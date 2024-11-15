T.J. Miller Wants To Return For DEADPOOL 4... Despite Vowing Never To Work With Ryan Reynolds Again

T.J. Miller Wants To Return For DEADPOOL 4... Despite Vowing Never To Work With Ryan Reynolds Again

T.J. Miller has reversed course on Ryan Reynolds after previously vowing never to work with the actor again, and now wants to be a part of the fourth Deadpool movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 15, 2024 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

T.J. Miller wants to return to the Deadpool franchise, and now has a very different opinion of star Ryan Reynolds after previously calling him an "insecure dude" and vowing that he would "not work with him again."

Miller played Weasel in the first two movies, but allegations of sexual assault back in 2017 along with accusations of bullying one of his co-stars on the Silicon Valley TV series pretty much derailed his career.

"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel," Miller said of his co-star in a 2022 interview. "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

It seems Miller and Reynolds may have buried the hatchet, and the former is eager to be a part of a potential fourth Deadpool movie.

“We talked a little while ago,” Miller said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Bonfire. “I think he’s just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really, I think [returning for ‘Deadpool 4’] would be awesome.”

Yeah... Something tells us we won't be seeing Weasel make his MCU debut anytime soon.

Miller also claims to have patched things up with director Michael Bay after reportedly getting on the wrong side of the filmmaker while shooting Transformers: Age of Extinction.

“I’m friends with Michael Bay and I think during that experience with Transformers 4, I was not sure that I would work with him again. Because I was like, this is very, well but it’s a $300 million film, so it’s not easy for anybody to make that happen, especially when it makes a billion dollars. But now I’m buddies with him enough that I would do almost anything that he wanted to do.”

The MPAA gave Deadpool and Wolverine an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is now available on Digital platform, Disney+ and DVD/Blu-ray.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: New X-23 Footage Revealed As Dafne Keen Discusses Potential MCU Return
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE: New X-23 Footage Revealed As Dafne Keen Discusses Potential MCU Return
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Wade Makes Fun Of Thor's Cheap Hair Extensions In New Deleted Scene
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Wade Makes Fun Of Thor's "Cheap Hair Extensions" In New Deleted Scene

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Pampero
Pampero - 11/15/2024, 2:21 PM
He needs money maybe
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/15/2024, 2:22 PM
Nope. He's a ponce.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 11/15/2024, 2:23 PM
Cause he’s probably broke.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/15/2024, 2:23 PM
Not sure how credible the accusations against him are, but Miller has never really been funny and comes across as annoying in every role he is in. No need to bring his character back.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/15/2024, 2:55 PM
@mountainman - genuinely curious, why not just say you think he's not funny and annoying. Why preface it with the idea that multiple woman are liars?

It might not have been the intent, but it comes off as "I'm about to say I don't like this guy, but don't worry guys, it's not because he might have beat up and or harassed some women"

For whatever it's worth he's a liberal who also got arrested for assualting an Uber driver who liked donald trump.

This should be the kind of asshole who unites the left and the right and both sides of the culture wars. He's an all around douche who doesn't need prefaces to kind of defend him.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/15/2024, 2:58 PM
@mountainman - I mean if the allegations women have brought up against him, there's the whole calling in a fake bomb threat on a train and then having the charges dropped because he's MISSING A GOLF BALL SIZED PART OF HIS FRONTAL LOBE.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 11/15/2024, 3:10 PM
@SATW42 - You might want to take a moment of pause and give consideration to why you just got so would-be triggered. Have a Coke and a smile and tell yourself he's not worth it for what he did to your mental health.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/15/2024, 2:24 PM
I guess he's tired of selling fancy peanut butter
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/15/2024, 2:24 PM
You're not gonna weasel your way outta this one buddy!

User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 11/15/2024, 2:45 PM
@ObserverIO - I see what you did there 😏
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/15/2024, 2:26 PM
Being a jobless asshole will do that to you
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/15/2024, 2:26 PM

He just needs money.

But maybe this will begin a wave of Un cancellation with the lefty dig back 30 years to screw someone psychos no longer in charge.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/15/2024, 2:31 PM
@DocSpock - You can't help yourself can you? Everything has to be about politics with you doesn't it?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/15/2024, 2:48 PM
@SonOfAGif -

Nope.
Steel86
Steel86 - 11/15/2024, 2:27 PM
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 11/15/2024, 2:27 PM
They should bring back that guy in the yellow suit. I liked him.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/15/2024, 2:41 PM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - Juggernaut? I agree.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/15/2024, 2:31 PM
Keep that same energy TJ. You had no issue slandering Ryan Reynolds in public and in interviews and now it's a "misunderstanding". A misunderstanding is something you handle privately.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/15/2024, 2:37 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/15/2024, 2:40 PM
@KennKathleen - Al Bundy is a man of truth.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/15/2024, 2:37 PM
Less money in the pockets will do that 😂
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/15/2024, 2:37 PM
Is this the guy that ate a woman or raped a woman? They're all blurring together.
Kadara
Kadara - 11/15/2024, 2:42 PM
?si=8hO3qQMOorWOxS_T
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/15/2024, 2:43 PM
As much I hate weasel in comics like him in movies he was in transformers four? Didn’t know that never payed attention mostly watch those movies for transformers same with Godzilla movies Godzilla not humans
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/15/2024, 2:50 PM
@dragon316 - he was! He was The dude who snitched on Marky-Mark because he was prejudiced against Transformers, and also wanted the reward.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/15/2024, 2:48 PM
Let's take a look at what he's been in recently ...

huh i guess NOT WORKING FOR 4 YEARS changes a persons mind.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/15/2024, 2:48 PM
Weasel should have been played by Seth Green, not that douche. 🤷‍♂️
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/15/2024, 2:49 PM
So THAT'S why he wasn't in Deadpool 3!!!!! But also... it sounds like perhaps TJ Miller is the problem?!?!

I'm not supporting what Jonathan Majors did. He deserves that treatment. But... "sexual harassment" allegations? If Majors can't come back from his issue, TJ ain't coming back anytime soon.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/15/2024, 2:50 PM
Hud!!!!
LSHF
LSHF - 11/15/2024, 2:57 PM
Hollywood uses the word, "friend" way too loosely.
grif
grif - 11/15/2024, 3:03 PM
worst part of dp 1 and 2
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 11/15/2024, 3:03 PM
Still no story about Rachel Zegler being the awful, terrible person she is? No?

Weird.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder