DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Japanese Poster Sees Logan Unsheathe His Claws

Deadpool & Wolverine is now just a month away from arriving in many coutries, and a new Japanese poster for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios threequel has just clawed its way online.

As you can see, it features a new shot of Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth embracing Hugh Jackman's Logan. The X-Man has unsheathed his claws and, unfortunately, still isn't wearing his mask. At this point, we're guessing that won't be seen until the movie itself is released.

Jackman is unlikely to be the only Logan Variant we see in Deadpool & Wolverine, and promo art has confirmed there will be heaps of Wade Wilson Variants as well.

Kid Deadpool is expected to be among them. However, when Percy Jackson and the Olympians lead Walker Scobell (who previously worked with Reynolds on The Adam Project) was asked about the rumours he'll play the character at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con this weekend - via @AgentsFandom - he responded, "I'm not involved, as of now, but I'm excited."

Marvel Studios is keeping Deadpool & Wolverine's cast list a closely guarded secret and there's a very good chance we won't learn who is playing who until we sit down to watch the movie next month.

Recently, director Shawn Levy commented on the pressure that places on this movie. "We had no idea it would be this unique moment where people are asking what the MCU means any more," the filmmaker says. "Can it surprise us? Can it break molds in ways that we don't expect? We certainly hope that this movie is an answer to those questions."

"What Kevin Feige has built with the MCU is historic as far as a string of successes, but culture has its tide chart, culture has ebbs and flows, and one thing we do know is you can't keep doing the same thing ad nauseum and expect people to greet it with the same excitement," Levy adds. "And so it just worked out really fortuitously because our movie is not like any MCU movie. Yeah, and I say that as a fan of a lot of MCU movies."

Check out this new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.