INSIDE OUT 2 First Social Media Reactions Declare Pixar's Latest Sequel A "Masterpiece"

INSIDE OUT 2 First Social Media Reactions Declare Pixar's Latest Sequel A &quot;Masterpiece&quot; INSIDE OUT 2 First Social Media Reactions Declare Pixar's Latest Sequel A &quot;Masterpiece&quot;

Inside Out 2's world premiere took place yesterday evening and that means we have the first reactions from critics on social media! Find out what they're saying about Pixar's latest sequel after the jump.

By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2024 10:06 AM EST
It's been a difficult few years for Pixar. During the pandemic, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek decided to drop movies like Soul, Luca, and Turning Red on Disney+, creating the impression that its films were only fit for streaming before Lightyear underperformed at the box office.

Last year, Elemental was quickly written off as a "flop" before proving it had legs (ultimately grossing shy of $500 million), so the pressure is on this weekend's Inside Out 2 to deliver and prove there's still plenty of life left in the studio beyond Toy Story

Following the sequel's premiere yesterday evening, the first social media reactions are in and they're overwhelmingly positive. As you'll see below, it sounds just as good - if not better - than its 2015 predecessor. 

These come just days after Fandango revealed that Inside Out 2 has surpassed the first movie's advance ticket sales, becoming the highest ticket pre-seller for Pixar since Toy Story 4 in 2019. For context, Inside Out grossed $858.8 million and Toy Story 4 made over $1 billion. 

Take a look at the first reactions in the X posts below (via Toonado.com) and check back here soon for a review roundup and Tomatometer reveal. 

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon.

The movie features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve, with music by Andrea Datzman.

Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14.

harryba11zack - 6/11/2024, 10:08 AM
is this Marvel or DC?
cyclopsprime - 6/11/2024, 10:16 AM
@harryba11zack - marvel
Matador - 6/11/2024, 10:16 AM
Batmangina - 6/11/2024, 10:18 AM
I've read the comics for decades.
vectorsigma - 6/11/2024, 10:21 AM
Prepare for Riley to be gay
InfraMan - 6/11/2024, 10:33 AM
@vectorsigma - Would it matter? She would still be Riley.
vectorsigma - 6/11/2024, 10:40 AM
@InfraMan - yes it does because it is a retcon and no one like a retcon for representation better than Disney.

Fyi. She had a guy for a date in the first movie. And dont tell me things change and riley became gay because their teacher are shoving nonsense to them
ShellHead - 6/11/2024, 10:44 AM
@vectorsigma -

mountainman - 6/11/2024, 10:26 AM
Inside Out is by far the best Pixar movie to come out in the last 10 years. Hopefully the sequel can be more like the Toy Story sequels than all the other Pixar sequels that have come out.
vectorsigma - 6/11/2024, 10:29 AM
@mountainman - im watching tomorrow. I just hope it wont become a Lightyear.
Evansly - 6/11/2024, 10:36 AM
@mountainman - Personally Coco is my favorite. It just hits me right in my heritage.

Still will probably take my kids to see Inside Out 2 this weekend. They have wanted to go to the movies again but I wasn't going to take them to see Garfield
mountainman - 6/11/2024, 10:38 AM
@Evansly - Coco was solid. I’d place it below this, Soul, and Toy Story 4, but it is in the good category. There have been others that have been ok to bad in the last 10 years too.
InfraMan - 6/11/2024, 10:39 AM
@Evansly - Coco was a truly beautiful film.
vectorsigma - 6/11/2024, 10:42 AM
@Evansly - id vote for Coco as well.
DocSpock - 6/11/2024, 10:50 AM

If you are forced to sit through this because of a not-nosed weasel, may God have mercy on your rotten soul.
Shivermetimbers - 6/11/2024, 11:07 AM
@DocSpock - Speaking of rotten, your comments have been extra negative lately. Are you ok?

