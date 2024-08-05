DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds On Possible Extended Cut, Cut Ghost Rider Cameo, And Why Thor Was Crying

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds On Possible Extended Cut, Cut Ghost Rider Cameo, And Why Thor Was Crying

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds addresses the possibility of releasing a "Snyder Cut" version of the threequel, scrapped plans for Nic Cage's Ghost Rider, his MCU future, and why Thor was crying.

By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Source: Collider

Collider recently sat down with Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy to talk spoilers and started by asking the duo whether the movie will get an extended cut a la Deadpool 2

"This is the cut of the movie. There will be no extended cut because this is the cut that we wanted," Levy stated before the actor chimed in to joke, "I had to ask Shawn about doing a Snyder Cut, and he didn’t seem to feel like that was appropriate or warranted."

While the door is closed on the "Levy Cut," the filmmaker promises, "There are, however, a small handful of deleted scenes which will be included, as well as a commentary by Ryan and I and a really good gag reel."

The site also asked about any cameos which didn't make the final cut and, while Deadpool & Wolverine primarily focused on Fox's stable of characters (along with Blade), there were once plans for Nicolas Cage to show up as Ghost Rider according to Reynolds. "[Things] came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no," the actor says.

One big unanswered question we have from the movie is why Thor was crying. Many fans have written it off as a meaningless gag, but Reynolds strongly hinted that we will get the answer...eventually. 

"I’ll just say that it’s something that we are going to account for...at some point," he teased. "That’s about all I can really say right now, but we will account for it. I know this is the spoiler one where I’m supposed to open up the robe completely, and I show you stuff. I definitely told you I wouldn’t be wearing pants and I did. I failed you. But we’re gonna - that will materialize."

As for his MCU future, the actor reiterated previous comments about Deadpool & Wolverine being designed as a standalone adventure before admitting he's uncertain about the odds of suiting up as the Merc with the Mouth again. 

"Honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again — I hope I do — but I don’t know. Right now’s the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next," Reynolds says. "A lot of people have asked me, 'Were you pressured to service the next movie or set up something in Avengers ?'"

"Really, to their credit, neither Disney or Marvel ever asked us to serve anything beyond one really satisfying self-contained story. And we made exactly that with their support. So, as far as the future, time will tell."

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Teases Future Ladypool Plans And Sets The Record Straight On Taylor Swift Rumors
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: Henry Cavill Shares First Official Look At His MCU Debut As The Cavillerine
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 8/5/2024, 2:18 PM
They should absolutely do a director’s cut and call it the Snyder cut.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/5/2024, 2:24 PM
@philinterrupted - The Snide R Cut
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/5/2024, 2:40 PM
@philinterrupted - lol dude that would be unhinged and hilarious 🤣
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/5/2024, 2:43 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - "The Even Snider Cut"
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2024, 2:20 PM
This movie could have benefited from such, but Marvel doesn't really waste time shooting copious amounts of extra scenes for no apparent reason until a directors cut magically shows up 🤣 they just spend too much money
dracula
dracula - 8/5/2024, 2:20 PM
What if they did the Midnight Sons of the Multiverse

Nicholas Cage
Wesley Snipes
Jared Leto
Anya Taylor Joy
Lyrica Okano
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/5/2024, 2:27 PM
@dracula - Id prefer not to do multiverse midnight suns
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/5/2024, 2:29 PM
@dracula - Remove Jared Leto and it is immediately more appealing
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/5/2024, 2:54 PM
@dracula - Keep Jared Leto out of this. Replace him with Gabriel Luna
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/5/2024, 2:21 PM
If Snyder spent more time on the script, maybe he wouldn't need 3+ hours to tell a simple cohesive story lmao
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/5/2024, 2:23 PM
I'm betting Thor dies defending Loki from Doom in Secret Wars (Loki being in his own throne ala Molecule Man and Thor buying time for him)
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/5/2024, 2:33 PM
?si=77KroM1QB_e974yZ

NOOOOOOOOOUUUUUUHHHHHHH!!!!!
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/5/2024, 2:34 PM
Clearly the Thor crying was just a joke that ended up being a huge hit with fans (his obsession with Thor was a very funny recurring gag), and thus is now going to have a a payoff moment in Secret Wars, like so many payoff moments in Endgame from small moments.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 2:50 PM
@IAmAHoot - that is probably the likely scenario because if we don’t get it , I know some fans are gonna be like the MCU didn’t resolve another thing even though it’s always clearly meant to be just a joke.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/5/2024, 2:38 PM
The extended cut should be called Wolverine & Deadpool.

