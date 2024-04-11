DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumored To Feature A Fan-Pleasing Nod To A Classic Wolverine/[SPOILER] Comic Book Story

The first trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine answered some of our questions about the movie but left us with even more than we started with!

We still don't know what the Time Variance Authority wants with the Merc with the Mouth, how that leads to him crossing paths with Wolverine, or even what corner of the Multiverse this story takes place in (not to mention how it will ultimately affect Avengers: Secret Wars).

Scooper @CanWeGetToast, a surprisingly reliable source for Deadpool & Wolverine intel in recent months, is today claiming that the movie will reference Wolverine fighting The Hulk!

That's all we know right now, and as cool as it'll be to get a nod to Logan's first appearance - and his clash with the Jade Giant - we'd like to think we'll also see it.

In related news, the leaker also says we can expect nearly every member of the Deadpool Corps to make an appearance. So, even if Deadpool & Wolverine is light on cameos, we'll be seeing a great many different takes on Wade Wilson. That's surely part of the fun with the Multiverse rather than just endless guest stars from past movies.

Talking of the Deadpool Corps, a new look at some key members of the group has been revealed courtesy of some promo art for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The movie is expected to be showcased during Disney's CinemaCon presentation this evening and a new trailer is almost certainly going to be shown to those in attendance. Whether it will be released online remains to be seen, though we're bound to get some descriptions.

Brand new look at DEADPOOL, HEADPOOL, DOGPOOL, KIDPOOL AND BABYPOOL in DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE



(@CanWeGetToast) pic.twitter.com/OfJDmQp9h0 — MarvelFilmNews (@MarvelNewsFilms) April 10, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.