DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets An Awesome Comic-Con Poster As Global Box Office Opening Numbers Soar

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has shared the official San Diego Comic-Con poster for Deadpool & Wolverine.

It pits the title characters against each other in The Void, though the big difference here is that Logan is wearing his mask. Clearly, Marvel Studios decided this wasn't the right time or place in the movie to have the hero don the iconic headpiece.

In related news, Deadline reveals that Deadpool & Wolverine is looking at a worldwide box office debut of $420+ million. With the international cume at $115.1 million, its current worldwide haul is $211.1 million.

China sits at $16.6 million with a $23 million weekend likely; its next biggest markets as of Friday are the UK ($11.4 million), Mexico ($9.9 million), China ($8.3 million), Australia ($5.9 million), France ($5.4 million).

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool & Wolverine co-writer Rhett Reese revealed what led to him and Paul Wernick being enlisted to pen the Merc with the Mouth's MCU debut after writing the first two instalments.

"We didn’t do the first script on Deadpool 3. It was done by the Molyneux sisters," he confirmed. "And ultimately when that script came in, they just decided collectively that wasn’t the direction they wanted to go. And so, they came back to us."

"We and Ryan sat down and tired to figure out what the new movie was. And it was tough," Reese added. "The toughest thing coming into Marvel was that there were almost too many options. We could focus on the MCU, we could focus on the former Fox characters."

Check out Park's Deadpool & Wolverine SDCC poster below.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.