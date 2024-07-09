DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Footage Has LEAKED Online Following Recent Fan Screenings - SPOILERS

This was likely inevitable, but footage from Deadpool & Wolverine has begun leaking online following recent fan screenings. Marvel Studios has decided to screen the first 35 minutes of the movie at various events, and while it's likely only most of the first act, there are enough surprises included that you might want to consider getting off social media now.

X, Reddit, and Instagram are full of screenshots from the sneak peek and, with those taking place in predominantly English-speaking countries starting this week, you can bet on fairly detailed descriptions soon following.

Marvel Studios didn't need to screen this much footage, but the studio clearly believes this will only build excitement for the threequel...even if means spoiling a few big reveals in the process!

While we're not sure how much of the 35 minutes is out there, it does seem to have been distributed among several social media scoopers based on their recent social media activity. As for what's included in the aforementioned screenshots [MAJOR SPOILER WARNING] , Deadpool, Wolverine, and Dogpool have been spotted alongside the handsome "Samurai Deadpool" Variant spotted in set photos.

In fact, that scene from the trailer where a disgusted Wolverine watches on as Dogpool licks Wade Wilson's face appears to have been edited to remove the scar-free Merc with the Mouth.

And, by now, we're sure you've seen that image of the Deadpool Corps being led by Lady Deadpool. Kidpool, Headpool, Cowboy Deadpool, Ultimate Deadpool, and a Golden Age Deadpool are among the Variants who join her. [END SPOILERS]

While we can't share any of the leaks here, they're not hard to find if you go looking!

Full Deadpool & Wolverine press screenings won't begin until July 22, but given the sheer number of attendees at those events, Marvel Studios will struggle to keep the internet spoiler-free that week.

Don't worry, though, as we'll make sure to give nothing away in headlines until well after the threequel is released in theaters.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.