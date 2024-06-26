DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Strike A Familiar "X" Pose On New Billboards Spotted In Hollywood

Deadpool & Wolverine is now just one month from arriving in theaters. While plenty of huge rumours are doing the rounds about who we might see in the threequel, Marvel Studios has done a fantastic job keeping the long-awaited team-up's biggest secrets under wraps.

Unsurprisingly, there's nothing too revealing on these newly revealed billboards; both characters are striking a familiar "X" pose, with the Merc with the Mouth wielding a couple of blades and Logan showing off his claws.

Shawn Levy is at the helm of Deadpool & Wolverine and, if the trades are to be believed, he's being lined up to direct Avengers 5 as well.

Wade Wilson and Wolverine will likely factor into that somehow and, during a recent interview, Levy shared his desire to one day have Deadpool share the screen with Spider-Man.

"The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity," Levy said. "But, boy, I'd sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey. That's a movie I'd love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else."

As for whether he could take charge of Deadpool 4, the filmmaker added, "Usually I have to lie. I'm waiting for the questions when I have to lie and pretend I don't know the answer, but this one I can sincerely say I don't know."

"But I can, in the same breath, say, 'Man, this thing has been the hardest, most all-consuming thing I've ever done. But it's also been the most creatively gratifying.'"

Check out these awesome new Deadpool & Wolverine billboards in the X posts below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.