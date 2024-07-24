DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Hits Metacritic With Surprisingly Low Score But There's Better News On Rotten Tomatoes

More Deadpool & Wolverine reviews have been counted, and while there's good news for the threequel on Rotten Tomatoes, things aren't looking quite as positive on Metacritic. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2024 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The first wave of reviews for Deadpool & Wolverine hit yesterday evening and despite them not being as overwhelmingly positive as we'd expected, the threequel is off to a strong start. On Rotten Tomatoes, at least. 

Nearly 40 more verdicts have been counted since our last update and it now sits quite comfortably at 80%. That's only 5% behind Deadpool and 4% behind Deadpool 2, a solid result and one which bodes well for the movie's chances of box office success over the weekend. 

A Critics Consensus has also been generated which reads, "Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies."

Over on Metacritic, Deadpool & Wolverine isn't faring quite as well. 45 reviews give it a "Mixed or Average" score of 54/100. It's quite the contrast but not one which necessarily spells doom for this movie back on the rival review aggregator. 

Metacritic is an unusual site in a lot of ways (in terms of how it selects which reviews are featured) and its scores rarely match up with those on Rotten Tomatoes. 

Longlegs, for example, has 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, but only 77/100 on Metacritic. There's also a notable difference with Twisters as that sits at 77% vs. 65/100. 

We'd imagine at least another 100 reviews will be added to Rotten Tomatoes in the coming days, though Deadpool & Wolverine's score is unlikely to change too much. A new movie only needs 75% and above to be "Certified Fresh" and, as we write this, Marvel Studios' first R-Rated movie is still safe in that respect.

Plus, when was the last time you saw a studio promote a Metacritic score?

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

KaioKen
KaioKen - 7/24/2024, 7:20 AM
I think not everyone loves Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool as much as it seems. He can be a bit tiresome to me. I liked the first Deadpool but kinda got tired of the act in the second one. We’ll see
Taonrey
Taonrey - 7/24/2024, 7:31 AM
@KaioKen - i mean that’s just Deadpool in general, very hit or miss character
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/24/2024, 7:35 AM
@KaioKen - he hasn't done many good films
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/24/2024, 7:20 AM
I'm sure the movie is going just be okay and nothing special.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/24/2024, 7:32 AM
@CyberNigerian - That’s probably how it’ll go. Still hyper for it tho
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/24/2024, 7:37 AM
@JustAWaffle - hyped
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/24/2024, 7:25 AM
Haters about to use metacritic like

User Comment Image
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/24/2024, 7:32 AM
@CyberNigerian - That’s probably how it’ll go. Still hyped for it tho
Smoothcat
Smoothcat - 7/24/2024, 7:33 AM
The Batman still has the highest live action CBM critic score on RT since 2022.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2024, 7:35 AM
Man , I hate the power that review aggregators such as RT have now even though I feel like some people still don’t understand how they actually work..

Anyway , still glad to see it being at 81% and hopefully it stays around there for the sake of the film’s performance and reception.

Can’t wait to see it , going on Saturday!!.

User Comment Image
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 7/24/2024, 7:39 AM
Thanks Feige. His constant need to connect everything and shoving shit in other films and the lack of real creative freedom has finally killed the MCU. DS2 &. D&W 2 of my most anticipated CBM ruined by the same thing. Disney buying Fox was a mistake.
blackiron777
blackiron777 - 7/24/2024, 7:42 AM
lol "but there is good news on RT." I have been on this site long enough to know had this been purely a Fox movie and not connected to the MCU whatsoever all this optimism for the RT score would look slightly different. lol

View Recorder