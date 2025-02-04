DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Hot Toys Reveals Its Blade Figure Based On Wesley Snipes Iconic Daywalker

"There's only been one Blade. There’s only ever gonna be one Blade."

Wesley Snipes' return as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine was a huge surprise following his repeated clashes with Ryan Reynolds on the set of Blade: Trinity. The actor's scenes were among the threequel's best and it seems everyone wants to see more of the Daywalker.

True Detective star Mahershala Ali was announced as the MCU's Blade in 2019 but has so far only lent his voice to Eternals' post-credits scene and the upcoming Marvel Zombies animated series (where he'll play a Blade Variant who becomes Moon Knight). As we write this, his solo movie appears no closer to becoming a reality.

We'll have to wait and see what happens there but Hot Toys has finally pulled the curtain back on its 1/6th scale Blade figure based on Snipes' appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's incredibly realistic and comes bundled with the character's most iconic weapons...along with the bazooka he used while delivering the now-iconic line above.

Talking about that last year, filmmaker Shawn Levy said, "That was a scripted line, and Wesley thought it was hysterical. We tried a bunch of reactions from Deadpool but ultimately went with that eyebrows-raised-Deadpool-fourth-wall-breaking look."

You can take a closer look at this new Blade figure in the Instagram gallery below.

In honor of his return and the movie’s phenomenal success, Hot Toys is proud to unveil the 1/6th scale Blade figure. Skillfully crafted based on Blade’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, the 2024 design of Blade in 1/6th scale features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs alongside a fine buzz cut hair sculpture. On the other hand, Blade’s suit is faithfully recreated. With a realistic weathering effect, the Daywalker’s neat ensemble includes a tactical vest with red-colored details that accentuate his toned physique, a pair of gauntlets, and a pistol holster belt. Additionally, the array of accessories and weapons includes a bazooka with a detachable rocket, a pistol, Blade’s special glaive and sword in two styles, his signature sunglasses, and a rocky-themed diorama figure base. The First Edition exclusively includes a Blade’s sword and an interchangeable hilt as bonus accessories, taking fans back to the 90s.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, Chris Evans, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes. Henry Cavill makes a cameo appearance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, and Disney+.