DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds On Possible Extended Cut, Cut Ghost Rider Cameo, And Why Thor Was Crying

Collider recently sat down with Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy to talk spoilers and started by asking the duo whether the movie will get an extended cut a la Deadpool 2.

"This is the cut of the movie. There will be no extended cut because this is the cut that we wanted," Levy stated before the actor chimed in to joke, "I had to ask Shawn about doing a Snyder Cut, and he didn’t seem to feel like that was appropriate or warranted."

While the door is closed on the "Levy Cut," the filmmaker promises, "There are, however, a small handful of deleted scenes which will be included, as well as a commentary by Ryan and I and a really good gag reel."

The site also asked about any cameos which didn't make the final cut and, while Deadpool & Wolverine primarily focused on Fox's stable of characters (along with Blade), there were once plans for Nicolas Cage to show up as Ghost Rider according to Reynolds. "[Things] came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no," the actor says.

One big unanswered question we have from the movie is why Thor was crying. Many fans have written it off as a meaningless gag, but Reynolds strongly hinted that we will get the answer...eventually.

"I’ll just say that it’s something that we are going to account for...at some point," he teased. "That’s about all I can really say right now, but we will account for it. I know this is the spoiler one where I’m supposed to open up the robe completely, and I show you stuff. I definitely told you I wouldn’t be wearing pants and I did. I failed you. But we’re gonna - that will materialize."

As for his MCU future, the actor reiterated previous comments about Deadpool & Wolverine being designed as a standalone adventure before admitting he's uncertain about the odds of suiting up as the Merc with the Mouth again.

"Honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again — I hope I do — but I don’t know. Right now’s the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next," Reynolds says. "A lot of people have asked me, 'Were you pressured to service the next movie or set up something in Avengers ?'"

"Really, to their credit, neither Disney or Marvel ever asked us to serve anything beyond one really satisfying self-contained story. And we made exactly that with their support. So, as far as the future, time will tell."

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.