DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Josh Brolin Confirms AND Denies He'll Return As Cable In Upcoming MCU Threequel

Josh Brolin played Cable in Deadpool 2 and, thanks to the mutant's time-travel device, Wade Wilson was able to travel through time and cause chaos. We have a feeling that might be what puts him on the Time Variance Authority's radar, but what's become of Nathan Summers?

The actor, who played Thanos in the MCU, is currently doing the rounds to promote Dune: Part 2. The hosts of Good Morning America (which airs on the Disney-owned ABC) asked Brolin if he's going to return as Cable in Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Um, sure. I don't know," he said when asked if he'll appear in the movie. "No, no, I"ll check with my bookkeeper. I don't know if that's [Laughs] I can't say anything. Yes. No. Maybe. Maybe. I'm in every movie coming out in the next year...I think it's going to be a good movie, though."

That's a surprisingly coy answer, don't you think?

In other news, a new U.S. Copyright filing for Deadpool & Wolverine has been submitted which appears to confirm Emma Corrin is indeed playing the villainous Cassandra Nova. We've been hearing rumblings about that for a while, of course, and her bald head was even glimpsed in the movie's first trailer.

A brief synopsis included in the filing reads, "In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson is confronted by the TVA, which pulls him from a seemingly quiet life and results in Deadpool being unleashed."

Check out Brolin's comments in full below.

Josh Brolin on if he will reprise his role as Cable in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'.



Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.