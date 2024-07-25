Kevin Feige Explains Why DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Final Trailer Spoiled A Major Cameo

Movie trailers - especially for major superhero releases - often come under first for revealing too much, but the recent final teaser for Deadpool and Wolverine received more backlash than usual for spoiling a big character cameo just days before the film released in theaters.

You probably know who we're referring to at this stage, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

In the trailer, we see Logan star Dafne Keen reprise her role as Laura/X-23 and share a moment with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Though the actress had been rumored to return, nothing had been confirmed, and her appearance would have been a nice surprise for anyone who had been avoiding the rumors/leaks.

While speaking to Variety, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige explained the decision to reveal Keen's involvement in the teaser.

“Dafne really wanted to go to the premiere and we said, ‘Well, she really can’t come to the premiere because it would be a spoiler.’ We hadn’t shown it yet, [But] Disney wanted to unveil the character in the trailer because X-23’s appearance teases an emotional core of the movie.”

Feige agreed, and believes unveiling this particular character was the right movie. “It was great in the final trailer” and “that meant Dafne could come to the premiere.”

To be fair, it did give that trailer a lot of emotional impact, and there are so many surprises/cameos in Deadpool and Wolverine that we can't imagine audiences complaining too much about this one being spoiled after they see the movie.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 153 reviews counted.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.