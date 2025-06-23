James Gunn On THE BATMAN Part II's Script Due Date; Andy Serkis Comments On Matt Reeves Taking His Time

James Gunn keeps debunking The Batman Part II script rumors, but is Matt Reeves simply missing deadlines? Andy Serkis asserts it's being finished for its 2027 release.

Jun 23, 2025
Veteran Hollywood reporters keep asserting when Matt Reeves will be handing in his script for The Batman Part II, and DC Studios co-chair James Gunn keeps saying they're wrong. But is this a case of where there's smoke, there's fire?

The Wrap first stated that Reeves was handing in his script before Memorial Day, and Gunn debunked that report. Now, Puck has more recently stated that the script would be turned in today, and Gunn said via @Threads, that's not the case.

It's hard to imagine two veteran reporters with solid track records both getting this wrong. Is this a case of Reeves simply not meeting his deadlines? After all, Gunn himself recently stated that he's expecting the script in June, and there are only 7 days left in the month.

Speaking on the status of the sequel and if it will ever get made, Alfred actor Andy Serkis assured that it will happen.

Said the veteran Lord of the Rings star, "I’m absolutely certain you’ll see Batman Part 2, I know the script is being finished at the moment. Matt Reeves is a formidable and wonderful filmmaker and he would not want it to go forward until, in his mind, the script is where it needs to be."

Production on The Batman Part II is now expected to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2025, between October and December.

Originally slated for an October 2, 2026 release, the sequel has since been pushed back a full year to October 1, 2027.

That timeline, however, is still tentative and hinges on whether director Matt Reeves can complete the script and deliver a version that meets the creative expectations of DC Studios co-head James Gunn.

Plot details are unknown at this time, but alongside Pattinson, expected to return are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Barry Keoghan made a cameo appearance as the Joker in the first film and is expected (but not confirmed) to have a larger role in the sequel.

Are you still looking forward to a sequel to The Batman? Or do you think too much time has passed, and it's best to leave the film as a one-and-done project as we move forward with the DCU and a new Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold?

James Gunn's Response To People Wanting THE BATMAN PART II Cancelled? Get Off Matt's N*#s!
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/23/2025, 2:10 PM
I’m absolutely certain part 3 is as good as dead
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/23/2025, 2:39 PM
@JFerguson - User Comment Image
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/23/2025, 2:55 PM
@JFerguson - @JFerguson - As much as I liked part one, I would be good with no part 2 and absolutely hope they dont make it a trilogy. My reason for that is I want a Batman who is involved in the larger superhero universe and takes on more outlandish enemies like Clayface and Killer Croc, etc. I am tired of the overly grounded Batman. I am ready for him to join the DCU and I feel like extending this just adds confusion and decreases the likelihood of seeing a new Batman in the DCU.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/23/2025, 3:26 PM
@Shivermetimbers - I agree 100%. And as much as I want to see Pattinson Batman end up happily ever after with Kravitz Catwoman, I already saw that at the end of TDKR. It’s time to move on and bring on the fantastical
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/23/2025, 2:11 PM
WB might be sitting back and waiting to officially move forward/announce any new projects until AFTER Superman gets released.

If it tanks or is a moderate hit($750-$900M) then I would put money on them announcing an actual release date for The Batman 2. Whatever happens Superman has to surpass Man of Steel’s BO or there’s gonna be a lot of people saying it’s a failure.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/23/2025, 2:24 PM
"It's hard to imagine two veteran reporters with solid track records both getting this wrong." No it isn't. It happens all the time.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 2:42 PM
@Patient2670 - yep

Hell Belloni was recent wrong about Kathleen Kennedy retiring.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 2:24 PM
I’m certain we’ll see The Batman Part 2 aswell…

Regardless of whether Reeves has had personal issues or not , he tends to take usually 3-5 years to make one film so this isn’t unusual for him so I can see it starting shooting late this year , early next which is fine unless something drastic changes.

Anyway , looking forward to it since I liked the first one aswell as The Penguin a lot aswell!!.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/23/2025, 2:37 PM
If there isn't a positive update on the movie during this year's comic-con, then it may be time to come to terms with the possibility of it not happening. I personally think they're holding back on the news to keep the focus on Superman, so we'll see what happens after it's been in theaters for a few weeks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 2:42 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine
@MarkJulian

Callina Liang cast as Chun Li in “Street Fighter”.

https://deadline.com/2025/06/street-fighter-movie-casts-callina-liang-chun-li-1236439931/
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 2:47 PM
Not the end of the world if this doesn't happen. Part I was good but it wasn't a masterpiece, far from it
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/23/2025, 3:08 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - The issue is that we will have waited over 3 years for nothing, then we'd have to wait for another 3-4 yeas for someone else to relaunch the franchise. I personally think it's still happening, but if it does end up getting cancelled, they should've done it years ago to give someone else the chance to get moving on a new series.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/23/2025, 2:48 PM
The batman was terrible and any sequels should be shelved.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/23/2025, 3:00 PM
@Nonameforme - It was leagues better than all the Marvel slop we’ve been getting since 2019.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/23/2025, 3:19 PM
@soberchimera - I can't take anyone seriously who uses the word slop. Also yea, marvel had been trash lately.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 6/23/2025, 2:58 PM
I have to agree with others that the silence on this has a lot to do with the launch of Superman. A lot is riding on how that does and it could impact whether they expand the DCU and include a new Batman or if they realize it isnt as bit of a hit as they hoped and they go all in on the Reevesverse.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 6/23/2025, 3:03 PM
I’m a huge lifelong Batman fan…. And I’m bored to piss-point
of hearing about the supposed delivery date of this script.

Oh and I wish Gunn would cut his internet connection.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/23/2025, 3:13 PM
Part 3 is already buried

