DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Will Pass $700M Worldwide TODAY - Here's How Its Second Weekend Is Shaping Up!

The latest box office numbers are in and, much to the surprise of pretty much no one, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed a record-breaking $18 million on Thursday to set a new R-Rated record for a non-preview movie.

M. Night Shyamalan's Trap wasn't much of a threat, grossing a respectable $2.2 million during its preview screenings. As for Harold and the Purple Crayon starring Shazam!'s Zachary Levy, that debuted to a dismal $725,000.

Deadpool & Wolverine ends its first week in theaters with $298.5 million, putting it 35% ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($220.6 million) and 29% ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($230.8 million) at the same point in their respective runs.

As for the threequel's second weekend, projections are all over the place and it's currently eyeing anywhere from $84 million - $100 million in North America.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to pass $700 million worldwide tonight, $800 million at some point over the weekend, and $1 billion next week. How high can it go? That remains to be seen.

"Well, with 'Spider-Man' and with 'Deadpool & Wolverine' and looking ahead to 'X-Men,' what is so incredible — and this was part of what we were talking about with Sony on 'Spider-Man' — is, even though Spidey had been in so many movies up to that point, there was so much that had not been done," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently told Slash Film.

"There is so much from his stories in the comics that had not been done. And, to me, that's a testament to the Marvel Comics storylines and creators and artists, that these characters are so rich, with so many iconic elements, that you can have already five movies, 10 movies, 12 movies, and not have translated, in some ways, their most iconic aspects."

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy has also shared some new photos of Matthew Macfadyen's Mr. Paradox which you can check out below (along with a new shot of Logan and Dogpool courtesy of Ryan Reynolds).

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.