THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Posters See The Fantasticar Take Flight And Showcase Mister Fantastic's Powers

Two more international posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been released, the first of which includes a new look at Mister Fantastic using his stretching powers.

The second shows The Thing piloting the Fantasticar high above New York City as the shadow of Galactus looms large. That one looks a little like a comic book cover (Fantastic Four #3, perhaps?) come to life, and Marvel Studios will no doubt lean heavily into imagery like this as July 25 nears.

Will Galactus and the Silver Surfer eventually get their own posters? The latter seems likely, but Marvel Studios has kept the Devourer of Worlds under wraps for the most part and will likely continue to do so until the reboot is released.

Pedro Pascal leads this team as Reed Richards and has previously shared his excitement to explore one of the Marvel Universe's most complex heroes. "I see a limitless amount of layers to this character," the actor said. "He does the ultimate version of catastrophising."

"A brain that has an overview of threats on a mathematical level, but also being emotionally available. It was a fascinating contradiction," Pascal added.

Filmmaker Matt Shakman has also revealed his take on why The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star proved to be the best possible choice to bring Reed Richards to life on screen.

"I was looking for an actor who could contain multitudes," the director explains. "There’s the very cerebral Reed Richards, and then there’s the action hero, the leader, the husband, the father, the friend. I knew Pedro could do all of that."

Screenings for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are reportedly set to begin next week, so we may receive reactions from critics around the same time Superman lands in theaters. Would Marvel Studios really attempt to overshadow the Man of Steel that way? We'll have to wait and see.

Check out these new posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps below.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles have been cast in mystery roles. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is rumoured to appear, though that's surely a given with Avengers: Doomsday on the way.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.