Disney+ Has Started Cracking Down On Account Sharing With "Paid Sharing Program" And Other Measures

Last year, Netflix made headlines when it finally started cracking down on password-sharing; as a result, the days of one account being used by an entire family across multiple households are over.

In case it wasn't obvious, this is being done to drive up the streamer's profits; after all, if three people are sharing one account, that's two monthly subscriptions the platform is missing out on.

Now, Disney+ has officially launched its own password and account-sharing crackdown, announcing what's being called a "paid sharing program" to users in the U.S. and around the world.

The idea is to make those using other people's accounts take out their own subscriptions but this program does give people a couple of options.

As the streamer puts it, "Your Disney+ subscription is meant to be used within your Household, which is a collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside there. But what about people outside of your Household?"

"They will need to sign up and pay for their own subscription or be added as an Extra Member to your account for an additional monthly fee to continue enjoying Disney+."

"Account holders who want to add someone outside of their Household to their Disney+ subscription will be able to do so with the Extra Member add-on. For example, in the U.S., an Extra Member profile will cost an additional $6.99 per month for Disney+ Basic subscriptions and $9.99 per month for Disney+ Premium subscriptions."

You'll still be able to watch Disney+ away from home, but in some instances will need to have a one-time password emailed to you to verify that you're the account holder.

Something many are likely to be unhappy with is the fact, "Disney+ will automatically detect and establish your Household based on your subscription activity, linked devices, and internet connection among other factors."

Next month, Disney+ will also increase prices as the company finally looks to recoup the losses it made on Bob Chapek's watch given his penchant for greenlighting everything and anything in a bid to drive up subscribers (which worked but left Disney+ a long way from turning a profit).

These changes come at a time when Disney+ has launched Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along and brought Inside Out 2 to the streaming platform following its record-breaking box office success. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is also on the way later this year.