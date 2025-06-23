IRONHEART: First Reactions To All 6 Episodes Of Marvel's Latest Disney+ Series Land

Marvel's Ironheart hits Disney+ with a three-episode premiere tomorrow, and the social media embargo for Riri Williams' solo series has now lifted.

We'll keep adding reactions as they come in, but so far, we'd say the consensus is mixed-positive. Though some seem to feel that the show is among the best we've seen from Marvel, the majority of posts are not quite as glowing. That said, very few are outright negative.

Dominique Thorne comes in for a lot of praise in the lead role, and it sounds like the introduction of magic-based tech is something that MCU fans should be very excited about.

Anthony Ramos' villain, The Hood, doesn't get many mentions (probably not a great sign), and there are some criticisms of the writing, but all-in-all, Ironheart might just be worth checking out.

Have a look through the X posts below. There are no blatant spoilers, but a couple of reactions do hint at certain developments towards the end of the series.

#Ironheart is pretty solid with good performances from Dominique Thorne & Alden Ehrenreich, but doesn't quite soar since it really takes a while to get going and the villain isn't great, although the finale is well worth the watch.

I've seen all six episodes of #Ironheart, and it's not good. It becomes obvious very quickly why Marvel decided to dump this on D+ 3 eps at a time. Can't fault the cast, but none of them are given much to work with. Some of the action scenes are passable and the finale is by far…

#Ironheart delivers an INSANELY FUN STORY that perfectly blends tech & magic. Dominique Thorne is a force to be reckoned with as Riri Williams & Anthony Ramos is haunting as The Hood. It's filled with fun Easter eggs & CRAZY surprises that will change the MCU forever!

#Ironheart is a fine series! I really wanted to love but came away not feeling much. VFX, Action, & some new additions of magic mythology to the world of the MCU stand out (THE HOOD + FINALE = AWESOME) but the character arcs feel at a standstill by the end & don't go anywhere.

#Ironheart is really fun at times but feels (in my humble opinion) like it's desperately in need of a soul. The magic vs. machine theme is conceptually intriguing but feels like it's lacking here. I'm ambilavent because I didn't hate any part but I didn't love anything either

The first three episodes of #Ironheart are out tomorrow, and your resident Marvel cynic is here to say: it's quite good! It's a shame the series has been in flux, because Disney+ has something great on their hands. Dominique Thorne is pure dynamite. Alden Ehrenreich is…

Oh, I can talk about #Ironheart now? I've seen all 6 episodes. I'm a bit surprised Marvel didn't market this more. It's starts pretty strong and gets better and better as the series progresses. More to say in our reactions, coming this week!

I'm a bit mixed on #Ironheart. There are solid elements, like Dominique Thorne's performance, the fun supporting cast, awesome visuals and earnest themes. But the writing could be stronger, and some storytelling decisions didn't hit for me. Not a bad show, but it could be better.

So #ironheart didn’t work for me. There’s some good moments and cool vfx parts but I was pretty bored through most of it.



HOWEVER



The ending is pretty epic.



Wish the whole show was, but sadly I didn’t like it that much. Curious to what everyone else will think of it. pic.twitter.com/XpJNGKuBxA — Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWonderYT) June 24, 2025

"I just finished watching the entire season of #Ironheart, and I'm here to tell you, this is a pretty good show.... This is a much smaller, more intimate story. This is a story that's driven by characters, and those characters are genuinely interesting" -Joshua Ryan

#Ironheart is a superhero epic rooted in Black genius and emotional truth. Dominique Thorne shines as Riri Williams, a brilliant teen inventor navigating grief, anxiety, and growing up. This show earns every moment it's given, so be sure to watch from start to finish.

We've seen all 6 episodes of IRONHEART. A decent MCU series salvaged by a surprisingly strong final episode that is among the best finales of Marvel TV. Riri's character development is thin, but Alden Ehrenreich stands out & the tech v magic conflict intrigues. #Ironheart

#Ironheart have some fun moments but it’s never interesting enough nor it manages to stick the landing.



Bland characters and a super uninteresting plot that doesn't knows where it wants to go. A disappointment overall.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.