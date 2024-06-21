DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Posters May Reveal First Live-Action Shot Of Hugh Jackman Wearing Logan's Mask

Who knew a mask would generate so much excitement?

Actually, if you're a fan of Wolverine, chances are you'd have seen this coming. Ever since Marvel Studios released a first look at Deadpool & Wolverine - which saw Hugh Jackman decked out in Logan's iconic comic book costume - fans have been losing it over the possibility of seeing the clawed mutant's mask on screen.

By this point, we've spotted it on action figures and across heaps of promo posters; however, there hasn't been a single officially released image or piece of footage with Jackman wearing it.

Understandably, this has created concern it will only be featured in Deadpool & Wolverine for a scene or two. That's a disappointing prospect when the unique headgear was first teased way back in 2013 in an alternate ending for The Wolverine!

While we'll have to wait and see what happens, a new piece of promo art features a familiar shot of Jackman suited up. Look behind him, though, and we're 99% sure that's a live-action photo of Wolverine which is being used. Oddly, it seems as if the white eyes are Logan's actual eyes, a creative decision we're curious to see explained in the movie itself.

"We almost did [the comic-accurate suit] in The Wolverine," Jackman recalled earlier this year. "But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, 'How did we never do this?' It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, 'That’s him.'"

"There are different sides of Wolverine we haven’t seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me… It’s great for Deadpool to have someone who will punch him in the face."

Take a closer look at this new Deadpool & Wolverine promo art below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.