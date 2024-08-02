DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Will Pass $700M Worldwide TODAY - Here's How Its Second Weekend Is Shaping Up!

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Will Pass $700M Worldwide TODAY - Here's How Its Second Weekend Is Shaping Up!

Deadpool & Wolverine had another record-breaking day at the North American box office and it now looks set to sail past the $700 million mark later today. Find more details, and some new stills, here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Deadline

The latest box office numbers are in and, much to the surprise of pretty much no one, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed a record-breaking $18 million on Thursday to set a new R-Rated record for a non-preview movie.

M. Night Shyamalan's Trap wasn't much of a threat, grossing a respectable $2.2 million during its preview screenings. As for Harold and the Purple Crayon starring Shazam!'s Zachary Levy, that debuted to a dismal $725,000.

Deadpool & Wolverine ends its first week in theaters with $298.5 million, putting it 35% ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($220.6 million) and 29% ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($230.8 million) at the same point in their respective runs. 

As for the threequel's second weekend, projections are all over the place and it's currently eyeing anywhere from $84 million - $100 million in North America. 

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to pass $700 million worldwide tonight, $800 million at some point over the weekend, and $1 billion next week. How high can it go? That remains to be seen. 

"Well, with 'Spider-Man' and with 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and looking ahead to 'X-Men,' what is so incredible — and this was part of what we were talking about with Sony on 'Spider-Man' — is, even though Spidey had been in so many movies up to that point, there was so much that had not been done," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently told Slash Film

"There is so much from his stories in the comics that had not been done. And, to me, that's a testament to the Marvel Comics storylines and creators and artists, that these characters are so rich, with so many iconic elements, that you can have already five movies, 10 movies, 12 movies, and not have translated, in some ways, their most iconic aspects."

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has also shared some new photos of Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox which you can check out below (along with a new shot of Logan and Dogpool courtesy of Ryan Reynolds).

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Behind The Scenes Photos Reveal The Full Deadpool Corps And Wolverine's Practical Cowl
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Behind The Scenes Photos Reveal The Full Deadpool Corps And Wolverine's Practical Cowl
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Actor Takes Surprising World Record From Hugh Jackman After Returning As [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Actor Takes Surprising World Record From Hugh Jackman After Returning As [SPOILER]
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/2/2024, 2:06 PM
i helped.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/2/2024, 2:11 PM
User Comment Image

@YouFlopped It's not looking good for you buddy. But I expect no less from someone who went to a liquor store and said "Bruh, I gotta take a selfie here and use it as my CBM profile pic".

Fogs
Fogs - 8/2/2024, 2:21 PM
@SonOfAGif - I remember someone around here saying this wasn't a rewatch type of film.
Spoken
Spoken - 8/2/2024, 2:24 PM
@YouFlopped - Just delete your profile, thanks.
TwatSheSaid
TwatSheSaid - 8/2/2024, 2:15 PM
C+
Fogs
Fogs - 8/2/2024, 2:22 PM
@TwatSheSaid - B- to me.

A C+ would be DS:MoM
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 8/2/2024, 2:56 PM
@Fogs - Counter argument: B- and C+ are the same rating.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 8/2/2024, 2:17 PM
Breaking! Marvel Studios added two more 2027 movie slots:
• UNTITLED MARVEL FILM1 - July 23, 2027
• UNTITLED MARVEL FILM 2 - November 5, 2027
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/2/2024, 2:20 PM
@TheShellyMan - Spider-Man 4 and probably X-Men
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2024, 2:24 PM
@SonOfAGif - I was gonna say two mutant related movies so I guess this still works lol, Forgot they didn't announce Spider-Man 4 yet
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/2/2024, 2:35 PM
@bobevanz - I'm actually surprised Sony hasn't pitched a fit yet with no Spider-Man 4. Especially with how they wanted to remove Spider-Man after No Way Home and then renegotiated with Marvel Studios. I really hope Spider-Man 4 is a Team Red movie with Daredevil and Deadpool.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/2/2024, 2:36 PM
@TheShellyMan - It's Coming.

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/2/2024, 2:23 PM
"The Proposal"
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/2/2024, 2:37 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - "Bitch is this what you think I do?!"
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/2/2024, 2:24 PM
Deadpool & Wolverine had another record-breaking day at the North American box office and it now looks set to sail past the $700 million mark later today.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/2/2024, 2:26 PM
3rd viewing incoming.
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/2/2024, 2:30 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I still gotta see it a second time. I just havent had the strong drive to make it happen.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 8/2/2024, 2:33 PM
@Doomsday8888 - User Comment Image
4th on Sunday.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/2/2024, 2:35 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Definitely the first MCU movie since Endgame that I have watched 3 times.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/2/2024, 2:27 PM
I saw it twice. Saw TRAP yesterday, didn't hate it. There weren't any bad scenes imo but this isn't a Sixth Sense/ Signs peak level from Shyamalan. Hartnett was pretty awesome though. See original movies!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/2/2024, 2:33 PM
@bobevanz - just left Trap. What a mistake. That was horrendously bad.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 8/2/2024, 2:31 PM
Saw it 3 times, ready to preorder the 4K! Loved the [frick] out of this movie.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/2/2024, 2:35 PM
Finally saw it last night and I really enjoy it. Oddly found it the least funny out of the three movies but it’s just a good hang. Reynolds and Jackman are great together and I had a big old nerd boner when Jackman put on the mask.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/2/2024, 2:38 PM
@regularmovieguy - agreed on it being the least funny. It's also the least well written of the three in terms of characterization and story. But it's still a entertaining 2 hours. The cameos are kinda the best part IMO...wish they had helped our boys fight the DP corps.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/2/2024, 2:50 PM
Cool , glad to see it continuing to do well since it was a solid film imo!!.

Also I enjoyed Matthew McFadyen’s Paradox as this smarmy & selfish middle management bureaucrat who feels he should be in power.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder