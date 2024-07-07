DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Reveals A New Variant Of The Merc With The Mouth - SPOILERS

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to feature many Variants, with promo art confirming we'll see several different takes on the Merc with the Mouth (including Lady Deadpool).

Set photos previously revealed a clean-cut, scar-free Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson wearing a shiny leather costume and rocking long hair. That Variant doesn't appear to be based on anyone from the comics but has been dubbed "Samurai Deadpool" by many fans.

Now, new promo art for the Marvel Snap video game reveals a new look at that Deadpool Variant alongside Dogpool and the villainous Cassandra Nova.

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy hyped the threequel when he said, "There are going to be moments that the audiences are going to love, but I'll also say there are moments where they are going to lose their damn minds – like that times ten billion. Which is not a number, but I'm using it for hyperbole."

"There are some moments in this movie that if you can even hear the dialogue over the laughter, we've failed," he added. "We went through this in the edit room, when I'm telling Ryan that every time we show a certain scene you can't hear the three lines because the audience is still laughing at the line that came before."

"Every time we had this very brotherly debate. Ryan usually won. He's like, 'Great, they'll have to see the movie again!'"

Marvel Studios has taken Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on a huge global press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine and spoilers from the 35 minutes of footage being shown are already doing the rounds online. However, the biggest surprises are likely being saved for later in the threequel.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.