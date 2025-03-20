LILO & STITCH Clip Perfectly Recreates 2002 Animated Classic By Unleashing A Suitably Chaotic Experiment 626

The first trailer for Lilo & Stitch was finally released earlier this month and we now have a clip (via Toonado.com) from the long-awaited movie. Successfully capturing the spirit of the animated classic it adapts, this latest preview highlights what looks to be a pitch-perfect take on Experiment 626.

Disney's live-action remakes typically divide opinions, something we've seen as recently as yesterday when Snow White hit Rotten Tomatoes as the worst-reviewed of those to date.

Stitch has remained incredibly popular since the original animated movie was released in 2002 and, thanks to a clever marketing campaign, excitement for this one is through the roof. That includes some new posters which once again insert Lilo & Stitch's title character into a variety of classic features (this time, it's Snow White, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin).

Last October, we caught up with Stitch's creator and voice actor Chris Sanders about The Wild Robot and asked for his thoughts on Stitch's enduring popularity.

"Yeah, he’s become more popular than ever," the filmmaker acknowledged. "Something I’ve been aware of now [Laughs] since the film’s release. He was huge when the film came out, but he’s everywhere now. It’s really cool."

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

After originally being developed as a Disney+ Original, Lilo & Stitch now arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.