LILO & STITCH Clip Perfectly Recreates 2002 Animated Classic By Unleashing A Suitably Chaotic Experiment 626

LILO & STITCH Clip Perfectly Recreates 2002 Animated Classic By Unleashing A Suitably Chaotic Experiment 626

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will have major competition this May if this first clip from Lilo & Stitch is any indication because Ethan Hunt will be no match for the adorable Experiment 626.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 20, 2025 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

The first trailer for Lilo & Stitch was finally released earlier this month and we now have a clip (via Toonado.com) from the long-awaited movie. Successfully capturing the spirit of the animated classic it adapts, this latest preview highlights what looks to be a pitch-perfect take on Experiment 626. 

Disney's live-action remakes typically divide opinions, something we've seen as recently as yesterday when Snow White hit Rotten Tomatoes as the worst-reviewed of those to date

Stitch has remained incredibly popular since the original animated movie was released in 2002 and, thanks to a clever marketing campaign, excitement for this one is through the roof. That includes some new posters which once again insert Lilo & Stitch's title character into a variety of classic features (this time, it's Snow White, Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin). 

Last October, we caught up with Stitch's creator and voice actor Chris Sanders about The Wild Robot and asked for his thoughts on Stitch's enduring popularity. 

"Yeah, he’s become more popular than ever," the filmmaker acknowledged. "Something I’ve been aware of now [Laughs] since the film’s release. He was huge when the film came out, but he’s everywhere now. It’s really cool."

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

After originally being developed as a Disney+ Original, Lilo & Stitch now arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

ELIO Gets Abducted By Aliens In Otherworldly New Trailer For Fun-Filled Pixar Adventure
Related:

ELIO Gets Abducted By Aliens In Otherworldly New Trailer For Fun-Filled Pixar Adventure
SNOW WHITE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Praise Rachel Zegler's Pitch-Perfect Performance
Recommended For You:

SNOW WHITE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Praise Rachel Zegler's "Pitch-Perfect" Performance

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/20/2025, 7:03 PM
This looks so good
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/20/2025, 7:53 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

No it doesn't.

It's watered down Lilo & Stitch.

Better to just watch the original.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/20/2025, 8:08 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - don’t tell me what to do, doofus.
Matador
Matador - 3/20/2025, 7:04 PM
Disney Deadpool
StSteven
StSteven - 3/20/2025, 7:11 PM
My kids are gonna LOVE this. And, ya know, I might enjoy it as well. Mildly. And in quiet contemplation. Like a proper grown up. Or something like that 😉.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/20/2025, 7:52 PM
@StSteven – Yanno… I don’t enjoy all of the made-for-kids movies. Movies like We Can Be Heroes, Sharkboy and Lavagirl, and a few others that I genuinely hate my children got hooked on. But there are definite outliers.

I was genuinely surprised by how much I enjoyed Aladdin. Inside Out 2 was a delight, and I just recently watched the very long Wicked with my daughter—and I didn’t hate it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/20/2025, 7:13 PM
This will be their first profitable movie of the year. It's weird they announced a Coco 2 because the story didn't warrant a sequel but it'll make bank. 2026 and 2027 will be huge for the box office. By then you'll see 45-60 day windows on mostly everything. Sorry streaming gang
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 3/20/2025, 7:32 PM
My daughter loves Stitch and she's finally gotten to the point where if I take her to a theater, she can just about make it through a movie without wiggling the whole time. She's gonna be over the moon for this one, and honestly, I love Lilo and Stitch and think this looks like it's really gonna capture the same charm as the original.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/20/2025, 7:34 PM
Trailer looked pretty promising. This looks like a W as far as Disney Remakes go.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 3/20/2025, 7:45 PM
Only thing that bothered me was the little girl either wasnt directed properly or they changed something but she points to the ground when telling David she got a new dog instead of looking at the chair.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/20/2025, 7:52 PM
Still Disney.

Which franchises have they helped ruin?

How many bad movies have they made?

Boycott them until they make better movies and shows.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/20/2025, 7:53 PM
Charming clip…

The young girl playing Lilo is adorable.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder