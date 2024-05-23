Logan Tells Moviegoers To "Turn Your F***ing Phone To Silent" In Hilarious, R-Rated DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE PSA

The amazing Deadpool & Wolverine PSA we first heard about during CinemaCon has started playing in theaters, and this thing is even more hilarious - and foul-mouthed - than expected. Check it out here!

News
By JoshWilding - May 23, 2024 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

During this year's CinemaCon, attendees were treated to a special Deadpool & Wolverine PSA. That featured both characters going on a foul-mouthed tirade aimed at moviegoers who don't silence their cellphones. Now, it's found its way online!

The video has started playing in theaters and hasn't been "officially" released (at least not yet). However, we have a version recorded by a fan and this thing is absolutely hilarious.

A very angry Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) makes a series of threats before being calmed down by the Merc with the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds). Things between them get weird fast, but it's clear the clawed mutant doesn't appreciate seeing someone's phone light up or start ringing during a trip to the movies. 

This Variant of Logan also appears to have a short tempter, something we're sure contributes to his hatred of the chatty Wade Wilson.

"I hope this doesn’t sound condescending, I’m really proud of them for doing this," Reynolds recently said of the movie’s R-Rating. "It’s a huge step for them, it adds a whole color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining for forever."

The actor also said the rating wasn’t about "exploiting" the ability to "just do R-rated stuff," but because "there’s no other way to do it for this character in this world."

Reynolds has put his and Maximum Effort's full creative might behind the threequel's marketing campaign and we're betting on the next couple of months being a lot of fun for fans. He and Jackman no doubt shot a fair bit of extra footage on set, so chances are more unique content like this is on the way. 

Watch this new Deadpool & Wolverine PSA in the X post below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/23/2024, 6:06 PM
Yawn ..wake me up for the Jonathan Majors post credit scene or when septemver ends . either one works i need help
grouch
grouch - 5/23/2024, 6:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - broette, ur wild.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/23/2024, 6:22 PM
@grouch - im gona hurt soon
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 5/23/2024, 6:09 PM
Absolutely HILARIOUS!!!!!!
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 5/23/2024, 6:14 PM
Yeah... i want this movie now😓
Can we trade like... 76 Josh "articles" for this movie moving up weeks.

Please
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/23/2024, 6:21 PM
@OptimusCrime - ok thats enough bodi
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/23/2024, 6:18 PM
I don't really care one way or another about it being R-rated or not, but not many people realize Disney's done this before through Miramax. Their first R-rated film that they were hands on in production was Pulp Fiction, and even had script approval. There's a funny quote about how the only feedback they gave on the script was to "try to take it easy on the overdose scene."

Tarantino always spoke highly about his relationship with them up until the The Hateful 8 was pushed out of theaters for Star Wars - which idk if there was much Disney had to do with it. In my mind I always wanted Tarantino to challenge himself and do an animated or Pixar film. Something kind of like that. I still hope they make amends and he does something like that.

Just a random thought with all the cursing.
grouch
grouch - 5/23/2024, 6:19 PM
bruh, he looks more like alastair adan, the fresca soda guy, from the boys..

what are they thinking with that choice for his hair and "mutton chops"..

