DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Movie Is Certified Fresh

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Movie Is Certified Fresh

The reviews are in for Deadpool & Wolverine and that means we have an all-important Rotten Tomatoes score! Find out how the movie is faring, and how it compares to this duo's previous outings, right here.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2024 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The first wave of reviews have been counted for Deadpool & Wolverine and that means a Rotten Tomatoes score has now been generated. 

As we write this, Wade Wison and Logan's R-Rated MCU debut sits at 80% based on 103 reviews. It seems that while some critics found the movie easy to fault, they ultimately walked away having had a good time. Alas, while superhero fatigue isn't real, Multiverse fatigue might be!

To compare, Wolverine's previous solo adventures are something of a mixed bag on Rotten Tomatoes. X-Men Origins: Wolverine has 38%, while The Wolverine has a far more impressive 71%. However, it's Logan that stands out as one of the best-reviewed superhero movies ever at 93%.

As for the Merc with the Mouth, Deadpool has an 85% score and Deadpool 2 sits right behind it with 84%. The PG-13 re-release of the latter didn't fare quite so well and scored just 56%.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

The expectation is that the threequel will have a record-breaking weekend at both the domestic and international box offices and positive reviews play a crucial role in both increasing interest. However, it will be fans and moviegoers who help spread positive word of mouth, making them far more important to Deadpool & Wolverine's success.

Stay tuned for updates!

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Review: “The Ultimate Marvel Movie, Non-Stop Blockbuster Entertainer With Heart Of Gold”
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Review: “The Ultimate Marvel Movie, Non-Stop Blockbuster Entertainer With Heart Of Gold”
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About Marvel Studios' First R-Rated Movie
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Review Roundup: Here's What Critics Are Saying About Marvel Studios' First R-Rated Movie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2024, 7:38 PM
The Multiverse Burn-Out is REAL. I have it too. I hope this is the END of MCU Multiverse.

User Comment Image
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 7/23/2024, 7:38 PM
Stop with the hyperbole and just let people know if it’s Marvel back on track.
Nightmare
Nightmare - 7/23/2024, 7:38 PM
Sounds like the humor gets old pretty fast.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2024, 7:40 PM
UPDATED Rotten Tomatoes Deadpool and Wolverine is down to 79%
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 7/23/2024, 7:44 PM
@AllsGood - shit movie
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/23/2024, 7:43 PM
This is bollocks.

Who paid these guys??

I bet this movie is going to be anything but fresh.

All this hype. For [frick]s Sake
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/23/2024, 7:45 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - bollocks? Well, bon soire, mon ami!
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/23/2024, 7:46 PM
Congrats on the Olympics. Sorry...Les Olympics.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 7/23/2024, 7:43 PM
That dog looks like 3 of my homecoming dates.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/23/2024, 7:47 PM
Looking forward to catching it this weekend. Things are finally calming down for me a bit and this is a good respite.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/23/2024, 7:54 PM
RT lost all value a long time ago, when reviewers became aware of it, and when RT started letting anyone with 500 twitter followers affect the score.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/23/2024, 7:55 PM
@Ryguy88 - Tis true we live in a time where review scores are too effected by personal bias, both audience and critic alike.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/23/2024, 8:47 PM
@Ryguy88 - critics and reviews don’t make movies good it’s people
Choose see them regardless reviews everyone on this site may as well watch avatar movies since they have good reviews movie scores
kider2
kider2 - 7/23/2024, 7:59 PM
Its at 80% right now with an 7.10 out of 10 Rating.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/23/2024, 7:59 PM
Y'know, I'm actually in agreement with the "Mutliverse Burnout" thing - I like what we've gotten of the MCU post-endgame, but I've frankly felt like going multiversal had a high chance of going horribly wrong.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 8:52 PM
@asherman93 - why is that?.

I don’t mean it in an aggressive way , just curious

I guess the Multiverse should be a rare occurrence rather then go to the well a few times.
Kadara
Kadara - 7/23/2024, 8:12 PM
Nice, I've got my ticket already booked for Thursday afternoon!
braunermegda
braunermegda - 7/23/2024, 8:19 PM
Josh, the link to the review is not working, I think you forgot to hyperlink

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder