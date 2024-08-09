DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Blake Lively Explains How Her Ladypool Cameo Became A Reality

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Blake Lively Explains How Her Ladypool Cameo Became A Reality

Deadpool & Wolverine star Blake Lively have addressed her cameo appearance as Lady Deadpool/Ladypool in the R-Rated movie, explaining that it stretches back to Rob Liefeld's creation of the character.

There was a huge amount of speculation surrounding the identity of Lady Deadpool before Deadpool & Wolverine's release, with three possibilities becoming particularly popular heading into last month.

Those were singer Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and...Ryan Reynolds in a wig!

Lively ended up lending her voice to the Variant ("Uzi time, baby") and broke her silence on being cast as the female Merc with the Mouth during a recent talk show appearance to promote It Ends With Us. She started by explaining Lady Deadpool's origin and how that led to her becoming the MCU's version of Wanda Wilson.

"Well, that was like a neat little surprise," Lively started. "Rob Liefeld, who drew Ladypool...I had no idea but in 2010, he drew Lady Deadpool and at the same time, I was cast in the Green Lantern with my now husband, who was not my husband then."

"The timeline, I know it gets a little wonky. You need a conspiracy yarn to track it," she continued. "But, basically, there was no association with Ryan; Ryan had no association with Deadpool. He was supposed to make this movie. But, it was a pipe dream. It wasn't ever really going to happen." 

Lively continued, "Rob Liefeld drew Ladypool, and I guess he and his wife watched Gossip Girl? So, it was just kind of crazy how the world...you know, my husband and I got married and Deadpool was made. They were looking for a Ladypool, so, you know..."

She wasn't the only member of the family to contribute to the R-Rated threequel as Reynolds and Lively's children contribute to the movie as Kidpool (Inez, 7), Babypool (Olin, 1), a "Screaming Mutant" (James, 9), and Hugh Jackman's Wrangler (Betty, 4).

We don't know when, where, or even if we'll see Ladypool again but the character has been a hit with fans and the Deadpool Corps were returned to The Void after their run-in with Deadpool and Wolverine.

You can hear more from Lively below along with a newly released poster for Deadpool & Wolverine.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last month - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

