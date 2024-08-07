DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He Cast MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill As The Cavillrine

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He Cast MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill As The Cavillrine

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has explained why he turned to Justice League star Henry Cavill to show up as the only Wolverine Variant in the threequel not played by Hugh Jackman. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 07, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Collider

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson is desperate to find a Wolverine Variant who can become Earth-100005's new Anchor. Using a TVA TemPad, he hops from reality to reality in search of a replacement and crosses paths with the "Cavillrine."

That's the only Logan in the movie not played by Hugh Jackman; instead, Justice League star Henry Cavill transforms into the clawed mutant for one of the threequel's most memorable cameos. 

Talking to Collider, Ryan Reynolds explained why he chose the former Superman to play the cigar-chomping Wolverine Variant. 

"I can't think of a more impossible or frustrating role to recast than something like Wolverine," the Deadpool & Wolverine star, writer, and producer explained. "As an actor, that would be an awful and intimidating stepping into that. You'd have to really reinvent it and take it a different way."

"It was born of, if I had to cast someone as Wolverine and the guy who has made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off wasn't available for some reason...Henry Cavill."

Reynolds added, "I'm lucky to have people's trust too. Gone are the days of, 'Wait, Deadpool? Are they going to make fun of me?' Deadpool never punches down. The only person he punches down on is me, Ryan Reynolds."

"Just the conversation with Henry was fun. It's one of the few cameos that's a real cameo. The other ones are surprises or people who have a reason to be there. He was a great sport. We love Henry and I'll do anything for him to pay that forward."

Director Shawn Levy, who was also involved in the conversation, chimed in to give the Deadpool actor all the credit for enlisting Cavill. "That idea was hatched by Ryan. Named by Ryan in that same instance," the filmmaker said. "It was not long after the Superman/DC shuffling of the deck and it was on our minds. It was the idea, the name, the text, and an answer all in 15 minutes."

We don't know whether the Cavillrine will make another appearance, but some fans would love to see Cavill eventually take over the role from Jackman when he finally decides to hang up the claws. 

There are plenty of other characters the Man of Steel star (who bid farewell to the role after appearing in Black Adam's post-credits scene) could play in the MCU, of course, with Captain Britain still somewhere near the top of our list.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

THE PUNISHER Star Kevin Nash Reacts To Being Recast As The Russian In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
Related:

THE PUNISHER Star Kevin Nash Reacts To Being Recast As The Russian In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Responds To Box Office Success As Movie Approaches $900 Million WW
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Responds To Box Office Success As Movie Approaches $900 Million WW
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Mugens
Mugens - 8/7/2024, 5:43 AM
It was a very quick cameo that I appreciated, but do wish it had been just a tad bit longer.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/7/2024, 6:10 AM
@Mugens - That entire montage was full of scenes that it's so easy to wish was longer.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/7/2024, 5:53 AM
The Cavillrine is the stuff of legends
Ghoul
Ghoul - 8/7/2024, 5:55 AM
Loved it! I do wish they had thrown in one or two more cameos though like if Daniel Radcliff had popped up as patch that would’ve been cool in addition
Jaspion
Jaspion - 8/7/2024, 6:03 AM
I still don't get the appeal.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/7/2024, 6:04 AM
@Jaspion - nerds in their basement with their special sock
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/7/2024, 6:04 AM
Last time we got an article other than Deadpool and Wolverine

User Comment Image
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 8/7/2024, 6:06 AM
Great cameo and 1 I didn't expect.
I remember the reports of Cavill meeting Kevin in London but I thought that was for Captain Britain or something like that (maybe even Dr Doom).

Hopefully Cavill can join the MCU permanently in some way.
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 8/7/2024, 6:08 AM
They should have had more of the Wolverine variants played by different actors

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder