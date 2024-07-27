DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Gets An Awesome Comic-Con Poster As Global Box Office Opening Numbers Soar

The official Comic-Con poster for Deadpool & Wolverine has been revealed. We also have updated worldwide box office numbers and new comments from co-writer Rhett Reese on penning the Marvel Studios movie.

Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has shared the official San Diego Comic-Con poster for Deadpool & Wolverine.

It pits the title characters against each other in The Void, though the big difference here is that Logan is wearing his mask. Clearly, Marvel Studios decided this wasn't the right time or place in the movie to have the hero don the iconic headpiece. 

In related news, Deadline reveals that Deadpool & Wolverine is looking at a worldwide box office debut of $420+ million. With the international cume at $115.1 million, its current worldwide haul is $211.1 million. 

China sits at $16.6 million with a $23 million weekend likely; its next biggest markets as of Friday are the UK ($11.4 million), Mexico ($9.9 million), China ($8.3 million), Australia ($5.9 million), France ($5.4 million).

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool & Wolverine co-writer Rhett Reese revealed what led to him and Paul Wernick being enlisted to pen the Merc with the Mouth's MCU debut after writing the first two instalments. 

"We didn’t do the first script on Deadpool 3. It was done by the Molyneux sisters," he confirmed. "And ultimately when that script came in, they just decided collectively that wasn’t the direction they wanted to go. And so, they came back to us."

"We and Ryan sat down and tired to figure out what the new movie was. And it was tough," Reese added. "The toughest thing coming into Marvel was that there were almost too many options. We could focus on the MCU, we could focus on the former Fox characters."

Check out Park's Deadpool & Wolverine SDCC poster below.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/27/2024, 2:43 PM
I get that it's concept art, but this fight scene looked so bland in the movie. You get focus on the slow mo with Deadpool and the CGI weapons, but we don't get clear shots of the characters. They also didn't bother to give Wolverine his mask till the final battle and then it's just shot from the side for that sequence so we don't see much of him. it felt like action without the weight of the impacts.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2024, 2:43 PM
It was a really great movie. I think Loki being the best MCU show and the introduction to the Multiverse Saga is where Marvel Studios should continue to focus building from. I loved the TVA scenes. The concept of an anchor being is confusing though. How can a character be an anchor but never be allowed to die? That's a weird one for me.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/27/2024, 2:51 PM
@SonOfAGif - that's a good point. I guess anchor being energy can be carried over, but as long as we're not told we won't know
Fogs
Fogs - 7/27/2024, 2:55 PM
@SonOfAGif - the concept of an anchor is utter BS created for this film. It's one of my biggest gripes. They could've had a bit more on an effort and try to maintain the coherence regarding the multiversal rules. First, the concept of a sacred timeline was kinda abandoned at the end of Loki cause he was getting hold of the branches and keeping the universes going. Then we had the incursion concept which apparently doesn't exist anymore cause everyone was tampering with other realities all the time. Now this anchor idea they brought up from nowhere. I mean, c'mon. The multiversal theory is already confusing, they didn't need to include more and more concepts as they go. It really looks like there's absolutely no oversight now.

Having said that, I really had a lot of fun watching it, Hugh is king and Reynolds was born to be DP.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/27/2024, 2:59 PM
@SonOfAGif -
The anchor aspect doesn't work in terms of a story, it only works under the guise of meta narrative. The majority of the X-Men movies were focused around him or carried by him. I'd argue the MCU's anchor by such definition would be Tony Stark/Iron Man who was the foundational stone for the franchise.

The rules for the multiverse change in every single MCU entry so I would'nt put much weight on them using this notion moving forward, similar to how Monica is currently trapped in another universe and America Chavez is currently chilling in the main universe and no incursions due to that. The logic just hasn't been ironed out by those working on these pieces of media, everyone has their own conflicting ideas on how it should all work.
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/27/2024, 2:51 PM
This movie needed just a little more substance to round it out into what could have been a comic book masterpiece.

Instead, it falls short and is only highly entertaining and fun.
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/27/2024, 2:53 PM
@xfan320 - and yes, my prior statement is meant to be a compliment and not some backhanded jab at the movie.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/27/2024, 3:00 PM
@xfan320 - That's my feel. People are really emotional right now and claim it's the best thing ever, but time will tell if as a film it's all that. To me, it's great for what it is, a fun ride (DP1 is better tho), but not really as part of a larger story.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 7/27/2024, 3:12 PM
@xfan320 - that's an interesting take. IMO, that 2hrs and 8mins, Marvel managed to introduce Deadpool and a Wolverine variant into the MCU, give a proper farewell to the Fox days turning into a rebirth (somewhat), have a grounded overall story for the movie, have cameos that didn't seem forced like Dr Strange 2, and making this movie a Multiversal tale without having to sit through yet again, more shitty explanations about the Multiverse (really, Marvel has not done a good job of handling the Multiverse... I've collected books since 1991 and still active today... I'm even confused with what Marvel has done LOL).

Just my take, of course. I agree with the fun and entertaining part for sure. If you've revisited the movie in your head since you've seen it, would you still think it needed more substance?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/27/2024, 2:53 PM
Marvel Studios Bigger and Stronger Deadpool and Wolverine.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2024, 3:02 PM
Andy Park is one of the unsung heroes of Marvel , that’s some great artwork!!.

Also so happy for its success , the cbm genre needs it right now…

It shows that there’s so much love for these 2 actors & characters specifically aswell which is nice!!.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/27/2024, 3:04 PM
It is pretty awesome that they didn't have him don the mask until he had the no sleeves (and himself was ready to be the Wolverine everyone wanted him to be).

