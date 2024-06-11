New DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Poster Released As Movie Passes $1 Million In Cineplex Ticket Pre-Sales

You may have had your fill of Deadpool and Wolverine posters after yesterday's deluge, but Dolby has now shared their official one-sheet for the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut, and it appears to take inspiration from the poster for 2003's Anger Management starring Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson!

In related news, Cineplex has announced that the movie has passed $1 million in ticket pre-sales.

This marks another pre-sale milestone, after AMC Theaters announced that the film sold more tickets on day one than any other R-rated movie in the company's history last month.

The prospect of seeing Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan is clearly a huge draw, and while it obviously remains to be seen how the movie ultimately performs at the box office, this is a very good sign.

Marvel Studios really needs a box office win after a run of disappointing movies, including the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels - which actually emerged as the lowest-grossing film in the history of the MCU.

Woah, that came fast! 🤪



Deadpool & Wolverine has just hit 1 million dollars in ticket pre-sales at Cineplex Cinemas! Thank you to our guests, and to our favourite Canadian @VancityReynolds and Wolverine himself @RealHughJackman for helping Cineplex achieve this epic milestone! pic.twitter.com/ywmu4aDkiA — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) June 10, 2024 Get ready for a double dose of action that won't be hard to handle.#DeadpoolAndWolverine team up in #DolbyCinema July 26. pic.twitter.com/ZD1nZchJly — Dolby (@Dolby) June 10, 2024

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.