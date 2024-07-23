DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Producer Confirms Marvel Studios Planted Fake Leaks And Rumors Online

Deadpool & Wolverine producer Wendy Jacobson has confirmed that Marvel Studios got involved with "subterfuge and misdirections" online in a bid to protect the threequel's biggest surprises. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2024 01:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: GamesRadar+

Huge Deadpool & Wolverine rumours (and potential spoilers) have been doing the rounds online since before cameras even started rolling. Social media scoopers have had a field day with the movie, largely revealing cameos we're sure Marvel Studios would prefer to be kept under wraps.

However, their credibility may be about to take a knock as it appears the studio has taken an active role in spreading misinformation, all in a bid to keep the threequel's biggest surprises a secret.

Talking to GamesRadar+, Deadpool & Wolverine producer Wendy Jacobson revealed that, "there may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy."

You may recall that the only cameo reported on by the trades is Jennifer Garner's Elektra and, based on these remarks, we do wonder whether that was fake news. 

Either way, a lot of those self-proclaimed scoopers may soon have egg on their face! 

"I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick," the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law producer added. "Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc."

"It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn't."

Press screening for Deadpool & Wolverine began yesterday evening, so chances are legitimate spoilers will soon start doing the rounds online, even if they're just mentioned in reviews. 

Stay tuned for our spoiler-free verdict later today!

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

marvel72
marvel72 - 7/23/2024, 1:56 AM
It would be so funny, if Wolverine doesn't wear his yellow costume.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/23/2024, 2:11 AM
@marvel72 - that would be the greatest troll of all-time, but there would be riots.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/23/2024, 1:57 AM
So they planted rumors about big cameos to get people excited and then disappointed when they see the film and the big cameos aren't there?

Doesn't seem logical to wanna cultivate another MoM.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 2:09 AM
@ObserverIO - as i have been saying, inorganic and desperate.

Good thing im not after the cameos though. These will be welcome but writing and story and good mcu implications is ehat im looking for. Humor and DP ways are given
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/23/2024, 2:27 AM
@vectorsigma - Well she did say that "Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc," so you might just get the everything you're looking for.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/23/2024, 2:13 AM
Think the best rumor was Omega Red, still wish he was Cassandra Novas muscle
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/23/2024, 2:13 AM
Not a good image to have, edpecially now that they need to get back the audience.

That is why i have full condidence in Gunn over at DC, he will not resort to these tricks.

#InGunnWeTrust
DemonTweeks
DemonTweeks - 7/23/2024, 2:25 AM
anyone else think Nova isnt the real villain for the third act?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/23/2024, 2:26 AM
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/23/2024, 2:32 AM
"a lot of those self-proclaimed scoopers may soon have egg on their face"

They should, and that's deserved imo. It seldom felt like those accounts came up with real scoops. It was either fake or obvious something was gonna happen.

I'm gonna be disappointed if Taylor as Ladypool is a fake rumour though.

