New DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Poster Released As Movie Passes $1 Million In Cineplex Ticket Pre-Sales

Another new poster for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine has been released, as Cineplex announces that the movie has now passed $1 million in ticket pre-sales...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2024 08:06 AM EST
You may have had your fill of Deadpool and Wolverine posters after yesterday's deluge, but Dolby has now shared their official one-sheet for the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut, and it appears to take inspiration from the poster for 2003's Anger Management starring Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson!

In related news, Cineplex has announced that the movie has passed $1 million in ticket pre-sales.

This marks another pre-sale milestone, after AMC Theaters announced that the film sold more tickets on day one than any other R-rated movie in the company's history last month.

The prospect of seeing Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan is clearly a huge draw, and while it obviously remains to be seen how the movie ultimately performs at the box office, this is a very good sign.

Marvel Studios really needs a box office win after a run of disappointing movies, including the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels - which actually emerged as the lowest-grossing film in the history of the MCU.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Has Reportedly Scrapped Plans For [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] To Appear
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Has Reportedly Scrapped Plans For [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] To Appear
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Report Finally Confirms Whether Taylor Swift Makes A Cameo Appearance In The Movie
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: New Report Finally Confirms Whether Taylor Swift Makes A Cameo Appearance In The Movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/11/2024, 8:36 AM
this movie's future success owes a lot to the Snyder Cut.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2024, 8:47 AM
@harryba11zack - This movie's future owes a lot to the Butthole Cut.

User Comment Image
Evansly
Evansly - 6/11/2024, 8:37 AM
I do appreciate that despite the large marketing push, there hasn't been anything I find to really spoil much of the film for me
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 8:50 AM
@Evansly - that’ll depend on when we see the film but yeah , still seems like there’s a fairly large chunk of it that’s being hidden from us such as Cassandra’s plan etc.

Hopefully it stays that way
Evansly
Evansly - 6/11/2024, 9:00 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm sure more details will be shown a bit closer to release but I will probably stop watching any trailers from this point on
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/11/2024, 8:41 AM
I know it's a different Wolverine, but the more and more i see the suit (which is still cool) and his interactions with DP the more i feel he's going to parody himself or his previous appearances. I really hope i'm wrong...and that's what all the reported cameos are for.
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/11/2024, 9:09 AM
@UniqNo - "....the more and more i see the suit (which is still cool) and his interactions with DP the more i feel he's going to parody himself ...."

----No, I don`t think you have to be concerned about this sliding too far into OVERT parody.

Wolverine looks more to be along the lines of the time-honored comedy construct of The Straight Man
Now, I know that generally --these days--refers to sexual preference, but NOT this time.
Previous classic comedy teams such as Martin & Lewis, Abbott & Costello relied upon the Straight Man to make the Goof Ball part of the team even MORE funny, by throwing their nonsensical antics into sharp relief.

The Straight Man serves to SO counterpoint the Goof Ball that the humor is heightened by comparison.

Having Wolverine be his sour-ass 'WOLVERINE' self, while Deadpool maniacally goofs and free-associates against that is going to be FAR, FAR funnier than any intentional parody could be.

As for the yellow costume--I have a feeling that is there primarily to give Deadpool even more to play with.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/11/2024, 9:10 AM
@STINGRAY - I suppose what i mean by the suit is that it's bright and colourful, not words we'd really use to describe any live action wolverine lol, but i see your point...and again i know this is a new iteration...however it is still being played by Jackman. He's a good actor though, so i hope he puts enough variation to differentiate.

I think for me what's getting harder to see is that Jackman's Wolverine is in a Deadpool movie, rather than it being an X-men or Wolverine movie that we're use to seeing the character in. Either way, i'm still there opening weekend and straight back here to kick it with the nerds!
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/11/2024, 9:12 AM
@UniqNo - "....however it is still being played by Jackman. He's a good actor ..."

----AND Jackman has ststed on many occasions that he does care about the character.

He`s not going to have one of the most high-profile performances he makes as Wolverine be remembered as CRAP.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/11/2024, 9:13 AM
@STINGRAY - But for comparison's sake...remember when Arnold's Terminator became a joke of itself after too long.

User Comment Image
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/11/2024, 9:15 AM
@STINGRAY - 🤞🏽
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/11/2024, 9:16 AM
@UniqNo - "...I suppose what i mean by the suit is that it's bright and colourful,.."

--Oh, and I agree with you there, 100%....
Several times I have stated that it makes NO SENSE whatsoever that someone with Wolverine`s skill set would run around in YELLOW.
They may as well say he likes to wear BLAZE ORANGE at night.

I am betting that the yellow costume is there for laughs--at Wolverine`s expense...
........Until he pops the claws, that is!
UniqNo
UniqNo - 6/11/2024, 9:20 AM
@STINGRAY - Well, I was assuming with the cameo's reported it will be the team uniform, so here's hoping we see some of the other legacy actors in some yellow and blue. Wolverine doesn't need a suit in general when the healing factor is working though, but yeah i guess it won't make sense for him to not be in it is Deadpool is in his full garbs. I also came to a theory that Wolverine will likely only uses the mask/cowl as protection from Nova's mind control, akin to Magneto and Charles.
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/11/2024, 9:21 AM
@UniqNo - "...remember when Arnold's Terminator became a joke of itself after too long."

---That was unavoidable---other than by stopping after 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'.
'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' managed to brilliantly flip-the-script by making the implacable, terrifying 'Villain' of the first movie into 'The Hero' of the second.
They should have stopped there.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/11/2024, 8:51 AM
Good start, that is hopefully a good movie, I liked the previous movies.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 6/11/2024, 9:04 AM
@marvel72 - i thought DP 2 was crap with some nice things sprinkled in like juggernaut and the lorry scene but both DP Villains have been terrible
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/11/2024, 8:54 AM
How do these presale numbers match up against recent MCU flops like Ant Man 3 and The Marvels?
I've tried to google their presale numbers, but only keep getting opening weekend stats.
I assume this movie is just gonna coast on memberberries and mocking and shitting on the Fox-Men and MCU which is fine I guess, but I'm hardly interested in it.
I see it doing around the same numbers as the first two, but not much more.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/11/2024, 9:08 AM
@Feralwookiee - Last set of predictions I saw has it easily passing $800M WWBO, with many saying it has a very strong chance to pass a billion something the last two didn't manage. Keep in mind tickets normaly go on sale only a month ahead of release not two which only tends to occur when hype for a film is measured as being off the scale so at this point there wouldn't have been any tickets sold for AM3 or TM but wouldn't mean much anyone due to that, lol.

That said actual sales, not just predictions, point to it safely shooting well past Antman and Danvers last outings with it tracking to pass $300M domestic easily alone with a near guaranteed $100M+ domestic OW. They just haven't placed a ceiling on sales due to the unpredictability of the current overall box office, even for OW yet but as outselling presales for the last two DP's should pass their OW's too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2024, 8:55 AM
It’s a funny poster given how animated Logan seems to be in it and then contrast it with the blank expression on Wade’s mask lol.

Also , it’s definitely inspired by the Anger Management poster I feel…

User Comment Image

Anyway glad to hear about the ticket sales, the hype is certainly there so I wouldn’t be surprised if this ends up beating Dune 2 being the highest grossing film of the year thus far.

Looking forward to it!!.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/11/2024, 8:57 AM
Movie better be good last movie over did with marketing was Spider-Man 3 ever other commercial every channel they be something about Spider-Man 3 movie I was excited finally see venom until be disappointed he didn’t become big massive in size as he look in new venom movies and in comics
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2024, 9:15 AM
Only 999 million to go

View Recorder