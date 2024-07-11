DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Review Of First 35 Minutes Reveals Intriguing New Details - Possible SPOILERS

The review embargo for Deadpool & Wolverine lifts next week, but in the meantime, we have a verdict on the 35 minutes of footage being shown to fans and press ahead of upcoming interviews. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: IGN

Over the past couple of weeks, Marvel Studios has been screening the first 35 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine to press and fans at various events across the globe. 

Spoilers have already done the rounds online and we now have a review, of sorts, from IGN (the site was also shown a new trailer, though there's currently nothing to suggest Marvel Studios plans to release that online as a "final" sneak peek). 

Calling the opening 35 minutes as "funny, crass, and violent as you’d expect of a Deadpool project," they explain that the movie directly addresses the MCU's recent quantity over quality struggles; also of note is the fact, "The opening half an hour is really dedicated to providing in-universe reasoning for how they’re able to be part of the same universe as Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor."

The site calls the "convergence" of the MCU and 20th Century Fox's X-Men Universe "genuinely satisfying," confirming the presence of the TVA and Multiverse means there are heaps of Variants and "great deep cuts that will have comic readers punching the air."

One part of this review which jumped out at us was the mention of one deep-cut reference which, according to this verdict, is something we've all waited "decades to see on screen."

Wolverine vs. Hulk, anyone?

While this is only a small part of a much larger movie, we're sure you'll be glad to hear this critic's closing comments: 

"I walked into the screening of Deadpool & Wolverine’s opening act as a jaded former MCU fan who really didn’t care about this 'gimmick' project. I left with a smile on my face, a need to watch the entire film, and – for the first time since Endgame – genuine hope for the future of Marvel."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/11/2024, 11:27 AM
That's encouraging. Cannot wait for this!
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/11/2024, 11:31 AM
A corporate funded puff pastry to generate interest

no thanks
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/11/2024, 11:33 AM
@YouFlopped - puff pastry?!

Lmfao

You mean "fluff piece"
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/11/2024, 11:34 AM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - I like both terms 😆
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/11/2024, 11:44 AM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - no i meant what i said the first time.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/11/2024, 11:47 AM
@YouFlopped - User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/11/2024, 12:15 PM
@YouFlopped - Baby girl you need to relax. Puff is under investigation for sex crimes.
litobirdy
litobirdy - 7/11/2024, 11:31 AM
can you imagine IGN is referring to wolverine vs sabretooth in their "been waiting decades to see" bit
hahahh
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/11/2024, 11:32 AM
@litobirdy - they're talking about Hulk vs Wolverine.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/11/2024, 11:31 AM
LEAKS! LEAKSS!
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/11/2024, 11:31 AM
OT:
?si=-rqfxtMZPk8qCHgv
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/11/2024, 11:33 AM
@KennKathleen - no one cares! Except you and that weird rabbid fan base.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/11/2024, 11:35 AM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - contradict much?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/11/2024, 11:58 AM
@KennKathleen - Who cares? 🤷🏻‍♂️
mountainman
mountainman - 7/11/2024, 12:16 PM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - All the people not buying SBI infected games sure care. They are a cancer and only ruin things.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/11/2024, 12:18 PM
@Izaizaiza - People that enjoy good games over useless propaganda care. I was excited about the Wolverine game, but if SBI is involved it’s a skip for me. And there are a LOT of people that feel this way. Maybe the game studios love losing money over inserting needless activist content in them. They should probably focus more on making good games.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 11:35 AM
User Comment Image

While it’s good to hear the positive review , I’m honestly more tired of the “quantity over quality” thing people keep bringing up..

I get it , might have been a bit if a rough patch for some but people I guess forgot there was a pandemic & strikes over the last 4 years that helped caused those issues aswell as a dumbass policy that the former CEO implemented of pushing out content for D+ as soon as possible which is now no longer active.

They seem to genuinely be trying to improve so let’s hope for the best now and look forward to the future instead of continuously taking about the past.
Origame
Origame - 7/11/2024, 11:36 AM
I genuinely don't get how this can be a turning point, regardless of quality. There's no way marvel is gonna start focusing on crass r rated movies moving forward. And we're forgetting there's a lot of crap to come from them coming soon, like Agatha, iron heart, and blacktain america.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/11/2024, 12:00 PM
@Origame - "Blacktain America". Jesus dude, you've stopped even pretending that you're not a racist
Origame
Origame - 7/11/2024, 12:04 PM
@Izaizaiza - so now it's racist to point out it's a black captain america? This has to be the epitome of someone not understanding what racism is.

How do you define racism and how does my nickname for Sam Wilson captain america fit that definition?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/11/2024, 12:07 PM
@Origame - It's funny when you try to make a logical argument. You sound like somebody speaking in a foreign language they don't know.

The racism of you saying that this movie will be crap because the character of Captain America is black is self-evident. 🤷🏻‍♂️
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/11/2024, 11:41 AM
4th wall breaks, dick and fart jokes, bad language and cameos will only get you so far. I'm really hoping they have a beefy story here. I know I'll be entertained but I have to say, I'm a bit worried about this being limp. I hope to Odin my fears are unfounded. Ryan Reynolds shtick can sometimes wear out it's welcome. Again. I hope I'm wrong and this brings back CBMs in a BIG way.
Spoken
Spoken - 7/11/2024, 11:44 AM
I'm not expecting anything game-changing with this movie. I expect it to be a mash up of what people loved about the FOX-XMen universe and the MCU. I predict that the movie is just a final goodbye to this universe in an entertaining and fun way. That's it.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 7/11/2024, 11:51 AM
RIP Shelley Duvall.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/11/2024, 11:53 AM
Maybe im old but these fanservices are nothing to me now. Maybe just because of all these mediocrity from marvel recently.

All I want to see is a good film with major repercussions to the wider mcu.

I havent seen any spoilers from that fan event, but ofc everyone who watched it will say superlatives about this movie.

2 weeks for the moment of truth. No TS please
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/11/2024, 11:56 AM
I though "punching the air" meant being angry at something, but it sounds like that's not what I'm gonna be here. About time they merge Fox' frustratingly loose approach canon into something concrete
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 12:07 PM
Off topic:

@RorMachine

Sam Claflin & Patrick Stewart to star in Netflix’s adaptation of Vault Comics “Barbaric”.

Michael Bay in talks to direct.

https://deadline.com/2024/07/sam-claflin-patrick-stewart-barbaric-netflix-sheldon-turner-michael-bay-1236006871/
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/11/2024, 12:08 PM
Intriguing REVEALS!!!

