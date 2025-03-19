ELIO Gets Abducted By Aliens In Otherworldly New Trailer For Fun-Filled Pixar Adventure

Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar have debuted a stunning new trailer for Elio, their big summer release that will follow an 11-year-old named Elio (Yonas Kibreab) who gets abducted by aliens and travels the millions of miles across the universe encountering otherworldy creatures who help him find exactly where he belongs.

Madeline Sharafian (Sparkshorts), Domee Shi (Bao; Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (Coco) co-directed the animated feature, with Mary Alice Drumm (Coco) producing. Domee Shi also penned the film's screenplay.

Yonas Kibreab (Sweet Tooth; Obi-Wan Kenobi; Slumberland) headlines the voice cast as Elio, with a supporting cast consisting of Academy Award-winner Zoe Saldaña (Avatar; Guardians of the Galaxy; Star Trek) as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly (Shōgun; Turning Red; Baby Shark’s Big Show!) as Glordon, Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond; Finding Nemo; Tangled) as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place; She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; DC League of Super-Pets) as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; Stan & Ollie; See How They Run) as OOOOO.

This will be Pixar's first major release since last year's summer blockbuster Inside Out 2, which was the highest grossing movie of 2024, ending its run with a global cume of $1.699 billion. It was a return to form for the studio after a string of underperformances. As for whether Elio can reach those heights remains to be seen, but it has a very real chance of, at least, matching the performance of Elemental, which was a box office success, grossing over $496.4 million worldwide on an estimated $200 million production budget.

2026 is shaping up to be a bigger year for Pixar, with two releases on the calendar. First up witll be Daniel Chong's Hoppers and then, we have the hotly awaited Toy Story 5 in June. Incredibles 3 is also in development, but is not expected until 2027, at the earliest.

Elio hits theaters on June 20!

Check out the new trailer and a few stills below: