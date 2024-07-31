RESULTS: Here's How You, ComicBookMovie.com's Readers, Rated DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in theaters last Thursday and the movie has since broken a seemingly endless list of box office records. As we write this, Marvel Studios' first R-Rated blockbuster has surpassed $500 million worldwide and should hit $1 billion by early next week.

It's a jaw-dropping achievement and one which all but guarantees we'll see more of the Merc with the Mouth and Logan in the MCU before the Multiverse Saga ends (honestly, we're not sure why Deadpool 4 isn't already in the works).

The threequel is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 79% and boasts an impressive 96% Audience Score (unlike TV shows, those verdicts are verified by the review aggregator).

Over the weekend, we asked you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to chime in and share your verdict. You did so and we can now confirm that a massive 47.09% of you went with ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐!

34.62% chose ⭐⭐⭐⭐, with a big drop to ⭐⭐⭐ (12.72%), ⭐⭐ (2.79%), and ⭐ (2.79%).

Deadpool & Wolverine has clearly earned the seal of approval from comic book fans and that's evident from the aforementioned box office numbers. A movie only achieves that level of success with repeat viewings and overwhelmingly positive word of mouth.

Director Shawn Levy recently took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the movie's success.

"Eight years ago, [Ryan Reynolds] changed the game with #Deadpool. He set a record for R-rated openings and he reinvented the superhero genre along the way. Today he’s obliterated his own box-office record, and he’s shuffled the deck yet again." "He makes it all look so effortless, which is why it’s sometimes easy to forget how very hard and singular this man’s achievement is." "But make no mistake: he is a generational talent. Offscreen and on, Ryan is skilled and generous like no one I’ve ever known. He’s also the kindest buddy a person could ever have. It’s the great joy and privilege of my career to work alongside [Ryan]."

How many times have you watched Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen?

This just feels right 🤩



Get tickets now to see #DeadpoolAndWolverine: https://t.co/Gsnkj23vxk pic.twitter.com/Js3KjZzSab — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 30, 2024

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.