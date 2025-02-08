DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, THE PENGUIN, X-MEN '97 And More Win Major Critics Choice Awards

This year's Critics Choice Awards were held last night, and several comic book-based movies and TV shows won some major plaudits, including Deadpool & Wolverine and X-Men '97...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 08, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards were held last night at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in California, and it was a pretty big night for the comic book, fantasy, sci-fi and horror genres.

Wicked and The Substance each picked up three trophies - including a surprise Best Director win for Jon M. Chu - and Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine tied with A Real Pain for Best Comedy.

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti both won acting awards in their respective Limited Series or Movie Made for Television categories for The Penguin, while X-Men '97 won Best Animated Series.

Dune: Part Two and Nosferatu only picked up a singe win each, for Best Visual Effects and Cinematography, respectively, and The Wild Robot won Best Animated Feature.

Have a look at the full list of winners in the major categories below.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/8/2025, 10:43 AM
Deadpool and wolverine was a comedy?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/8/2025, 10:49 AM
@AllsNotGood - Yes.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/8/2025, 10:48 AM
Now these are some real awards.

Milioti's turn in The Penguin deserves more recognition.

Still haven't seen Anora yet, is it really that good? It's even nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. I may have to check this out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2025, 10:56 AM
Great to continue seeing Colin Farrell sweep up his awards category this season but even better to have Cristin Milioti join him for this one , both well deserved!!.

Her reaction to winning was truly great…

?si=P5dT6CX39O_CRZk6

Congrats to X-Men 97 and the other winners aswell…

I haven’t seen Wicked yet but I’m sure that Jon M Chu win won’t be controversial in the slightest lol.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/8/2025, 11:29 AM

Some well-deserved awards here. Especially from the excellent Penguin show.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/8/2025, 11:30 AM

The Penguin >>>>>>>>>>>>>> the Batman.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/8/2025, 11:33 AM
Good to see X-Men '97 continue to get it's flowers. The Penguin was excellent and definitely deserves every award it can obtain.

