IRONHEART: First Reactions To All 6 Episodes Of Marvel's Latest Disney+ Series Land

Marvel's Ironheart hits Disney+ with a three-episode premiere tomorrow, and the social media embargo for Riri Williams' solo series has now lifted.
We'll keep adding reactions as they come in, but so far, we'd say the consensus is mixed-positive. Though some seem to feel that the show is among the best we've seen from Marvel, the majority of posts are not quite as glowing. That said, very few are outright negative.
Dominique Thorne comes in for a lot of praise in the lead role, and it sounds like the introduction of magic-based tech is something that MCU fans should be very excited about.
Anthony Ramos' villain, The Hood, doesn't get many mentions (probably not a great sign), and there are some criticisms of the writing, but all-in-all, Ironheart might just be worth checking out.
Have a look through the X posts below. There are no blatant spoilers, but a couple of reactions do hint at certain developments towards the end of the series.
"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."
Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.
The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.
Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.