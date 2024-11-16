Ryan Reynolds Plays Down DEADPOOL 4 Chances But Confirms We WILL Find Out Why Thor Was Crying

Deadpool & Wolverine featured plenty of memorable gags, but one of them quickly took on a life of its own. We are, of course, referring to Chris Hemsworth's Thor crying over a fallen Wade Wilson.

This glimpse into the Merc with the Mouth's future probably wasn't planned as set up for a future story (the scene even recycled footage from Thor: The Dark World) but we're all hoping and expecting this exchange to now play out in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

During a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds was asked again about why the God of Thunder was crying and responded, "I can actually say you will find out why Thor was crying," the actor confirmed. "We were the ones who brought the Thor cryung thing into the zeitgeist."

"It's up to us, and I'm saying this in a very butt-clenching, scared way, to answer that question in the most full-throated way possible. We will do that at some point."

In a separate interview, Reynolds reflected on the experience of making Deadpool & Wolverine and the glowing response the threequel has received.

"I'm immensely proud, and I just feel really lucky to have been, you know, not just a part of it, obviously, but to be working with this crew, with so many people who are the top of their game, so many craftspeople, crews that are second, third generation." "I loved every second of it, and it's probably the only film I've ever finished that I mourned. I mean, I was genuinely sad and a little depressed when we locked picture, the final sound mix, I remember that was kind of it and then suddenly I just felt like, 'All the possibility is gone. Like, that's it, this is the movie. That's what's going out there.'" "The way it was received though, in a world that is desperately in need of a little bit of joy here and there, it felt really good to deliver that."

Talk inevitably turned to a possible Deadpool 4 and Reynolds was quick to downplay the movie happening anytime soon. "Oh, now bite your tongue! I would love that, but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one," he replied. "It just sort of swallows my life whole, and I, you know, have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time, just walking them to and from school."

For now, there's a very good chance Deadpool (and Wolverine) will take on major supporting roles in both Avengers movies as the Multiverse Saga reaches its end. What happens beyond that is anyone's guess.

You can watch both interviews with Reynolds in the X posts below.