! The trio team-up to face Pyro (Aaron Stanford) and Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), with the former neutralizing Johnny while Logan makes quick work of the latter. They're ultimately neutralized by a magnet and taken to the base of the film's all-powerful big bad Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). 

She's introduced as the twin sister of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), who doesn't make an appearance in the film but whose variants we learn have been killed by her time and time again. She kills Johnny, after Deadpool's motor mouth dooms their new friend, and attempts to recruit Wade and Logan to her cause. The duo decline her offer and are offered up as food to Alioth (from Loki Season 1, Episode 5), but manage to escape to greener pastures where they meet Dogpool and Nicepool (Ryan Reynolds).

The pair lend them a van and Logan learns that Deadpool made an educated wish and didn't actually know whether the TVA could fix his timeline or not, resulting in an even more brutal fight than before, which ultimately results in Wade being tied up and Wolverine laying bloodied. They're then saved by a mysterious figure who brings them back to her base. 

Here we meet the resistance, a.k.a. The Others, consisting of Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen)! The group decides to take the fight to Cassandra, something Wade is very excited for, but, due to the recent revelation, Logan has lost his will to fight and chooses instead to drown his sorrows with alcohol. 

It's here where we get to see him reconnect with Laura and she tells him about what her Wolverine did for her and for her world, ultimately inspiring him to become the X-Man yet again. The team travels to Cassandra's base and meet her forces head on in one of the film's most enjoyable sequences as we get to see the heroes unleash their powers like never before. 

While The Others fight off Nova's goons and attempt to acquire Juggernaut's helmet, Deadpool and Wolverine head straight to her office where they try to bring her down, which doesn't go according to plan as she quickly incapacitates Deadpool and gets inside Logan's head. It's hear where we learn that Wolverine had been off getting drunk the night humans came to the X-Mansion to kill his friends - Professor X, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Beast, and more. Then, after finding their dead bodies, the Wolverine went berserker and killed everyone responsible, but didn't stop there, he killed innocents as well, resulting in the world turning on the X-Men and making him the most hated person in the world. 

During this interlude, X-23 manages to get the helmet and delivers it to Deadpool, who puts it on Nova's head, but when he asks Logan to kill her, the X-Men legend says no, sparing her and attempting to reason with her just like Charles would have wanted. This strikes a chord with the villain, but before the duo can get her help, Pyro walks in and shoots her in the stomach, revealing himself as a double agent for Paradox. Logan knocks him out and tells Wade to remove the helmet, allowing her to heal. She lets them live and gives them a sling ring she aquired from a Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) variant she previously killed and the duo jump back to Earth-10005 for a confrontation with Paradox. 

They race to stop him from using the Time Ripper, but Cassandra Nova interupts them and kidnaps Paradox, intending to use the Time Ripper herself and destroy all timelines, which turns a bad situation into something much, much worse. The duo then find themselves confronted by a deranged group of individuals known as the Deadpool Corps, consisting of hundreds of Deadpool variants, including Ladypool (Blake Lively), Cowboy Deadpool (Matthew McConaughey), Headpool (Nathan Fillion), Kidpool (Inez Reynolds), and more.

After acquiring a pair of golden guns from Nicepool, who was nice enough to die, Deadpool and Wolverine - who finally masks up! - team-up and destroy the Corps in a show-stopping sequence... only to find out that they can also regenerate. However, before Round 2, Peter arrives and is treated to a hero's welcome by the Corps and Deadpool and Wolverine are allowed to pass and rush to stop Cassandra Nova and the Time Ripper. 

They learn from Paradox that the only way to stop the device is to disrupt the power flow, which would result in the death of whomever did the deed, something Deadpool heroically decides to do by himself, but he can't quite reach both sides and all hope seems to be lost, until Wolverine jumps in to help him and claws his way into the other half, cueing a gratuitious shirtless shot and the destruction of Cassandra Nova. 

The day is seemingly saved, but Deadpool and Wolverine both seem to have perished. Paradox attemps to explain what happened to his boss Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and save his own ass until Logan and Wade resurface and expose him for the fraud that he is, resulting in his arrest. Wade then asks B-15 to send The Others back to their respective homes and maybe help Logan resurrect his friends. She agrees to the first request, but tells him that she can't undo the past because it made this Wolverine the hero that he is, but she does allow him to stay in Earth-10005, giving the world its anchor again. 

Logan, Deadpool and Dogpool then head out to grab schwarma, something Wade claims the Avengers discovered, and we're treated to a happily ever after. In the quick epilogue, we get to see Logan reunite with X-23, who was also brought back to her home universe, while Wade reconciles with Vanessa. 

As for the post-credits, they wrap up a fun joke from earlier in the film as we get to see more from Deadpool, Wolverine, and Johnny Storm's trip to Cassandra Nova's base, where Johnny shares his true feelings about Ms. Nova. Trust us, it's well worth the wait. 

There aren't any teases for the future, but we have plenty of reason to believe that Deadpool, Wolverine, X-23, and likely many other heroes from this timeline will be seen again in Avengers: Secret Wars in a few years, if not sometime well before then, although if this were the end for this iteration of heroes, then there are few more fitting ways to go out. 

In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate team-up throwdown on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: Who Plays The Deadpool Corps And Void Variants? Here's A Full List!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/25/2024, 7:01 PM
My show starts in 15 minutes. I’ll revisit these threads when I get out. Peace fucķers
Kadara
Kadara - 7/25/2024, 7:05 PM
I just finished watching it and it was so good!! It brought back the feeling Marvel at it's prime with well timed jokes intertwined with excellent action and full of emotional moments. The cameos were plentiful but each added something and was handled with respect and love for what they had done previously. And so much love for Canada, thanks Ryan!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/25/2024, 7:06 PM
Keep pumping this articles like hot milk it reminds me of my presbyterian pastor at sunday school
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/25/2024, 7:46 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 7/25/2024, 7:09 PM
OK, I just watched it.

I liked it very much, the cameos aren't pointless like in MoM and the jokes are great as usual. End "battle" is kinda weak imo. Deadpool corps are there just because.

MCU savior? I wouldn't say that. I liked NWH better tbh.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/25/2024, 7:43 PM
@Fogs - I wanted more time with the cameos honestly. It was a really fun 2 hrs.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/25/2024, 7:44 PM
@McMurdo - yeap. But at least they had something to do besides dying like the Illuminati.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/25/2024, 7:53 PM
@Fogs - that's true. It would a gone with the theme too. Wade kinda finds his own Avengers. Missed opportunity. They coulda skipped fighting the nameless mutant variants and instead had Gambit Blade Elektra and X23 help logan and wade fight the Deadpool Corps
gambgel
gambgel - 7/25/2024, 7:30 PM
I already watched the movie, but Why are you guys spoiling the whole movie the day it premieres in some countries?

This is really desperate. Cant you guys wait to most countries to watch the movie first, on friday-sunday?
Fogs
Fogs - 7/25/2024, 7:45 PM
@gambgel - I wasn't clicking any article before watching it. Is that simple (yeah, they're milking it hard with the amount of articles).
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/25/2024, 7:30 PM
Plot - Is a mess. The notion of multiverse anchors is moronic. Scenes just kinda happen leading from one action scene to the next, connective tissue is minimal, characters will just grab an object and fly out of a scene. Cassandra Nova has an army of X-Men villains and cameo characters, that's a neat concept... oh wait, now she commands an army of Deadpool variants for some reason during the final fight who the story never bothers to deal with? Wolverine has tons of trauma because he left to get drunk while the X-Men were slaughtered by humans, would have been interesting to actually see that rather than be told it during the third act 'flashback'. Wolverine decides to spare Cassandra Nova because it's not what Prof.X would want and she just lets them leave, then follows them anyway and tries to kill them again... wut?

Action - Is underwhelming. Unless you really only wanted to see Deadpool & Wolverine fight each other or kill nameless goons then this will fall flat for you. Every other bit of action is either intentionally bad for a joke or just poorly shot. There's three core fight scenes Deadpool Vs Wolverine 1, Deadpool Vs Wolverine 2, Deadpool & Wolverine Vs Deadpools and only the second features anything creative with them battling inside a car.

Cameos - Some are neat, but they don't really do anything with the characters that you'd want to see. Blade, Elektra and Gambit do frick-all, Human Torch is humiliated and mocked, X-23 gives a sorta pep-talk to Logan that you've seen in trailers. Just extremely underwhelming honestly in regards to cameos. They don't bother to expand on any of the characters instead using them as a way to reference other characters they claim to have been 'unable to afford' despite this film costing $200m compared to the previous entries $85m or $110m. Why they wasted so much money on Alioth and other CGI mess is beyond me considering how little those aspects added to the film.

Villains - Suck. Alioth is just scene dressing, wipes out a few nameless foes but nothing noteworthy. TVA are just mindless goons. Cassandra Nova is overpowered because she can do anything, but at the same time is 'Harley Quinn' style crazy, meaning they can excuse her being illogical all the time so she never does anything interesting. Her plan is nonsensical. Paradox meanwhile is just dull, he is just annoyed at having to wait around watching timelines so wants to destroy them rather than let them decay. I guess perhaps Paradox could be a commentary on how people would rather the MCU ends rather than slowly decays with the idea being they can fix it even if that contradicts the world anchor and incursion aspects.

Rating - Large gaps of time will go by where the rating doesn't feel justified and you sit there thinking they'd easily be able to release a PG edit of this film. A lot of the dialogue feels like it is done in ways that they can edit it to remove the swearing and certain scenes could easily be cut out for such an edit to occur. The violence honestly peaks at the opening and ending and otherwise just isn't really around beyond characters being stabbed or shot. Human Torch getting skinned would count but looks goofy including having him blink goofy. I guess it's shocking because Deadpool basically helped contribute to him being murdered.

Comedy - For a film that directly mocks the "Woke mob" in a line of dialogue, this film felt extremely tame and watered down. We get gags about Disney, Fox, Pegging, Cocaine and a bunch of homoerotic remarks - but in general we're not really seeing the same style of humor as either of the prior films. There's no remarks at all to any of Marvel Phase 4/5 projects. There's no exploration of cultural comedy such as other actors unless those actors cameo. Any references made to other films such as Deadpool digging up a corpse (Zack Snyder's Justice League?) are just left for interpretation as to whether they are intentional or just for shock factor.

Weakest aspects are the connections to the MCU, the TVA is boring. There's about four styles of jokes made about the MCU which all boil down to the MCU being bad, the multiverse being confusing/boring and Marvel releasing miss after miss and it all gets tiresome and feels one note. There's very little comedy focused on real world aspects such as references to celebrities. A lot of the plot is rehashed elements from other films leaning on GotG2, Mad Max and taking plot structure from the first Deadpool movie. There's a ton of superfluous elements that could easily be cut out in order to make this a fun 90 minute romp, but even then the plot is so loose that it's just popcorn entertainment at best while reminding you constantly that what you are watching is releasing because everything else you watched sucked and this is reliant on you having ideally watched Loki S1 and S2 to have a basic understanding of how the multiverse is handled and who the TVA are because it won't bother to explain them, Alioth, the Void, etc...
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/25/2024, 7:35 PM
GotG1*
Kadara
Kadara - 7/25/2024, 7:45 PM
@Scarilian - Well I thought it was a fun filled, action packed, excellent conclusion to the Fox Marvel Universe. From the reactions in .y packed theatre, I think most would agree with my opinion as well.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/25/2024, 7:50 PM
@Scarilian - i cannot deny this is actually a heavily accurate review. I still really enjoyed it as a 7/10 threequel but even the characterization stuff is pretty limited. It also feels like an MCU film more than a Deadpool film a lot of the time as crazy as that is to say. It's not on the same level as DP1 or 2 and both were funnier.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/25/2024, 7:55 PM
@Scarilian - shut up
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/25/2024, 8:01 PM
@Scarilian - What a surprise, scarilean who is constantly anti mcu thinks the worst aspects are mcu connections. Shut up
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/25/2024, 8:13 PM
@TheRogue - the tva stuff kinda was the worst aspect tho. It served it's purpose but it was the weakest aspect of the film IMO. This is coming from someone who loves loki s1
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/25/2024, 7:56 PM
Great fun and hilarious movie. One of the best Marvel films. Entertaining as hell.

View Recorder