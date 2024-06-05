INSIDE OUT 2 Gets A Final Trailer Teasing Even More Emotions; Sequel's Runtime Officially Revealed

We're only 9 days away from Inside Out 2 arriving in theaters, and Pixar has released the final trailer for the sequel (via Toonado.com). That puts the spotlight on many of Riley's new emotions, including a fun take on Nostalgia.

Maya Hawke's Anxiety commands much of the screentime here, though, and Joy actress Amy Poehler recently dropped some hints about that character in an interview with Refinery29 Australia.

"Anxiety shows up for a reason," she told the site. "I think we tend to want to push anxiety away - 'Don't worry about it, it's fine!' We want to kind of get it out of our life. But what I think is really cool is they [the filmmakers] let anxiety show up to protect Riley."

"Anxiety gives us a lot of information. It can be really like an engine that gets us to do things and it's not all bad. But what is unfortunate is when anxiety takes over the controls and kind of stops us from the joy we're supposed to have or even just gets in the way of relationships, like when it really shuts us down."

"A little anxiety is okay, it's why we survive. It's okay to be a little cautious or to have a big feeling about the world," Poehler added. "The world is a scary place and there's a lot to worry about. This movie does not gaslight you."

It's also been confirmed that Inside Out 2 has a 96-minute runtime, making it four whole minutes shorter than 2015's Inside Out. Disney is hoping this movie will be a return to form for Pixar and we recently learned of plans for a Disney+ spin-off, Dream Productions.

Check out Inside Out 2's final trailer below.

Who's ready for the FEEL EVERYTHING movie of the summer?? 🥳



Get your tickets now for Disney & Pixar's #InsideOut2, only in theaters June 14! 🎟️: https://t.co/PIG2nAIaKK pic.twitter.com/fmRHZTS4ZB — Pixar (@Pixar) June 4, 2024

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

The voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen and executive produced by Pete Docter, Jonas Rivera and Dan Scanlon.

The movie features a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein and story by Mann and LeFauve, with music by Andrea Datzman.

Inside Out 2 arrives in theaters on June 14.