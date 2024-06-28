DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Trailer Sees Logan Fight [SPOILER] In A Rematch We've Been Waiting Decades To See

The latest one-minute trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine features a first look at a major returning character and it sounds like we're about to get one of the big showdowns we've been waiting for!

By RohanPatel - Jun 28, 2024 09:06 AM EST
"Who's next?"

While we're still waiting on that big mask reveal - likely reserved for the final trailer sometime next month - Marvel Studios has released a brand new one-minute trailer for the upcoming blockbuster, offering a first look at a major returning character: Sabretooth!

Yes, Victor Creed, played by original actor Tyler Mane, is back and ready for action as he squares off with his archnemesis Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in what appears to be a battle royale of sorts where it seems increasingly likely we'll see more than a handful of familiar faces. 

The last time we saw this particular iteration of Sabretooth, he had just been defeated by the combined efforts of Wolverine, Cyclops (James Marsden), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) and Storm (Halle Berry), during the battle on Liberty Island in 2000's X-Men. It's unclear whether this is the same variant, but it seems like we'll find out soon enough.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says in the trailer that "people have waited decades for this fight," which is most certainly true, but many fans were presumably hoping to see Liev Schreiber reprise his role from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which, honestly, could still happen considering the twisty-turvy nature of the film.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the confirmed supporting cast consists of Karan Soni ("Dopinder"), Leslie Uggams ("Blind Al"), Morena Baccarin ("Vanessa Carlysle"), Stefan Kapičić ("Piotr Rasputin/Colossus"), Rob Delaney ("Peter W."), Brianna Hildebrand ("Eloise Phimister/Negasonic Teenage Warhead"), Shioli Kutsuna ("Yukio"), Emma Corrin ("Cassandra Nova"), Matthew Macfadyen ("Paradox"), Jennifer Garner ("Elektra"), Peggy ("Dogpool"), Lewis Tan ("Shatterstar"), Aaron Stanford ("John Allerdyce/Pyro"), and Rob McElhenney.

Several former X-Men and Marvel/Fox cast members as well as a handful of MCU veterans have also been rumored to appear in various capacities - head over HERE to learn out more about who may (or may not) appear in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

As for the original Avengers - Chris Evans ("Steve Rogers/Captain America"), Robert Downey Jr. ("Tony Stark/Iron Man"), Chris Hemsworth ("Thor Odinson"), Mark Ruffalo ("Bruce Banner/Hulk"), Scarlett Johansson ("Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow"), and Jeremy Renner ("Clint Barton Hawkeye") - they are expect to appear, albeit only via archival footage from their previous MCU adventures.

Whether any of them will appear in new scenes remains to be seen, but it should be noted that Chris Evans did previously cameo in Free Guy, a favor which Ryan Reynolds repaid in Ghosted, so it wouldn't exactly be a stretch for Reynolds and Levy to cook up another surprise... or six. 

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26!

Watch the official trailer below:

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate team-up throwdown on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Includes New Fight Footage As Hugh Jackman Suits Up As Wolverine...On A Bike?!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2024, 9:32 AM
Gud morning
Matador
Matador - 6/28/2024, 9:35 AM
@Malatrova15 -

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/28/2024, 9:35 AM
@Malatrova15 - Please be civil.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2024, 9:39 AM
@Feralwookiee - do the needful
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2024, 9:40 AM
@Matador - man i wish i was american
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/28/2024, 9:49 AM
@Malatrova15 - Yeah.
It's pretty awesome living in a country that's $35 trillion dollars in debt and it's future has been sold out by politicans who belong in nursing homes.
Pretty kino stuff!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/28/2024, 10:05 AM
@Feralwookiee - bro...even that beats being mexican in 2024
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/28/2024, 9:35 AM
Tickets ready but 200m domestic ow is improbable imo
HermanM
HermanM - 6/28/2024, 9:36 AM
Why does Deadpool act so effete, like a homosexual prima donna? And why is this the idea of "funny"?
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 6/28/2024, 10:11 AM
@HermanM - Meanwhile in Deadpool 1 Wade did peggin' and in Deadpool 2, he practically asked for Colossus's d*ck; but hey, I know it's cool to go against the tide and hate even the most ridiculous things.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/28/2024, 10:11 AM
@HermanM - but it's comic accurate!!! You should be hailing that! 🤣🤣
HermanM
HermanM - 6/28/2024, 10:32 AM
@CharlesLeeRay - Yeah that's been the "humor" of the series: Deadpool being gay.

The comics were not like that.

I think Ryan Reynolds is going to come out of the closest...

Another Family Guy prediction come true:
HermanM
HermanM - 6/28/2024, 10:33 AM
@UniqNo - I don't remember Deadpool being a queer in the comics and asking to get sodomized. Must be a retcon
HermanM
HermanM - 6/28/2024, 10:38 AM
@CharlesLeeRay -



Literally the Deadpool humor
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/28/2024, 10:38 AM
@HermanM - User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/28/2024, 9:36 AM
Liev Schreiber did a good job in a terrible movie, but he wasn't Sabretooth to me. Sabretooth is a loud, almost obnoxious psychopath, and Liev was more of a reserved psycho. I'm sure that's the way he was written and isn't Liev's fault. He also didn't really look the part.

But X1's Sabretooth was silly. He was big and looked the part, but he couldn't even talk lol. And why was he wearing rags?

Sabretooth has yet to be done right on film, and he deserves more. He's a great character.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/28/2024, 9:38 AM
@CorndogBurglar - agreed. Can't wait for mcu sabretooth
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/28/2024, 9:44 AM
@CorndogBurglar - I'm on the fence. I thought Tyler's ;ook as Sabertooth was much better. But, he didn't hardly speak a word in X1.
Now, Liev on the other hand is a WAY better actor and him and Jackman played off each other well. But, he didn't look the part to me.
So I'm in a bit of a conundrum on who to with. Hopefully they both get moments in the movie. If you could combine the two it'd be awesome.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/28/2024, 9:45 AM
@CorndogBurglar - I think this trailer had as many lines of dialog from him as X1 did lol.

He wasn’t a good Sabertooth at all. I still don’t like this look. Maybe they are waiting for more comic accurate looks until the new versions are introduced. But at least it looks like they are making him more savage here.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/28/2024, 9:45 AM
@Vigor - Yeah man, but everything X-Men related in the MCU has me extremely nervous. And a character like Sabretooth feels like they won't be able to do him seriously enough. The dude is a full-on murderous psycho. Can they really present that correctly I'm the MCU? Maybe of they only put him on Wolverine's solo films and make them rated R. That could work.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/28/2024, 9:47 AM
@lazlodaytona - Yeah that would work.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/28/2024, 9:49 AM
@mountainman - Yeah? I will say I liked how big he was, so there's that at least. But he looked more like a slow, bulky, bruiser. And Sabretooth is very fast. He just didn't fit.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/28/2024, 9:51 AM
@CorndogBurglar - just think of kill monger (which MCU did great with) and put him in an R rated film (which Disney is boldly wading Into the waters doing now), and you got sabretooth
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/28/2024, 9:53 AM
@Vigor - Yeah, that's true. That's a good way of looking at it.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/28/2024, 10:08 AM
@CorndogBurglar - Yeah his size was fine. Sabertooth does need to be faster but movies in that early 2000s era for the most part didn’t do that well. Just rewatched that original trilogy recently and man the wire work battles are so cheesy for the most part.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/28/2024, 10:36 AM
@CorndogBurglar - they need someone like you consulting on these movies.

I want to see the brown and orange, skin tight, tiger striped suit with he fluffy mane so bad!
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/28/2024, 9:37 AM
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 6/28/2024, 9:38 AM
Lol him pausing the action to take the swords out of Logan and prep talk him, is so deadpool
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/28/2024, 9:46 AM
@Vigor - That part was friggin hilarious. and kinda showed that DP breaking the 4th wall can go steady with Logan's seriousness.

I really think this movie will kill it.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 6/28/2024, 9:42 AM
A few months ago I was pretty excited about this. The more I see, the more I hope we get a better, more comic accurate Wolverine in the future
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 6/28/2024, 9:44 AM
I hope he calls wolverine a runt in this movie
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/28/2024, 9:45 AM
The wolverine scene in the field 🫠
mountainman
mountainman - 6/28/2024, 9:48 AM
Taylor Mane as Sabertooth wearing the Fox style black leather is still disappointing. Would have rather seen Fox characters look like their comic counterparts like it seems like they are trying to do with Wolverine.

If the movie is good I can forgive it. Maybe his characterization is better than it was in X1.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/28/2024, 9:50 AM
That seems like a fun sequence lol…

I would have preferred Liev Schreiber since I like him better as Sabretooth but Tyler Mane is cool too (it’s also likely not a big part either).

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Looking forward to this , not long now!!.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 6/28/2024, 9:52 AM
I don't see the new trailer posted here?
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 6/28/2024, 10:27 AM
@PatchesOhulihan - it's the first youtube vid.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/28/2024, 9:55 AM
I tried to avoid all these, my wife decided she wanted to watch it next to me aaaaand I had to hear the spoiler. Aye carumba. It was kind of expected but now I know, I haven't even looked at the rumored cameos or any of those dumb articles lol
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/28/2024, 10:10 AM
@bobevanz - It looks pretty brown to me.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/28/2024, 9:58 AM
Shows up, gets beheaded immediately
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 6/28/2024, 9:59 AM
Puts SPOILER warning; proceeds to say "rematch waited for decades"…
