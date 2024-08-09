DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: First Official Look At Chris Evans' Return As Johnny Storm...And His Brutalised Remains!

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has taken to Instagram to share another round of official images from the movie, this time focusing on Chris Evans' MCU return as Captain America Johnny Storm.

In the gallery, we see the Human Torch show up with his Fantastic Four uniform covered up before he's showcased in all his glory as a prisoner of Cassandra Nova's. The final photo offers a closer (and rather disgusting) look at poor Johnny's organs and skull after Nova literally stripped the skin from his body.

"Thank you, [Chris Evans]," Reynolds said in a lengthy post. "Some of the greatest moments I’ve ever experienced in a theater were authored by this guy. Some of the hardest laughing I’ve ever done came from listening to Chris tell a story — about anything. And he got me again this year. Chris is one of those movie stars who’s actually better than you hope he is. And people hold him to a crazy high standard. He‘s just the absolute best."

"Part of the movie’s theme is saying goodbye. And one of the gifts of working on the film is that we got to say goodbye on different terms. Seeing Johnny Storm (if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream," the actor continued. "Way too brief and too lovely to be real. Goodbyes are hard. It was hard saying goodbye to Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm. But at least we got to actually say it this time."

While we know some of you were disappointed with how quickly Johnny was taken out, Reynolds couldn't help but close out his praise for the actor by reminding us exactly why the Torch met such a grisly fate.

"On the other hand, it wouldn’t have been necessary if he hadn’t run his fat-ass mouth around Cassandra," he stated. "Or if she hadn’t zip-zapped his skin, leaving his organs to splash crudely onto the ground, while the soil greedily drank his blood. It was horrible. Jonathan Lowell Spencer Storm: We love you. Wherever you are, I’m sure you’re thriving."

While Evans will almost certainly return for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as Captain America, we'd say this is it for his time as the Human Torch, particularly with the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to appear in those movies.

Check out these new Deadpool & Wolverine stills below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.