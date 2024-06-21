DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Posters May Reveal First Live-Action Shot Of Hugh Jackman Wearing Logan's Mask

More promo posters for Deadpool & Wolverine have been released, but one of them may finally offer a live-action look at Hugh Jackman wearing Logan's iconic comic book mask. Check it out after the jump!

By JoshWilding - Jun 21, 2024 01:06 PM EST
Who knew a mask would generate so much excitement?

Actually, if you're a fan of Wolverine, chances are you'd have seen this coming. Ever since Marvel Studios released a first look at Deadpool & Wolverine - which saw Hugh Jackman decked out in Logan's iconic comic book costume - fans have been losing it over the possibility of seeing the clawed mutant's mask on screen.

By this point, we've spotted it on action figures and across heaps of promo posters; however, there hasn't been a single officially released image or piece of footage with Jackman wearing it. 

Understandably, this has created concern it will only be featured in Deadpool & Wolverine for a scene or two. That's a disappointing prospect when the unique headgear was first teased way back in 2013 in an alternate ending for The Wolverine!

While we'll have to wait and see what happens, a new piece of promo art features a familiar shot of Jackman suited up. Look behind him, though, and we're 99% sure that's a live-action photo of Wolverine which is being used. Oddly, it seems as if the white eyes are Logan's actual eyes, a creative decision we're curious to see explained in the movie itself. 

"We almost did [the comic-accurate suit] in The Wolverine," Jackman recalled earlier this year. "But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, 'How did we never do this?' It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, 'That’s him.'"

"There are different sides of Wolverine we haven’t seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me… It’s great for Deadpool to have someone who will punch him in the face."

Take a closer look at this new Deadpool & Wolverine promo art below. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: 5 Signs This Will Be The Movie That Saves The Marvel Cinematic Universe
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Story Details Reveal When The Movie Takes Place And New Romantic Interest For [SPOILER]
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/21/2024, 1:46 PM
That's promotional art and not live action. This is clickbait. Promotional art are renders and are not live action. But I expect no less from the one posting this article.
MDAYISCOMING19
MDAYISCOMING19 - 6/21/2024, 1:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - If you look at the background image of the wolverine poster that is what they are talking about. That image appears to be an actual image and not art.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/21/2024, 2:08 PM
@MDAYISCOMING19 - That's the same image you see of him standing in the center just larger and in reverse.
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/21/2024, 2:22 PM
@SonOfAGif - Exactly this. But hey, if any actual investigation was done, no article then!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/21/2024, 1:49 PM
Hope we get the Brown and Tan costume as well.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/21/2024, 1:53 PM
How tf is this live action? Looks like yet another pic from the batch of promo pics from forever ago.
MDAYISCOMING19
MDAYISCOMING19 - 6/21/2024, 1:54 PM
@DarthOmega - He's referring to the background image of the wolverine poster that image appears to be a actual image and not art
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/21/2024, 1:57 PM
@MDAYISCOMING19 - User Comment Image
DTor91
DTor91 - 6/21/2024, 2:24 PM
@JoshWilding - Josh, it’s the same art.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/21/2024, 2:46 PM
@DTor91 - Even if it wasn't a larger flipped version of the same image it is VERY clear both the background and foreground images are digitaly created not live action shots cos the lines are WAY too crisp amongst other aspect suggestive of puter made, not from a camera or film reel (also fairly certain the twin batmen are the same on that mask as prior promo releases so are we sure these are even official and not fan made)
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/21/2024, 3:06 PM
@MDAYISCOMING19 - It's an enlarged photo of the same render set. TF are yall seeing?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/21/2024, 3:07 PM
@JoshWilding - Dude it's just another render just enlarged.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/21/2024, 1:53 PM
Really, Wilding?!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/21/2024, 1:55 PM
That mask edging is giving us all blue balls when he ain't even gonna wear it in the movie at all.

I'll bet on it.
Timerider
Timerider - 6/21/2024, 1:59 PM
@HermanM - he wears it for 2 scenes, the rest of the time it’s no headgear.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/21/2024, 2:00 PM
@HermanM - It'll be another Thor helmet situation.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/21/2024, 1:57 PM
Just straight up lying now, are we?
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/21/2024, 2:01 PM
This site should be renamed to comicbookmoviebullshit.com
grouch
grouch - 6/21/2024, 3:00 PM
@Maltrova15 - maltrovamoviereviews.com
Origame
Origame - 6/21/2024, 2:01 PM
This is low even for you, Josh. I prepared a nice clip for it and everything 😭
ThreadIsFemale
ThreadIsFemale - 6/21/2024, 2:02 PM
Looks like Scorpion from Mortal Kombat
Brondern
Brondern - 6/21/2024, 2:18 PM
Idc what anyone says the suit is good, this is peak classic Wolverine and the #1 reason people are so excited to see this movie
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/21/2024, 2:22 PM
So what looks like AI art to me looks like live action to you? 🤷‍♂️🤣
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/21/2024, 2:27 PM
I don't see anything "live action".
grouch
grouch - 6/21/2024, 2:51 PM
A.I would do a better job at promotional art than this garbage.
grouch
grouch - 6/21/2024, 3:01 PM
looks like his normal eye in that first image in the background, maybe no white eyes in the actual movie haha they'd be fools to do that.

