DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE, THE PENGUIN, X-MEN '97 And More Win Major Critics Choice Awards

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards were held last night at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in California, and it was a pretty big night for the comic book, fantasy, sci-fi and horror genres.

Wicked and The Substance each picked up three trophies - including a surprise Best Director win for Jon M. Chu - and Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine tied with A Real Pain for Best Comedy.

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti both won acting awards in their respective Limited Series or Movie Made for Television categories for The Penguin, while X-Men '97 won Best Animated Series.

Dune: Part Two and Nosferatu only picked up a singe win each, for Best Visual Effects and Cinematography, respectively, and The Wild Robot won Best Animated Feature.

Have a look at the full list of winners in the major categories below.