T.J. Miller Wants To Return For DEADPOOL 4... Despite Vowing Never To Work With Ryan Reynolds Again

T.J. Miller wants to return to the Deadpool franchise, and now has a very different opinion of star Ryan Reynolds after previously calling him an "insecure dude" and vowing that he would "not work with him again."

Miller played Weasel in the first two movies, but allegations of sexual assault back in 2017 along with accusations of bullying one of his co-stars on the Silicon Valley TV series pretty much derailed his career.

"As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel," Miller said of his co-star in a 2022 interview. "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

It seems Miller and Reynolds may have buried the hatchet, and the former is eager to be a part of a potential fourth Deadpool movie.

“We talked a little while ago,” Miller said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Bonfire. “I think he’s just been such a good friend right now that I think it would be really, I think [returning for ‘Deadpool 4’] would be awesome.”

Yeah... Something tells us we won't be seeing Weasel make his MCU debut anytime soon.

Miller also claims to have patched things up with director Michael Bay after reportedly getting on the wrong side of the filmmaker while shooting Transformers: Age of Extinction.

“I’m friends with Michael Bay and I think during that experience with Transformers 4, I was not sure that I would work with him again. Because I was like, this is very, well but it’s a $300 million film, so it’s not easy for anybody to make that happen, especially when it makes a billion dollars. But now I’m buddies with him enough that I would do almost anything that he wanted to do.”

