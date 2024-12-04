Everything We Learned About DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, And More At CinemaCon
Everything We Learned About DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD, And More At CinemaCon
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Teases The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New Best Bubs
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Teases The Marvel Cinematic Universe's New "Best Bubs"
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/12/2024, 11:57 AM
They are really hiding this movie behind the same promotional images over and over again. Interesting marketing strategy.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/12/2024, 11:59 AM
@SonOfAGif - their strategy is ryan Reynolds talking it up, promo images, and vague teases of a cameo smorgasbord

I'm not one to care how much dollar a film makes as long as it's successful. But I'm gonna make a bold prediction At 750 mil theatrical run. The toys and streaming and blu ray sales will push it over a billi
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/12/2024, 12:01 PM
@SonOfAGif - After the first full trailer (which is supposed to be weeks away) shows Hugh Jackman in person, things are going to shift gears drastically. Then we'll get all the wild marketing antics that came with the previous Deadpool mmovies, though with a far greater shroud of secrecy this time.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/12/2024, 11:58 AM
What’s different? The chest piece?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/12/2024, 11:59 AM
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/12/2024, 11:59 AM
That's some clean concept art. I bet the Art From book for this is gonna be bonkers.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/12/2024, 12:04 PM
is cool
xfan320
xfan320 - 4/12/2024, 12:06 PM
Deadpool be Deadpoolin'
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/12/2024, 12:23 PM
Looks pretty much the same. Maybe the red is a bit brighter but thats all I can see.

