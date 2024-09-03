DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Dafne Keen Says She's "100%" Ready To Play The MCU's Laura/X-23

Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine star Dafne Keen has confirmed she's eager to reprise the role of Laura/X-23 and suggests she's eager to becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Wolverine. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 03, 2024 04:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the clawed mutant meets Laura, his "daughter" from Earth-100005. We first encountered the clone as a child in 2017's Logan, with Wolverine making the ultimate sacrifice to give her and the other young mutants a chance to fight for the future. 

While the threequel's Wolverine is a Variant from an unspecified reality, the threequel ends with the hero making a home for himself on Earth-100005 alongside Wade Wilson and Laura (who was saved from The Void by the TVA). 

Empire Magazine recently caught up with Keen and asked whether she wants to continue playing this character in the MCU. 

Her response was brief but made her intentions clear: "I would 100% do this for the rest of my life." Now, it's down to Marvel Studios to make this happen because fans are eager to see more from Laura, especially as we didn't get to see her suit up in Deadpool & Wolverine!

Blade, Elektra, and Gambit all had superhero costumes, but in X-23's case, the teenager was in regular clothes. Based on how Marvel Studios made us wait for Wolverine's mask, there could be a very good reason why she also didn't suit up, especially with Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon.

Addressing her MCU future last month, Keen said, "I would love to come back. I would pay them to come back. Playing Laura has been the biggest honor of my life. To me, we've only scratched the surface with her since she's such a complex character. She's so cool, just from a fan's standpoint."

In the same interview, the actor confirmed she's Logan's Laura and not just a lookalike Variant. "[Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy] ere like, 'Not a Variant. You went along with the kids for a few years and then you got zapped. You've been in the TVA for a few years now. You lost your accent because you were in America for a while."

"You're a very intelligent kid, you learned English when you were with Logan...to you, you are Logan's Laura so seeing this person again is, 'Whoa, this is my dad who I haven't seen for years.'"

There's been speculation among fans about the possibility of X-23 becoming the MCU's Wolverine in place of a new actor attempting to follow in Hugh Jackman's footsteps as Wolverine. That would be a controversial move but also an undeniably exciting one, especially as it's easy to imagine Keen doing a fantastic job in the role.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/3/2024, 4:29 AM
get them all back
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/3/2024, 4:34 AM
Oh i know what she can play
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/3/2024, 4:39 AM
I like it. They can let a few characters from other universes stay in the Sacred Timeline after Secret Wars. They're probably already doing it with the Fantastic Four anyway
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/3/2024, 5:11 AM
One would say she is very KEEN on playing the role.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 9/3/2024, 5:16 AM
@Urubrodi - even though I chuckled

User Comment Image
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 9/3/2024, 5:17 AM
This was the best tribute this movie made to the legacy of "Logan".

That movie gets all the talk about being the end of his run as the character and whether or not that legacy is tarnished. I think regardless, it's a good story and it's well told. But either way, Logan the character aside, it really did feel like Mangold intended for Laura's character to have a longer run as a character in future X-Men/Fox movies.

It's great to see her back and I hope she continues to play the character. I for one am pleased with the idea that MCU X-Men is the best of the Fox cast but with more comic accurate aesthetics.

User Comment Image

