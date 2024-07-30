DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds On Casting [SPOILER] As Ladypool And Marvel Wanting Deadpool NOT Fox-Verse

With Deadpool & Wolverine now playing in theaters, we're hoping the movie's cast and crew will do one more round of interviews to delve into some of those spoilery moments.

Dear Media's podcast, Not Skinny but Not Fat, features a new interview with Ryan Reynolds that took place shortly before last week's release of Deadpool & Wolverine. However, knowing it wouldn't be released until today, the actor took the opportunity to share at least one spoiler by breaking his silence on the fact Blake Lively plays the movie's Lady Deadpool/Ladypool.

After admitting his surprise that many fans had concluded he'd unmask as Ladypool, Reynolds went on to confirm, "I've been sleeping with her" while referring to his wife.

"Not saying that she’s enjoying the sleeping together part, but I'm just saying I have," he joked before admitting it was strange to freely share one of the threequel's biggest secrets before it arrived in theaters.

"It’s so weird. I feel nauseous even saying something like that out loud. All I do is keep secrets. I mean it was sort of, yeah, it was kind of one of those things where you're like, 'Well, why not?' I mean, go for it, of course," he said of casting Likely in the role. "I mean, we're all there together anyway. Let’s go nuts."

After seemingly confirming Lively did don Ladypool's suit on set, Reynolds was asked whether Lively enjoyed playing the Merc with the Mouth's female Variant. "Yeah, it was a lot of fun. Yeah, she did love it," he said. "And she's one of the funniest people I know."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Reynolds revealed that Disney initially wanted Deadpool but not any of the Fox baggage that came with him.

"Disney bought Fox. Deadpool and Wolverine and the X-Men, you know, this huge storied 25 year legacy is all at Fox, 20th Century Fox. Disney said to, or Marvel rather, said 'We want to bring Deadpool over. But we don't want the rest.' And that actually ended up becoming an allegory for the writing, which is that like, you know, this idea that I...you keep your MCU. I want my family, I want the people I love. That's what I want." "Even though Deadpool's wish, beyond wishes, is to be in the MCU, is to matter and to be taken seriously. He loves his people. And that's all he really cares about. Blind Al, who's played by Leslie Uggams, and Vanessa, and Colossus, and all these characters that I did the other two movies with." "I was able to get them to say yes to that stuff...they've been incredible partners. It'd be a fun, easy story to be like, 'Oh Disney it was so hard to get anything done on a R-rated movie at Disney.' But they've understood the whole thing from the get go. But for whatever reason they couldn't quite do that to bring those other ones over. So that became the thrust of the story. That's what we wrote. And Hugh saying 'Yes' and coming in, that gave us all the why and the how and suddenly, it all just clicked in."

Reynolds has also responded to Channing Tatum's recent comments about playing Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine with a touching social media post of his own.

Imagine having a front row seat to this guy. He’s not only a once in a generation talent but a genuinely GOOD man. I know what it feels like to WILL a character into existence and Chan did just that. Then he put the most vivid/authentic version of the character onscreen. This was… https://t.co/soFKdOe2Bv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 30, 2024

Marvel Studios has also shared a touching tribute video for the late Ray Chan, Deadpool & Wolverine's production designer.