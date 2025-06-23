IRONHEART: First Reactions To All 6 Episodes Of Marvel's Latest Disney+ Series Land

IRONHEART: First Reactions To All 6 Episodes Of Marvel's Latest Disney+ Series Land

Marvel Studios held a screening for Ironheart tonight in Hollywood, and the social media embargo lifted immediately after the event. Find out what critics made of the 6-episode season right here...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2025 11:06 PM EST
Marvel's Ironheart hits Disney+ with a three-episode premiere tomorrow, and the social media embargo for Riri Williams' solo series has now lifted.

We'll keep adding reactions as they come in, but so far, we'd say the consensus is mixed-positive. Though some seem to feel that the show is among the best we've seen from Marvel, the majority of posts are not quite as glowing. That said, very few are outright negative.

Dominique Thorne comes in for a lot of praise in the lead role, and it sounds like the introduction of magic-based tech is something that MCU fans should be very excited about.

Anthony Ramos' villain, The Hood, doesn't get many mentions (probably not a great sign), and there are some criticisms of the writing, but all-in-all, Ironheart might just be worth checking out.

Have a look through the X posts below. There are no blatant spoilers, but a couple of reactions do hint at certain developments towards the end of the series.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

Related:

Recommended For You:

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/23/2025, 11:04 PM
Sounds like I’m going to fast forward through the exposition and watch the action. I’ll watch the ending though
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 6/23/2025, 11:04 PM
Doing Iron Man vs. magic story for a proper Iron Man sequel where he fights against the Mandarin? No, who needs that. Let's instead do it for a Z-list MCU character in a show nobody will even bother to pirate.

This is why you fail, MCU.
Yetiman
Yetiman - 6/24/2025, 2:22 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - agree. Now they want to do a Iron man vs magic type character when they could of done it back in the early MCU days lol
Kadara
Kadara - 6/23/2025, 11:07 PM
I was worried it was going to be all negative but seems like it's mostly positive reviews. I'll check it out, it's not like there's much competition these days anyway.
jst5
jst5 - 6/24/2025, 12:16 AM
@Kadara - You're really surprised that a Disney plus show didn't get a lot of negative reviews from early viewers?You must be really new to this!
Kadara
Kadara - 6/24/2025, 12:39 AM
@jst5 - Not really, I know most of the negative reviews will be coming from people that wanted this show to fail anyways. The fact that it got such a high initial impressions negates the campaign that's surely to come.
jst5
jst5 - 6/24/2025, 12:45 AM
@Kadara - Your post are telling me my answer....either you're very naive or new to this.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/23/2025, 11:08 PM
Had no idea this was coming out this week
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/23/2025, 11:10 PM
Not reading the reviews but we’re here now. I’ll check out the first 3 episodes tomorrow
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2025, 11:18 PM
"Anthony Ramos is haunting as The Hood"
The guy who wrote that can't possibly be older than 4.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/24/2025, 12:06 AM
@HashTagSwagg - send him my way
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/24/2025, 12:27 AM
@Malatrova15 - It has finally been revealed: @Malatrova15 - is James Gunn's sock account!

MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/23/2025, 11:25 PM
Sounds like I don’t need to bother renewing my Disney+ for this one. I can catch it on the next rotation.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/23/2025, 11:37 PM
Well, not that we are [frick]ing surprised.

Another [frick]ing chocolate drop.

Dark bollocks melting a [frick]ing way.

Marvel had its [frick]ing 10-year run, and it was [frick]ing fun.

But lets just [frick]ing keep in mind it cannot be [frick]ing duplicated.

Back to the [frick]ing chocolate. So all my [frick]ing brothers and sisters, cant seem to get a [frick]ing break in [frick]ing Marvel.

Either, they [frick]ing cant find a good writer, or a [frick]ing good director. Either they [frick]ing do reshoots or [frick]ing rewrites. Either, they [frick]ing shouldn't had released it or they [frick]ing released it too [frick]ing late. Whatever the [frick]....

Its always a [frick]ing mess.

Well, I keep [frick]ing saying it. All eyes are on [frick]ing DC Baby.

Aaron and Edi look like they will do just [frick]ing fine.

For [frick]s Sake
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 6/24/2025, 12:36 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - That's a whole lot of fricking.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/24/2025, 1:09 AM
@ComicBandit - And plenty of [frick]ing left👊🏿😂
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/23/2025, 11:47 PM
So Mark Cassidy created a thread about reactions for Iron heart in which it reference his own review....now that's META!

McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/24/2025, 12:42 AM
@Nomis929 - classic
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/23/2025, 11:51 PM
Usually the Disney+ shows suffer from a weak finale. So it's interesting that the best episode is the finale according to the reviews.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/24/2025, 12:30 AM
@SonOfAGif - this one surfers from everything AND the finales ITS the greatest part because ITS the end of It AND you can go watch something else.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/23/2025, 11:54 PM
Seriously, what's the difference between black genius and let's say Asian genius or Puerto Rican genius? How about Indian or Samoan? Isn't genius just genius?
jst5
jst5 - 6/24/2025, 12:17 AM
@DarthOmega - That person has a habit of that....not the first time.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 1:13 AM
@DarthOmega - he got it wrong he's a young black female genius
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/23/2025, 11:59 PM
If Mark and Rohan didnt like it much, Josh will be high praises like Secret Invasion 😭😭😭
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/24/2025, 12:14 AM
@vectorsigma - Josh would praise a filmed colonoscopy if t had "Marvel Studios Presents" on the poster.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/24/2025, 2:55 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - I thought Josh was the resident DC/James Gunn shill.
After all, he wrote an article practically begging people to go watch the new Superman movie and "debunking" the criticisms of the movie so far and of Gunn himself.

Does he just sell out for the highest available bidder?
(...anyone who just looks like they might be a bidder if he shills hard enough?)
Luigi
Luigi - 6/24/2025, 12:11 AM
Looks bland.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/24/2025, 12:31 AM
I'm actually ok with these reactions because I'll probably at least enjoy some of it. Sounds like Riri will continue but probably no one else.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/24/2025, 12:40 AM
Really great pic, Mark.
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/24/2025, 12:47 AM
So it sounds like this is another Echo situation - in spite of the delays, the end result is mostly decent with the the relationship between the lead and the villain being the main highlight.

That's cool to hear.
Comicmoviesrlz
Comicmoviesrlz - 6/24/2025, 1:12 AM
@asherman93 - Echo was terrible
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/24/2025, 1:12 AM
[frick] me even the shills hate it........

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/24/2025, 1:12 AM
Interesting...Sounds like its just okay while the Finale is amazing.
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/24/2025, 1:56 AM
@BlackStar25 - Frankly, I'd rather have a movie or show that takes enough time to find its feet so it can properly stick the final landing, than one that starts out impressively only to crash and burn at the end.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/24/2025, 2:20 AM
Wow. Worst initial reactions I’ve seen for marvel maybe ever. Exactly what we’d expect from this one. Too bad
Knightrider
Knightrider - 6/24/2025, 2:21 AM
Wow! If early reactions are mixed at best, then this must be really bad as normally any early reaction is overwhelmingly positive just so they can get access to next screening
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/24/2025, 2:26 AM
Another Marvel turd hits the bottom of the pan and just needs flushing. Is this supposed to play out as Ironman vs the Mandarin which we never got? Kevin needs firing and quickly before the ship finally sinks.
Yetiman
Yetiman - 6/24/2025, 2:28 AM
Wow. Love this. Now I want to see this show. Looks great. Looks to be top 5 shows of the MCU
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 2:42 AM
More reactions:

Rob Keyes
@rob_keyes
I watched all six episodes of #Ironheart and it deserves your attention. It's better than most recent Marvel Studios theatrical releases and is one of the rare good MCU TV shows. Dominique Thorne is a star, peak production values, no idea what it's leading to but I'd like more.🧵

Rob Keyes
@rob_keyes
·
3h
What's most interesting about Ironheart is that it gives the Marvel Cinematic Universe a young and complicated character who makes questionable decisions, balancing emotion with genius level intellect. Her future could be so interesting in comparison to Tony Stark / Iron Man.



Rob Keyes
@rob_keyes
·
3h
One of several reasons Ironheart was delayed for so long is that this needed to be great for Ryan Coogler to have his name the largest on the poster. Worth the wait and when you watch, the timing works out well with what's going on in MCU and IRL.


Rob Keyes
@rob_keyes
·
3h
One more thing I'll say about Ironheart is that it really embraces the comic book source material, more than you'd expect. Sometimes the goofier elements of the action or certain character moments clash with the more serious and emotional beats.


Leo Rydel
@GeeklyGoods
·
3h
Lets talk #Ironheart!

While I struggled a bit in the first half, they actually HAD ME in the second! The incorporation of magical elements were an unexpected surprise and I LOVE Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and Lyric Ross was great!! Ironheart was a good time!

lyvie scott
@lyviescott
·
3h
i was utterly charmed by #ironheart, even if it takes a minute to find its footing. the show gives riri a much-needed remix, and it really sings when leaning into weird science and even weirder magic. it’s abt to change the mcu in a way we’ve all been waiting for


Chris Killian
@chriskillian
·
3h
Even though I’m not personally the biggest fan of blending tech and mysticism, #Ironheart turned out better than I expected—especially in the last couple episodes. What really landed for me was how it ties back to the original Iron Man— (1/2)


Chris Killian
@chriskillian
·
3h
—adding an unexpected layer of legacy to RiRi’s journey. And without spoiling anything, there’s a character introduced late in the season that really makes the show stand out. (2/2) #Ironheart


Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky
@MamasGeeky
·
3h
The first 3 episodes of Marvel's Ironheart are good.. the last 3 episodes are GREAT! It's a lot more emotional than I expected & I found myself crying quite often. Dominique Thorne is a freaking star. Her chemistry with Lyric Ross - phenomenal! Episode 6 had me like 😱 #Ironheart


Ashley Saunders
@ThatAshleyErin
·
3h
IRONHEART blasts off & doesn’t look back! Stakes & emotions are high, building to a finale that’ll have fans talking & theorizing! Dominique Thorne & Anthony Ramos are great. Loved their storylines. Can’t wait 2 talk more about that 1 surprise 👀 & the fun Easter eggs #Ironheart


adam patla
@apat10
·
3h
#Ironheart suffers from too few episodes to dynamically explore the interesting ideas of access and privilege being discussed. However, Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich lead this show toward a satisfying conclusion that left me excited for Marvel's next steps.


Hunter Bolding
@HunterBVideo
·
3h
I was shocked at how much I enjoyed Ironheart, some pacing issues aside, this bit of tech-action mixed with some of the more magical side of Marvel is thrilling and intriguing. Anthony Ramos, Dominique Thorne, and Alden Ehrenreich are scene-stealing in their own ways. #IronHeart


Joshua Ryan
@MrMovieGuy86
·
3h
#Ironheart is EXACTLY the type of show that the MCU should be putting out. Smaller scale, street level threats, with strong, character driven stories. Between this and Daredevil: Born Again, MCU's television is on a roll. Give me more!



sagesurge
@sagesurge
·
3h
#IronHeart is a beautiful, relatable tale about the struggle of success, the heartbreak of life & the desperation to make a name 4 yourself. Tech & magic come together in this story full of depth, temptation, surprises & family. Dominique Thorne is the embodiment of Riri Williams



Jonathan Sim
@TheJonathanSim
·
3h
#Ironheart is a spectacular dose of black girl magic.

One of Marvel's best shows. Filled with charming, likable characters. From the heroes to the villains, everyone is magnetic. Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich are outstanding. Anthony Ramos is in rare form.

Funny, grounded, and superpowerful. Some clever MCU tie-ins. A VERY bold ending too!


Three Angry Nerds
@3AngryNerds
·
3h
Just finished Ironheart and it keeps you hooked. 🔥
The pacing’s tight, and Riri’s arc is solid even if a few side characters feel two-dimensional.
That final episode? Wild casting move. 👀 Totally didn’t see it coming, but it worked.


Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric
@helloimjlaw
·
3h
#Ironheart is a bit of a mess—but it means well. Dominique Thorne is great, grounding the story with real emotion as Riri builds something new from grief. Rushed pacing and inconsistent narrative weigh it down, leaving a series that reaches for greatness but never quite takes off


K.E.V.I.N. Fenix
@FenixDKevin
·
3h
#IronHeart is imaginative and a really fun pocket of the MCU. It has a grounded/street level feel thats a welcome change of pace from the usual world ending threats and it elevates the stakes for Riri & Hood. The magic+tech combo happened too easily for me, but works well overall


Kevin Erdmann
@erdmann_kevin
·
3h
#Ironheart is a high-tech rollercoaster from start to finish. Lots to love here beyond what I was expecting with some solid performances despite a bit of a slower start. The evolution from science to the MCU’s mystical side had me HOOKED. The visuals are 🔥



POC Culture
@POCculture
#IRONHEART is a sincere look at what the life of a teen genius superhero would be like. It’s fun & exciting but also hard & heavy.

🌟 Dominique Thorne is a true STAR & the perfect Riri Williams.

This series has massive implications for the future of the #MCU. MASSIVE.


LaughingPlace.com
@laughing_place
·
4h
Marvel’s #Ironheart is an exciting and shocking addition to the MCU. It gets stronger as it goes, providing the best Marvel season finale to date! A heartfelt story and surprising twists and turns will keep you on the edge of your seat!


That Hashtag Show (Official)
@ThatHashtagShow
·
4h
Ironheart is the most interesting Marvel TV has been from a magical standpoint. It might not seem like a story involving mysticism, but there’s plenty of action and magic to go around here. #IronHeart

Conversation

andrew korpan
@andrewkorpan1
One of the best parts of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER was Riri's subplot, and IRONHEART finally brings the character back in Marvel's most interesting series since MS. MARVEL. It's interesting to see how the MCU deals with grief for the second project in a row.



Christopher Rates It 🦦
@LuminousDagger
·
2h
With the welcomed return of Riri Williams, #Ironheart is full of life, heart and identity. It highlights the struggle of finding success as a Black person in a world that’s out to get you and explores dynamics that Marvel has yet to dive into.

It’s got a hard focus on family, grief and hopelessness and the dangerous pathway that can lead you on, but the “six episode event” format hurts the show as it reaches its final episode, with decisions that are just outright baffling, making it clear this show is stuck in the past with Marvel’s outdated mandate. Regardless, Ironheart is still an entertaining watch that expands on both the world of magic and technology.


Neil Vagg
@neilvagg
·
34m
I’ve seen all episodes of Marvel Studios’ #Ironheart. It’s a slow burn. But once it gets going there’s a lot to enjoy. Dominique Thorne is electrifying as RiRi Williams whilst Anthony Ramos seems to be searching for meaning in The Hood. Mixing tech and magic works really well.


Davide Tonti
@G_rooooot
·
4h
Overall, #Ironheart is an enjoyable series, but with ups and downs: starting with weak writing, but interesting characters and themes. It suffers the limitations of Bob Chapek's
@Marvel
, but remains a useful addition to the MCU general plot.


Aeron Eclarinal - The Direct
@aeronchino
·
4h
#Ironheart delivers an INSANELY FUN STORY that perfectly blends tech & magic. Dominique Thorne is a force to be reckoned with as Riri Williams & Anthony Ramos is haunting as The Hood. It’s filled with fun Easter eggs & CRAZY surprises that will change the MCU forever!


Josh Wilding
@Josh_Wilding
·
4h
#Ironheart doesn't break any new ground with its story (and the less said about The Hood's crew, the better). However, it's an enjoyable ride buoyed by stellar performances from Dominique Thorne, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross. DON'T MISS THE FINALE! 👀



Alex Maidy
@electricmaidy
@MarvelStudios
#Ironheart has so much going for it including the introduction of a long-awaited character, but feels like only half of a story. Solid cast and a refreshing Chicago setting help make this a fun show. Full review at
@joblocom
coming soon.



David Opie
@DavidOpie
#Ironheart is a mixed bag for me, which is a shame because I wanted them to smash it and put a middle finger up at the trolls. The second half is much better than the first tho, especially when magic’s thrown into the mix. Regan Aliyah is a scene-stealer and Lyric Ross is the MVP


Germain Lussier
@GermainLussier
#Ironheart is one of my favorite Marvel shows. It blends so much of what we love about the MCU so seamlessly with fantastic characters, performances, and style. Goes places I didn't expect, links in wild ways, but always keeps its dynamic, flawed, lead character front and center.


Brandon Pope TV
@BpopeTV
·
3h
#Ironheart is not Ironman 4, and that’s a good thing. Doesn’t lean too heavy into Stark, letting Riri Williams shine. There’s depth w/ themes of trauma and overcoming grief. The dynamic between Riri and Natalie is the glue! Big MCU reveal in the back half. A very Chicago show!


Nicole Drum
@lifeinpolaroid
So. #Ironheart

I didn't hate it. It wasn't bad. There are some genuinely kickass moments and it really digs into the themes of grief and trauma that I love exploring. But there are also some pacing issues & a few things that I really didn't love at all. Overall, worth a watch.


Nick Zednik
@NickZednik
·
3h
I've seen all 6 episodes of #Ironheart. Great performances by Dominique Thorne and Alden Ehrenreich along with some cool VFX, but its half baked ideas make it feel mostly soulless. The finale however, is one of the best of the MCU Disney+ era.



Klepcx
@Klepcx
😱 #IronHeart soars above the bar! However, with tonal stylings similar to the Ms Marvel series, Iron Heart manages to stretch beyond the bounds of the MCU opening our minds to the true possibilities of tech vs magic. We’re no longer in phases one through three ladies and gentlemen as this series acknowledges its differences by introducing more modern comic book easter eggs, flawed heroic antics and a bit of a darker narrative. You might say the only issues are in the series villains and that there just maybe one too many to know what to do with. Other issues surrounding CGI and the stakes or lack thereof, but a BIG reveal and shocking ending will leave Marvel fans eyes wide open for sure!


Jeff Ewing
@ReelJeffEwing
·
3h
#Ironheart is a lean, grounded yet high impact, MCU-shifting outing. Dominique Thorne is memorable and badass, Anthony Ramos builds a complex antagonist, and there are solid surprises in store. Ryan Coogler builds a lived-in and complex world. A solid, breezy outing.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2025, 2:58 AM
Demet
@demetherself
·
4h
‘IRONHEART’ is a welcome addition to the MCU. The series has its own unique style, and the way it introduces more magical side of the Marvel is intriguing. It leaves you wanting more.

It sure is the best Marvel series since ‘AGATHA ALL ALONG.’


B.M.
@britany_murphs
·
3h
‘Ironheart’ was immensely emotional and oftentimes heart wrenching. As seen in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Dominique Thorne was meant to play Riri Williams and it was amazing to see her command the screen in her own series, and Lyric Ross was an absolute scene stealer!


Rachel Leishman
@RachelLeishman
·
4h
IRONHEART warmed my heart. Dominique Thorne brings Riri Williams to life with layers that make her so much more. She's still our incredibly smart girl from Chicago but there is a lot of depth to Riri's story and the show has a truly emotional arc and an iconic vibe to it.
