James Gunn On THE BATMAN Part II's Script Due Date; Andy Serkis Comments On Matt Reeves Taking His Time

Veteran Hollywood reporters keep asserting when Matt Reeves will be handing in his script for The Batman Part II, and DC Studios co-chair James Gunn keeps saying they're wrong. But is this a case of where there's smoke, there's fire?

The Wrap first stated that Reeves was handing in his script before Memorial Day, and Gunn debunked that report. Now, Puck has more recently stated that the script would be turned in today, and Gunn said via @Threads, that's not the case.

It's hard to imagine two veteran reporters with solid track records both getting this wrong. Is this a case of Reeves simply not meeting his deadlines? After all, Gunn himself recently stated that he's expecting the script in June, and there are only 7 days left in the month.

James Gunn debunks the claim that THE BATMAN PART 2 script will be handed today pic.twitter.com/Wr3cK4saiU — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) June 23, 2025

Speaking on the status of the sequel and if it will ever get made, Alfred actor Andy Serkis assured that it will happen.

Said the veteran Lord of the Rings star, "I’m absolutely certain you’ll see Batman Part 2, I know the script is being finished at the moment. Matt Reeves is a formidable and wonderful filmmaker and he would not want it to go forward until, in his mind, the script is where it needs to be."

Andy Serkis says the script for 'THE BATMAN 2' is being finished.



(via: @movieplayer_it | https://t.co/Vv6iUCHu6D) pic.twitter.com/yseGd8GUyW — The Batman Saga News (@TheBatmanSagaNW) June 23, 2025

Production on The Batman Part II is now expected to kick off in the fourth quarter of 2025, between October and December.

Originally slated for an October 2, 2026 release, the sequel has since been pushed back a full year to October 1, 2027.

That timeline, however, is still tentative and hinges on whether director Matt Reeves can complete the script and deliver a version that meets the creative expectations of DC Studios co-head James Gunn.

Plot details are unknown at this time, but alongside Pattinson, expected to return are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Barry Keoghan made a cameo appearance as the Joker in the first film and is expected (but not confirmed) to have a larger role in the sequel.

Are you still looking forward to a sequel to The Batman? Or do you think too much time has passed, and it's best to leave the film as a one-and-done project as we move forward with the DCU and a new Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold?