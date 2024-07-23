DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed As Movie Is Certified Fresh

The first wave of reviews have been counted for Deadpool & Wolverine and that means a Rotten Tomatoes score has now been generated.

As we write this, Wade Wison and Logan's R-Rated MCU debut sits at 80% based on 103 reviews. It seems that while some critics found the movie easy to fault, they ultimately walked away having had a good time. Alas, while superhero fatigue isn't real, Multiverse fatigue might be!

To compare, Wolverine's previous solo adventures are something of a mixed bag on Rotten Tomatoes. X-Men Origins: Wolverine has 38%, while The Wolverine has a far more impressive 71%. However, it's Logan that stands out as one of the best-reviewed superhero movies ever at 93%.

As for the Merc with the Mouth, Deadpool has an 85% score and Deadpool 2 sits right behind it with 84%. The PG-13 re-release of the latter didn't fare quite so well and scored just 56%.

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

The expectation is that the threequel will have a record-breaking weekend at both the domestic and international box offices and positive reviews play a crucial role in both increasing interest. However, it will be fans and moviegoers who help spread positive word of mouth, making them far more important to Deadpool & Wolverine's success.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.