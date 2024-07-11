DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Review Of First 35 Minutes Reveals Intriguing New Details - Possible SPOILERS

Over the past couple of weeks, Marvel Studios has been screening the first 35 minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine to press and fans at various events across the globe.

Spoilers have already done the rounds online and we now have a review, of sorts, from IGN (the site was also shown a new trailer, though there's currently nothing to suggest Marvel Studios plans to release that online as a "final" sneak peek).

Calling the opening 35 minutes as "funny, crass, and violent as you’d expect of a Deadpool project," they explain that the movie directly addresses the MCU's recent quantity over quality struggles; also of note is the fact, "The opening half an hour is really dedicated to providing in-universe reasoning for how they’re able to be part of the same universe as Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor."

The site calls the "convergence" of the MCU and 20th Century Fox's X-Men Universe "genuinely satisfying," confirming the presence of the TVA and Multiverse means there are heaps of Variants and "great deep cuts that will have comic readers punching the air."

One part of this review which jumped out at us was the mention of one deep-cut reference which, according to this verdict, is something we've all waited "decades to see on screen."

Wolverine vs. Hulk, anyone?

While this is only a small part of a much larger movie, we're sure you'll be glad to hear this critic's closing comments:

"I walked into the screening of Deadpool & Wolverine’s opening act as a jaded former MCU fan who really didn’t care about this 'gimmick' project. I left with a smile on my face, a need to watch the entire film, and – for the first time since Endgame – genuine hope for the future of Marvel."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.