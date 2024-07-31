RESULTS: Here's How You, ComicBookMovie.com's Readers, Rated DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

RESULTS: Here's How You, ComicBookMovie.com's Readers, Rated DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

A few days ago, we asked you to cast your votes and rate Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. Now, we're sharing the results and this might be the most definitive verdict we've ever had. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2024 06:07 AM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in theaters last Thursday and the movie has since broken a seemingly endless list of box office records. As we write this, Marvel Studios' first R-Rated blockbuster has surpassed $500 million worldwide and should hit $1 billion by early next week. 

It's a jaw-dropping achievement and one which all but guarantees we'll see more of the Merc with the Mouth and Logan in the MCU before the Multiverse Saga ends (honestly, we're not sure why Deadpool 4 isn't already in the works). 

The threequel is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with 79% and boasts an impressive 96% Audience Score (unlike TV shows, those verdicts are verified by the review aggregator). 

Over the weekend, we asked you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to chime in and share your verdict. You did so and we can now confirm that a massive 47.09% of you went with ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐!

34.62% chose ⭐⭐⭐⭐, with a big drop to ⭐⭐⭐ (12.72%), ⭐⭐ (2.79%), and ⭐ (2.79%).

Deadpool & Wolverine has clearly earned the seal of approval from comic book fans and that's evident from the aforementioned box office numbers. A movie only achieves that level of success with repeat viewings and overwhelmingly positive word of mouth. 

Director Shawn Levy recently took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the movie's success.

"Eight years ago, [Ryan Reynolds] changed the game with #Deadpool. He set a record for R-rated openings and he reinvented the superhero genre along the way. Today he’s obliterated his own box-office record, and he’s shuffled the deck yet again."

"He makes it all look so effortless, which is why it’s sometimes easy to forget how very hard and singular this man’s achievement is."

"But make no mistake: he is a generational talent. Offscreen and on, Ryan is skilled and generous like no one I’ve ever known. He’s also the kindest buddy a person could ever have. It’s the great joy and privilege of my career to work alongside [Ryan]."

How many times have you watched Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen?

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/31/2024, 6:29 AM
It would be a good idea to do the polls again in 6 months to see if those results change.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/31/2024, 7:40 AM
@S8R8M - Why?
GameOn
GameOn - 7/31/2024, 7:49 AM
@clintthahamster - People get really hyped sometimes and overlook things. No Way Home is probably the best comparison for obvious reasons. It was praised so highly the first week and then it leveled out a lot over time when people looked past just the fan service stuff.

Other similar examples might be Endgame or the recent Super Mario Bros movie.
S8R8M
S8R8M - 7/31/2024, 7:50 AM
@clintthahamster - Opinions change and I bet those results will too.
Once the hype settles, people will see what it is.
Also it will be a fun experiment.
DeadClunge
DeadClunge - 7/31/2024, 6:29 AM
4/5 from me I enjoyed it quite a bit.
DevilsDreams
DevilsDreams - 7/31/2024, 6:56 AM
Not the best film ever, but it delivers on fun, laughs and some good surprises.
Does leave me wondering what was cut from the film or what cameos they had to drop?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2024, 7:04 AM
Cool!!.

I would probably go with a 3.5 out of 5 stars tbh…

It was a solid film in which the humor worked for me aswell as the action & heart (for the most part).

I don’t really have any big complaints aside from I wish Cassandra Nova was a bit more fleshed out though I enjoyed Emma Corrin’s performance quite a bit.

As of now , on par with the 1st one but better then DP 2 imo.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2024, 7:08 AM
The Marvel Multiverse movies ranked so far…

1.Spider Man:NWH
2.Deadpool & Wolverine
3. Doctor Strange:MoM
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/31/2024, 7:11 AM
A cheaply and desperately made film with bad writing and a lot of fake cameos gets a high rating and good BO results. Ok
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/31/2024, 7:32 AM
@vectorsigma - find happiness
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/31/2024, 7:41 AM
@JobinJ - Sadly, I think this IS his happiness.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/31/2024, 7:45 AM
@clintthahamster - the movie was sooo much fun, not sure why some (small fraction) of people hated it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/31/2024, 7:16 AM
54321!

That's just about the best result a movie could get. 54321 in that order. And a massive drop between 4 and 3.

81.71% of us loved it either 5/5 or 4/5.

That's nuts.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/31/2024, 7:32 AM
Certainly the best Disney produced MCU film post-Endgame.

I wonder why this one is doing so well but The Marvels was the worst performing MCU film ever. I’m sure nobody will ever know why there is such a discrepancy.
StSteven
StSteven - 7/31/2024, 7:40 AM
@mountainman - I could be Wong, but I think that the reason is that "The Marvels" was the last of the Chapek era and "DP&W" is the first of the post-chapel era (also known as the "Rebirth" in some circles 😉). The same Is likely to be true with "DD:BA". Glad we hung in there and weathered that storm and, like they say, whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger (in theory anyway - we'll see how it goes).
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/31/2024, 7:43 AM
@mountainman - "I wonder why this one is doing so well but The Marvels was the worst performing MCU film ever."

Couldn't have anything to do with the MCU debut of the first and second most popular Fox X-men characters, with dozens of promised cameos from across 25 years of CBM history, could it?
mountainman
mountainman - 7/31/2024, 7:49 AM
@clintthahamster - Popular characters are going to do better than unpopular characters. You got it! Maybe Marvel will get it too! Now we. an see why the D list characters of Phases 4 and 5 have lost a lot of fans. If they just give us the ones we want to see and presented how we want to see them, we get good projects and they get money.

This should be business 101 but somehow Disney wants to make decisions that make them less money.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/31/2024, 7:52 AM
@StSteven - I don’t know those details but it would make sense. We still have more projects that were green lit during the former era of “throw everything at the wall and see what sticks”.

Show wise I know at minimum Agatha and Ironheart. And I’m quite confident Brace New World was from that era too. Now let’s see if the early disastrous test screenings and extensive reshoots will be enough to save that one. The $400 million+ budget doesn’t help.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/31/2024, 7:44 AM
I loved this film, but five stars is insane. 3.5 is probably the sweetspot. Great action, lots of laffs, but very little reason for the story to exist other than to bring the title characters into the MCU.
GameOn
GameOn - 7/31/2024, 7:52 AM
I keep seeing fans of this movie argue that it’s amazing and you shouldn’t look at or care about its flaws because it’s supposed to just be fun. Apparently if you have fun in a fun movie it’s automatically 5 stars? Awful logic imo.

