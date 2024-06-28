DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Trailer Sees Logan Fight [SPOILER] In A Rematch We've Been Waiting Decades To See

"Who's next?"

While we're still waiting on that big mask reveal - likely reserved for the final trailer sometime next month - Marvel Studios has released a brand new one-minute trailer for the upcoming blockbuster, offering a first look at a major returning character: Sabretooth!

Yes, Victor Creed, played by original actor Tyler Mane, is back and ready for action as he squares off with his archnemesis Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in what appears to be a battle royale of sorts where it seems increasingly likely we'll see more than a handful of familiar faces.

The last time we saw this particular iteration of Sabretooth, he had just been defeated by the combined efforts of Wolverine, Cyclops (James Marsden), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) and Storm (Halle Berry), during the battle on Liberty Island in 2000's X-Men. It's unclear whether this is the same variant, but it seems like we'll find out soon enough.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says in the trailer that "people have waited decades for this fight," which is most certainly true, but many fans were presumably hoping to see Liev Schreiber reprise his role from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which, honestly, could still happen considering the twisty-turvy nature of the film.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the confirmed supporting cast consists of Karan Soni ("Dopinder"), Leslie Uggams ("Blind Al"), Morena Baccarin ("Vanessa Carlysle"), Stefan Kapičić ("Piotr Rasputin/Colossus"), Rob Delaney ("Peter W."), Brianna Hildebrand ("Eloise Phimister/Negasonic Teenage Warhead"), Shioli Kutsuna ("Yukio"), Emma Corrin ("Cassandra Nova"), Matthew Macfadyen ("Paradox"), Jennifer Garner ("Elektra"), Peggy ("Dogpool"), Lewis Tan ("Shatterstar"), Aaron Stanford ("John Allerdyce/Pyro"), and Rob McElhenney.

Several former X-Men and Marvel/Fox cast members as well as a handful of MCU veterans have also been rumored to appear in various capacities - head over HERE to learn out more about who may (or may not) appear in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

As for the original Avengers - Chris Evans ("Steve Rogers/Captain America"), Robert Downey Jr. ("Tony Stark/Iron Man"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor Odinson"), Mark Ruffalo ("Bruce Banner/Hulk"), Scarlett Johansson ("Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow"), and Jeremy Renner ("Clint Barton Hawkeye") - they are expect to appear, albeit only via archival footage from their previous MCU adventures.

Whether any of them will appear in new scenes remains to be seen, but it should be noted that Chris Evans did previously cameo in Free Guy, a favor which Ryan Reynolds repaid in Ghosted, so it wouldn't exactly be a stretch for Reynolds and Levy to cook up another surprise... or six.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26!

Watch the official trailer below: