DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Find Out What Happens In Wade & Logan's Excellent Adventure To The MCU! - SPOILERS

With the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and there's no turning back down as we brace ourselves for an extremely bright future of Marvel Studios storytelling.

So, what happens in the movie? Keep scrolling to find out!

**This article contains MAJOR spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine, so proceed with caution!**

The film picks up shortly after the events of Deadpool 2, with Wade Wilson using Cable's (Josh Brolin) time-traveling device to traverse the multiverse, ultimately landing in Earth-616 where he hopes to finally join the Avengers... but, his dreams are thwarted when Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) tells him he might not be the best fit for Earth's Mightiest Heroes and sends him back home.

The film moves forward to 2024, where we now find Wade having broken up with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and working as a used car salesman with Peter (Rob Delaney). He's retired from the superhero life and is just trying to enjoy life as best he can, but that itch comes crawling back when he receives a knock at the door from the TVA, who bring him to Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), an agent that offers him the opportunity to have his dreams fulfilled and join the Sacred Timeline... but, there's a catch.

Due to Logan's heroic sacrifice in 2029, Wade's timeline, Earth-10005, which houses the original X-Men films, is slowly deteriorating as it no longer has an anchor being. While the process would normally take thouands of years to complete, Paradox aims to accelerate matters by using a Time Ripper to complete the process. This obviously doesn't sit well with Wade since it would mean all of his friends would be wiped from existence, so he steals a TemPad and heads into the multiverse to find a suitable replacement Wolverine.

His journey introduces him a number of Wolverine variants, including a comic-accurate one, a brown-and-tan suit one ready to face The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and The Cavillrine, played by Man of Steel star Henry Cavill, but none of them do the trick until he finds one down on his luck in a bar wearing a yellow-and-blue suit under his civilian clothes.

Wade kidnaps the drunk Wolverine, promising him an opportunity to fix his past, and brings him back to Paradox, hoping it'll solve their problems, but things only get worse from there as he's informed that this is the worst Wolverine from any timeline as he was directly responsible for the demise of his timeline and the death of the X-Men. The two are then promptly pruned and sent to the Void.

This leads into the first of their fights and we get to see Deadpool and Wolverine unleash on each other before they're interrupted by a mysterious figure with a familiar face: Johnny Storm (Chris Evans), the Human Torch! The trio team-up to face Pyro (Aaron Stanford) and Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), with the former neutralizing Johnny while Logan makes quick work of the latter. They're ultimately neutralized by a magnet and taken to the base of the film's all-powerful big bad Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

She's introduced as the twin sister of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), who doesn't make an appearance in the film but whose variants we learn have been killed by her time and time again. She kills Johnny, after Deadpool's motor mouth dooms their new friend, and attempts to recruit Wade and Logan to her cause. The duo decline her offer and are offered up as food to Alioth (from Loki Season 1, Episode 5), but manage to escape to greener pastures where they meet Dogpool and Nicepool (Ryan Reynolds).

The pair lend them a van and Logan learns that Deadpool made an educated wish and didn't actually know whether the TVA could fix his timeline or not, resulting in an even more brutal fight than before, which ultimately results in Wade being tied up and Wolverine laying bloodied. They're then saved by a mysterious figure who brings them back to her base.

Here we meet the resistance, a.k.a. The Others, consisting of Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and X-23 (Dafne Keen)! The group decides to take the fight to Cassandra, something Wade is very excited for, but, due to the recent revelation, Logan has lost his will to fight and chooses instead to drown his sorrows with alcohol.

It's here where we get to see him reconnect with Laura and she tells him about what her Wolverine did for her and for her world, ultimately inspiring him to become the X-Man yet again. The team travels to Cassandra's base and meet her forces head on in one of the film's most enjoyable sequences as we get to see the heroes unleash their powers like never before.

While The Others fight off Nova's goons and attempt to acquire Juggernaut's helmet, Deadpool and Wolverine head straight to her office where they try to bring her down, which doesn't go according to plan as she quickly incapacitates Deadpool and gets inside Logan's head. It's hear where we learn that Wolverine had been off getting drunk the night humans came to the X-Mansion to kill his friends - Professor X, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Beast, and more. Then, after finding their dead bodies, the Wolverine went berserker and killed everyone responsible, but didn't stop there, he killed innocents as well, resulting in the world turning on the X-Men and making him the most hated person in the world.

During this interlude, X-23 manages to get the helmet and delivers it to Deadpool, who puts it on Nova's head, but when he asks Logan to kill her, the X-Men legend says no, sparing her and attempting to reason with her just like Charles would have wanted. This strikes a chord with the villain, but before the duo can get her help, Pyro walks in and shoots her in the stomach, revealing himself as a double agent for Paradox. Logan knocks him out and tells Wade to remove the helmet, allowing her to heal. She lets them live and gives them a sling ring she aquired from a Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) variant she previously killed and the duo jump back to Earth-10005 for a confrontation with Paradox.

They race to stop him from using the Time Ripper, but Cassandra Nova interupts them and kidnaps Paradox, intending to use the Time Ripper herself and destroy all timelines, which turns a bad situation into something much, much worse. The duo then find themselves confronted by a deranged group of individuals known as the Deadpool Corps, consisting of hundreds of Deadpool variants, including Ladypool (Blake Lively), Cowboy Deadpool (Matthew McConaughey), Headpool (Nathan Fillion), Kidpool (Inez Reynolds), and more.

After acquiring a pair of golden guns from Nicepool, who was nice enough to die, Deadpool and Wolverine - who finally masks up! - team-up and destroy the Corps in a show-stopping sequence... only to find out that they can also regenerate. However, before Round 2, Peter arrives and is treated to a hero's welcome by the Corps and Deadpool and Wolverine are allowed to pass and rush to stop Cassandra Nova and the Time Ripper.

They learn from Paradox that the only way to stop the device is to disrupt the power flow, which would result in the death of whomever did the deed, something Deadpool heroically decides to do by himself, but he can't quite reach both sides and all hope seems to be lost, until Wolverine jumps in to help him and claws his way into the other half, cueing a gratuitious shirtless shot and the destruction of Cassandra Nova.

The day is seemingly saved, but Deadpool and Wolverine both seem to have perished. Paradox attemps to explain what happened to his boss Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and save his own ass until Logan and Wade resurface and expose him for the fraud that he is, resulting in his arrest. Wade then asks B-15 to send The Others back to their respective homes and maybe help Logan resurrect his friends. She agrees to the first request, but tells him that she can't undo the past because it made this Wolverine the hero that he is, but she does allow him to stay in Earth-10005, giving the world its anchor again.

Logan, Deadpool and Dogpool then head out to grab schwarma, something Wade claims the Avengers discovered, and we're treated to a happily ever after. In the quick epilogue, we get to see Logan reunite with X-23, who was also brought back to her home universe, while Wade reconciles with Vanessa.

As for the post-credits, they wrap up a fun joke from earlier in the film as we get to see more from Deadpool, Wolverine, and Johnny Storm's trip to Cassandra Nova's base, where Johnny shares his true feelings about Ms. Nova. Trust us, it's well worth the wait.

There aren't any teases for the future, but we have plenty of reason to believe that Deadpool, Wolverine, X-23, and likely many other heroes from this timeline will be seen again in Avengers: Secret Wars in a few years, if not sometime well before then, although if this were the end for this iteration of heroes, then there are few more fitting ways to go out.

In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."