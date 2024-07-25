Kevin Feige Explains Why DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Final Trailer Spoiled A Major Cameo

Kevin Feige Explains Why DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Final Trailer Spoiled A Major Cameo

Fans wondered why the final trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine gave away one of the movie's big cameos so close to release, and Kevin Feige has now explained the reasoning...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 25, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Movie trailers - especially for major superhero releases - often come under first for revealing too much, but the recent final teaser for Deadpool and Wolverine received more backlash than usual for spoiling a big character cameo just days before the film released in theaters.

You probably know who we're referring to at this stage, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

In the trailer, we see Logan star Dafne Keen reprise her role as Laura/X-23 and share a moment with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Though the actress had been rumored to return, nothing had been confirmed, and her appearance would have been a nice surprise for anyone who had been avoiding the rumors/leaks.

While speaking to Variety, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige explained the decision to reveal Keen's involvement in the teaser.

“Dafne really wanted to go to the premiere and we said, ‘Well, she really can’t come to the premiere because it would be a spoiler.’ We hadn’t shown it yet, [But] Disney wanted to unveil the character in the trailer because X-23’s appearance teases an emotional core of the movie.”

Feige agreed, and believes unveiling this particular character was the right movie. “It was great in the final trailer” and “that meant Dafne could come to the premiere.”

To be fair, it did give that trailer a lot of emotional impact, and there are so many surprises/cameos in Deadpool and Wolverine that we can't imagine audiences complaining too much about this one being spoiled after they see the movie.

Deadpool and Wolverine currently sits at 80% on Rotten Tomatoes with 153 reviews counted.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

How DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Subtly Makes A Popular IRON MAN 2 Fan Theory Official MCU Canon - SPOILERS
Related:

How DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Subtly Makes A Popular IRON MAN 2 Fan Theory Official MCU Canon - SPOILERS
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Movie's Original Title And Why They Scrapped It Last-Minute
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Movie's Original Title And Why They Scrapped It Last-Minute
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/25/2024, 10:32 AM
Glad to see she returned.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/25/2024, 10:47 AM
@KennKathleen - she looked great.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/25/2024, 10:36 AM
Marvel Studios Bigger and Stronger :)

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/25/2024, 10:38 AM
Dumb excuse. Actors from previous movies show up to sequel premieres all of the time…
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/25/2024, 10:49 AM
User Comment Image
Genuine guffawed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2024, 11:05 AM
Well , I’m glad that Dafne was able to come to the premeire atleast so that’s good.

User Comment Image

Plus , it was a good idea to show more of the emotional side of the film because until then they were mainly selling audiences on the chemistry between the 2 and the characters being together for the first time on screen so it was nice to show that there’s more to this then that.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder