Logan Tells Moviegoers To "Turn Your F***ing Phone To Silent" In Hilarious, R-Rated DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE PSA

During this year's CinemaCon, attendees were treated to a special Deadpool & Wolverine PSA. That featured both characters going on a foul-mouthed tirade aimed at moviegoers who don't silence their cellphones. Now, it's found its way online!

The video has started playing in theaters and hasn't been "officially" released (at least not yet). However, we have a version recorded by a fan and this thing is absolutely hilarious.

A very angry Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) makes a series of threats before being calmed down by the Merc with the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds). Things between them get weird fast, but it's clear the clawed mutant doesn't appreciate seeing someone's phone light up or start ringing during a trip to the movies.

This Variant of Logan also appears to have a short tempter, something we're sure contributes to his hatred of the chatty Wade Wilson.

"I hope this doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this," Reynolds recently said of the movie’s R-Rating. "It’s a huge step for them, it adds a whole color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining for forever."

The actor also said the rating wasn’t about "exploiting" the ability to "just do R-rated stuff," but because "there’s no other way to do it for this character in this world."

Reynolds has put his and Maximum Effort's full creative might behind the threequel's marketing campaign and we're betting on the next couple of months being a lot of fun for fans. He and Jackman no doubt shot a fair bit of extra footage on set, so chances are more unique content like this is on the way.

Watch this new Deadpool & Wolverine PSA in the X post below.

The Deadpool & Wolverine ‘SILENCE YOUR PHONE PSA’ is now playing in theaters!



pic.twitter.com/hNcKsDSGvs — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 23, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.