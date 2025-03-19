SNOW WHITE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Praise Rachel Zegler's "Pitch-Perfect" Performance

Snow White arrives in theaters tomorrow and, despite what's felt like an endless series of controversies and online backlash, it's currently eyeing an opening somewhere between $45 million - $55 million in North America. Overseas, a $50 million debut looks likely for a $100 million global bow.

While social media reactions were positive (they typically are, regardless of a movie's quality), it's the reviews that count. After all, they - along with that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score - will decide whether Snow White opens closer to $45 million or $55 million.

So, what are critics saying about Snow White? As we mentioned on Toonado.com, it's always hard to say this soon into the embargo lifting but they do appear largely mixed/negative. Some critics adored this live-action remake, while others were none-too-impressed with the long-delayed feature from The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb.

The majority agree that Rachel Zegler is a highlight, though, with Gal Gadot also receiving some faint praise for her first major villain role as the Evil Queen. It sounds like the CGI and story are somewhat lacking, though, and others once again question the necessity of these adaptations of animated classics.

Variety calls it "one of the better live-action adaptations of a Disney animated feature" and The Hollywood Reporter was similarly impressed. The trade praises "Marc Webb’s vibrant retelling, from a smart script by Erin Cressida Wilson that reshapes a story about a princess dreaming of her knight in shining armor into one in which she finds the courage to be a leader, capable of following in her noble father’s footsteps."

"Snow White isn’t gonna make anyone forget cherished childhood memories of the one that started it all for Disney," Deadline explains, "but this one is certainly enough to make you whistle while you watch." According to The Wrap, "[Rachel Zegler] has walked right out of the classic cartoon, with a pitch perfect singing voice, spot-on physicality, and a theatrical, emotional performance that resonates."

The Playlist didn't rate the Evil Queen, going so far as to say, "[The movie features a] very hammy and vampy Gal Gadot who does no favors to the growing online criticisms that she cannot act, risible dialogue and jokes that mostly fall flat."

AwardsWatch didn't love it but acknowledged, "Whenever Zegler is onscreen, the film manages to conjure up some of that good old Disney magic." Empire only gives Snow White 2* in a review that concludes, "It’s at its best when it’s an old-fashioned song-and-dance princess story, with Zegler and Gadot broad but effective, and at its worst in any scene involving the digital dwarves."

The Independent awards the movie only 1* and states, "With Snow White, [Disney has] finessed their formula – do the bare minimum to make a film, then simply slap a bunch of cutesy CGI animals all over it and hope no one notices."

Radio Times counters that by calling the remake "[a] charming update for Disney's original princess" and USA Today writes, "Not only does the new 'Snow White' avoid being the poison apple of Disney live-action redos, it actually manages to put some extra musical mojo on a ubiquitous fairy tale."

As for Snow White's Rotten Tomatoes score, it currently sits at a Rotten 45% courtesy of 75 verdicts. Based on this start, the odds of the movie turning things around and entering Fresg territory are slim.

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025.