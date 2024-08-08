DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Dafne Keen On Possible MCU Return & Why She Had To Tell Channing Tatum To "Shut Up"

Logan fans never thought they'd get to see Dafne Keen back as Laura/X-23 following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, but The Acolyte actress made her long-awaited return as the ferocious young mutant in Deadpool and Wolverine, making a big impression in a small, but significant supporting role.

Laura was reunited with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) at the end of the movie, leaving the door open for Keen to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line. Could she appear in one of the upcoming Avengers films?

The question was put to Keen during an interview with Phase Zero, and while she wasn't about to confirm or deny anything - assuming she even knows what's in store for her character - she is very excited at the prospect of getting to play the hero again.

"I would love to come back. I would pay them to come back. Playing Laura has been the biggest honor of my life. To me, we've only scratched the surface with her since she's such a complex character. She's so cool, just from a fan's standpoint."

Keen also spoke about working alongside Channing Tatum as Gambit, revealing that the actor's pronounced Cajun/Creole accent caused her to break character and laugh while filming her scenes.

“I kept breaking character because of the way he said his lines,” Keen recalled, adding that she had to tell him, "No, shut up, I need to do my job,” when he began to deliberately try to make her crack up.

We'd say there's a decent chance Keen will get to suit-up as X-23 (or maybe even Wolverine?) at some point, hopefully in her own movie or Disney+ Special Presentation.

Dafne Keen is hoping for an X-23 return to the MCU for Avengers: Secret Wars or elsewhere.



"We've only scratched the surface...I would kill to come back."



Full #DeadpoolAndWolverine Spotlight episode is available now! pic.twitter.com/rrPkFEloTr — Phase Zero - MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) August 6, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.