DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Reveals New Footage As Hugh Jackman's Logan Promotes...THE BACHELORETTE?!

A new TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine features the Merc with the Mouth's first meeting with Dogpool, while a new promo for The Bachelor sees Logan being forced to hype up the popular reality TV series.

By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2024 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

As Marvel Studios gears up for Deadpool & Wolverine's release in theaters later this month, the marketing campaign has started reaching other brands.

For starters, a hilarious promo for The Bachelorette has been released which sees the Merc with the Mouth attempting to force Logan into promoting the reality TV series. It turns out he's lied to his "Best Bub," claiming Wolvie would get to meet the Bachelorette if he helped out. 

Ultimately, Wade Wilson takes matters into his own hands, making sure the camera focuses on a certain part of the clawed mutant's anatomy. 

Next up is a promo shared by the Best Friends Animal Society. In that, we see brand new footage of Deadpool and Wolverine meeting Dogpool for what appears to be the first time. Wade is immediately taken with the pooch...Logan, however, is not. 

"At the end of the day, I’m so happy with it," Ryan Reynolds recently said of Deadpool & Wolverine. "It’s the best movie I’ve ever done. He and I had the most fun we’ve ever had on a film."

"I love making movies that bring true joy, and the underpinning of this is friendship. Every emotional aspect of the movie, I love," he added.

Marvel Studios is currently hosting fan screenings for the threequel, showcasing 35 minutes of footage at various events across the globe. As for when critics will get to see the full thing, we're hearing that it won't be until July 22 in a bid to keep spoilers under wraps. 

Check out these new Deadpool & Wolverine previews below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/9/2024, 4:08 AM
Best film of the year. Easily one of the best MCU movies by far. Best Deadpool movie too. Everyone will love it.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 7/9/2024, 5:04 AM
@TheMetaMan - you've seen it?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/9/2024, 4:08 AM
Fellas...know that i've watched this with a smile on my face. :)
Gambito
Gambito - 7/9/2024, 4:10 AM
God bless you Hugh you keep cashing in all you want you’ve earned it
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/9/2024, 4:44 AM
LMFAO!!!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/9/2024, 4:49 AM
I mean, wouldn't even be surprised if these are actually in the movie, but the suits are battle damaged and everything, lmfao and they're just trying to chill theres, except from Deadpool who always bother Wolverine, because he want's his attention for the attention w***e who he is.

