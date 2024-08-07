DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He Cast MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill As The Cavillrine

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson is desperate to find a Wolverine Variant who can become Earth-100005's new Anchor. Using a TVA TemPad, he hops from reality to reality in search of a replacement and crosses paths with the "Cavillrine."

That's the only Logan in the movie not played by Hugh Jackman; instead, Justice League star Henry Cavill transforms into the clawed mutant for one of the threequel's most memorable cameos.

Talking to Collider, Ryan Reynolds explained why he chose the former Superman to play the cigar-chomping Wolverine Variant.

"I can't think of a more impossible or frustrating role to recast than something like Wolverine," the Deadpool & Wolverine star, writer, and producer explained. "As an actor, that would be an awful and intimidating stepping into that. You'd have to really reinvent it and take it a different way."

"It was born of, if I had to cast someone as Wolverine and the guy who has made it canon in every way, shape, and form on-screen and off wasn't available for some reason...Henry Cavill."

Reynolds added, "I'm lucky to have people's trust too. Gone are the days of, 'Wait, Deadpool? Are they going to make fun of me?' Deadpool never punches down. The only person he punches down on is me, Ryan Reynolds."

"Just the conversation with Henry was fun. It's one of the few cameos that's a real cameo. The other ones are surprises or people who have a reason to be there. He was a great sport. We love Henry and I'll do anything for him to pay that forward."

Director Shawn Levy, who was also involved in the conversation, chimed in to give the Deadpool actor all the credit for enlisting Cavill. "That idea was hatched by Ryan. Named by Ryan in that same instance," the filmmaker said. "It was not long after the Superman/DC shuffling of the deck and it was on our minds. It was the idea, the name, the text, and an answer all in 15 minutes."

We don't know whether the Cavillrine will make another appearance, but some fans would love to see Cavill eventually take over the role from Jackman when he finally decides to hang up the claws.

There are plenty of other characters the Man of Steel star (who bid farewell to the role after appearing in Black Adam's post-credits scene) could play in the MCU, of course, with Captain Britain still somewhere near the top of our list.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.