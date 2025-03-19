ELIO Gets Abducted By Aliens In Otherworldly New Trailer For Fun-Filled Pixar Adventure

The brand new trailer for Elio has found its way online, giving us a fun new look at the otherworldly adventure as an 11-year-old traverses the universe looking for a place where he belongs.

By RohanPatel - Mar 19, 2025 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney

Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar have debuted a stunning new trailer for Elio, their big summer release that will follow an 11-year-old named Elio (Yonas Kibreab) who gets abducted by aliens and travels the millions of miles across the universe encountering otherworldy creatures who help him find exactly where he belongs.

Madeline Sharafian (Sparkshorts), Domee Shi (Bao; Turning Red) and Adrian Molina (Coco) co-directed the animated feature, with Mary Alice Drumm (Coco) producing. Domee Shi also penned the film's screenplay.

Yonas Kibreab (Sweet Tooth; Obi-Wan Kenobi; Slumberland) headlines the voice cast as Elio, with a supporting cast consisting of Academy Award-winner Zoe Saldaña (Avatar; Guardians of the Galaxy; Star Trek) as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly (Shōgun; Turning Red; Baby Shark’s Big Show!) as Glordon, Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond; Finding Nemo; Tangled) as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place; She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; DC League of Super-Pets) as Ambassador Questa, and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; Stan & Ollie; See How They Run) as OOOOO.

This will be Pixar's first major release since last year's summer blockbuster Inside Out 2, which was the highest grossing movie of 2024, ending its run with a global cume of $1.699 billion. It was a return to form for the studio after a string of underperformances. As for whether Elio can reach those heights remains to be seen, but it has a very real chance of, at least, matching the performance of Elemental, which was a box office success, grossing over $496.4 million worldwide on an estimated $200 million production budget. 

2026 is shaping up to be a bigger year for Pixar, with two releases on the calendar. First up witll be Daniel Chong's Hoppers and then, we have the hotly awaited Toy Story 5 in June. Incredibles 3 is also in development, but is not expected until 2027, at the earliest.

Elio hits theaters on June 20!

Check out the new trailer and a few stills below:

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s allnew feature film “Elio,” the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

SNOW WHITE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Praise Rachel Zegler's Pitch-Perfect Performance
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 3/19/2025, 7:31 PM
I'm so burnt out on the steven universe face oh my god. I miss pixar movies all looking different
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/19/2025, 7:41 PM
Damn. Disney getting desperate trying to make a franchise out of this shit.

User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/19/2025, 7:43 PM
Looks kinda fun but might be a pass. Not compelled on this one.

Bring on Lilo and Stitch

