DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Claims To Set Record Straight On Taylor Swift Rumors Once And For All

Rumours of an appearance from Taylor Swift in Deadpool & Wolverine have swirled for months, but Ryan Reynolds himself has now set the record straight in a new interview. Find his comments in full here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2024 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Much has been said about singer Taylor Swift potentially making a cameo appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Lady Deadpool, Dazzler, and even a scene as herself among the rumoured possibilities. 

While Entertainment Weekly recently confirmed that Swift won't show up in the threequel, many fans remain convinced that she'll appear in some way, shape, or form. 

Now, though, Ryan Reynolds himself has set the record straight. Talking to E! News, he said, "I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor, because she’s our friend - that is not in this film.

"I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good," the Deadpool & Wolverine star added. "Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met."

With Reynolds definitively stating that the Grammy winner is not in the movie, this may be one rumour we can put to bed once and for all. It's possible the actor isn't telling the truth, of course, but at this stage, it seems safe to say Taylor Swift is not in Deadpool & Wolverine

In a separate conversation with SiriusXM, the actor was asked about wearing a t-shirt with Swift's cats, Meredith and Olivia, in Deadpool 2. "Yes, I had a T-shirt made. Yes, of [Swift’s cats] Meredith and Olivia on Wade’s shirt," Reynolds recalled. "Yeah, you know, just little details, that’s all."

Asked if he needed permission, Reynolds joked, "No, I was sued, I lost everything in that. And getting sued by a friend is tough to swallow. Also, she has just a lot of very, very powerful lawyers. I found out later those are just the paralegals. The real lawyers didn’t even bother with it."

He'd then add that, he did indeed get Swift's permission because he "would never do such a thing" as use a photo like that without asking. 

For those of you who may not realise, Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are very close friends with Swift, likely explaining where these rumours stemmed from. Of course, it's since been claimed that Swift has met with Marvel Studios to discuss Scarlett Johansson's Blonde Phantom project. Whether that will come to anything remains to be seen. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

