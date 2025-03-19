SNOW WHITE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Praise Rachel Zegler's "Pitch-Perfect" Performance

SNOW WHITE's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Critics Praise Rachel Zegler's &quot;Pitch-Perfect&quot; Performance

The reviews are in for Disney’s live-action Snow White remake and, while Rachel Zegler is being praised for her performance, it appears critics were less impressed with, well, pretty much everything else.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 19, 2025 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Snow White arrives in theaters tomorrow and, despite what's felt like an endless series of controversies and online backlash, it's currently eyeing an opening somewhere between $45 million - $55 million in North America. Overseas, a $50 million debut looks likely for a $100 million global bow. 

While social media reactions were positive (they typically are, regardless of a movie's quality), it's the reviews that count. After all, they - along with that all-important Rotten Tomatoes score - will decide whether Snow White opens closer to $45 million or $55 million.

So, what are critics saying about Snow White? As we mentioned on Toonado.com, it's always hard to say this soon into the embargo lifting but they do appear largely mixed/negative. Some critics adored this live-action remake, while others were none-too-impressed with the long-delayed feature from The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb. 

The majority agree that Rachel Zegler is a highlight, though, with Gal Gadot also receiving some faint praise for her first major villain role as the Evil Queen. It sounds like the CGI and story are somewhat lacking, though, and others once again question the necessity of these adaptations of animated classics.

Variety calls it "one of the better live-action adaptations of a Disney animated feature" and The Hollywood Reporter was similarly impressed. The trade praises "Marc Webb’s vibrant retelling, from a smart script by Erin Cressida Wilson that reshapes a story about a princess dreaming of her knight in shining armor into one in which she finds the courage to be a leader, capable of following in her noble father’s footsteps."

"Snow White isn’t gonna make anyone forget cherished childhood memories of the one that started it all for Disney," Deadline explains, "but this one is certainly enough to make you whistle while you watch." According to The Wrap, "[Rachel Zegler] has walked right out of the classic cartoon, with a pitch perfect singing voice, spot-on physicality, and a theatrical, emotional performance that resonates."

The Playlist didn't rate the Evil Queen, going so far as to say, "[The movie features a] very hammy and vampy Gal Gadot who does no favors to the growing online criticisms that she cannot act, risible dialogue and jokes that mostly fall flat."

AwardsWatch didn't love it but acknowledged, "Whenever Zegler is onscreen, the film manages to conjure up some of that good old Disney magic." Empire only gives Snow White 2* in a review that concludes, "It’s at its best when it’s an old-fashioned song-and-dance princess story, with Zegler and Gadot broad but effective, and at its worst in any scene involving the digital dwarves."

The Independent awards the movie only 1* and states, "With Snow White, [Disney has] finessed their formula – do the bare minimum to make a film, then simply slap a bunch of cutesy CGI animals all over it and hope no one notices."

Radio Times counters that by calling the remake "[a] charming update for Disney's original princess" and USA Today writes, "Not only does the new 'Snow White' avoid being the poison apple of Disney live-action redos, it actually manages to put some extra musical mojo on a ubiquitous fairy tale."

As for Snow White's Rotten Tomatoes score, it currently sits at a Rotten 45% courtesy of 75 verdicts. Based on this start, the odds of the movie turning things around and entering Fresg territory are slim.

Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

The movie is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Disney's Snow White opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. 

SNOW WHITE Set For $100 Million Global Debut As Less Positive Social Media Reactions Land
Related:

SNOW WHITE Set For $100 Million Global Debut As Less Positive Social Media Reactions Land
SNOW WHITE First Reactions Land Following World Premiere... And They Might Just Surprise You
Recommended For You:

SNOW WHITE First Reactions Land Following World Premiere... And They Might Just Surprise You

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
RaddRider
RaddRider - 3/19/2025, 4:48 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/19/2025, 4:50 PM
@RaddRider - User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 3/19/2025, 4:49 PM
Average movie, average reviews. Bring on the hate! You know who you are!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:20 PM
@UncleHarm1 -

Do you think this shouldn't receive hate?

If so, why?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/19/2025, 5:36 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - The burden of justification should always fall with those advocating for hate not those who are against it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:45 PM
@UncleHarm1 -

We all know a bunch of these critics don't actually like the movie.

They're afraid of being called racists for going against a movie with a race swapped Snow White.

And they want to aid the lefty agenda and annoy conservatives.

We all know this.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/19/2025, 4:50 PM
Less than 80 reviews at this time. It's already gone up 2% since this "article" was published. But the race to be first is the race to be first, I guess.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/19/2025, 4:56 PM
@Lisa89 - A whopping 2-percent? This thing won't sniff fresh territory with 80-reviews published so far.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/19/2025, 5:21 PM
@thedrudo - My bad... 4%.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:50 PM
@Lisa89 -

"The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy."

Wait, are they returning to the timeless story or not?

Rachel Zegler basically said the timeless story is outdated and weird and and sexist.

And those are not Dopey, Grumpy, Doc, Happy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Sleepy.

Those are seven doppelganger goblins.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/19/2025, 5:54 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - You could join them and make it eight doppelgänger goblins.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 6:11 PM
@Lisa89 -

I don't want your self esteem to go down so I won't say what could be said.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/19/2025, 4:51 PM
I have no intention of watching the movie but I hope the little girls it was made for enjoy it.
StSteven
StSteven - 3/19/2025, 5:28 PM
@SonOfAGif - Well I'm sure my 2 little girls will (when I comes on D+). "Lilo & Stitch", however, is most likely going to be a theater experience, which is fine because I'm going to drag them along to see "TFF: FS". And that is how balance is maintained in the universe 😉.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/19/2025, 4:53 PM
Still Better than Captain Cant Get Insurance.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:22 PM
@Malatrova15 -

It's like a competition to be the tallest dwarf.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/19/2025, 4:58 PM
I still need to see Black Bag. Got suckered into seeing Novocaine by fairly strong reviews and chose it instead of seeing a Soderbergh movie. Shame on me.

Also want to try and sneak in Locked sometime next week.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/19/2025, 4:59 PM
@thedrudo - 'Black Bag' was sensational. My favorite film of the year so far.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:24 PM
@thedrudo -

Careful, some lefty loonies may get after you for not staying on topic.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/19/2025, 5:00 PM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 3/19/2025, 5:03 PM
Most reviews seem to paint it as ok, but it sounds like Zegler’s singing is very good and Gadot is the much weaker link.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/19/2025, 5:12 PM
@mountainman -

When has Gadot NOT been the weak link in any movie?

That said, there is no way Zegler is "fairer" than Gadot.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:26 PM
@mountainman -

I've heard Zegler singing.

It is not worth $10-$70.

Watch this for free at home on your TV.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/19/2025, 5:05 PM
It's not everyone's cup of tea but the kids will love it and I'm in support of that.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:14 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

Which kids?

How do you know they'll love it?

What if they just like it a lot but don't love it?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/19/2025, 5:15 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - none of your business, Desantis
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:18 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

Are these your kids?

If these kids loved smoking hard drugs would you be in support of that?
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 3/19/2025, 5:19 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
are you gonna start asking about the violent videogames next?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:27 PM
@Superheromoviefan -

Why would I?

Pipe down, Chachi, he can speak for himself.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 3/19/2025, 5:35 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
sure he can, but you are so retarded i cant help it
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:53 PM
@Superheromoviefan -

You are incapable of using correct capitalization and punctuation, you are in no position to call anyone retarded.

And didn't you get the memo, liberals say you can't call people retarded.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/19/2025, 6:06 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - what a weird thing to say, Ron. I know you're troubled and that your wife will be a better governor than you'll ever be but you don't need to take it out on Disney.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 3/19/2025, 6:10 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
you are a grammar nazi too? lol
well, unlike you guys, everyone on left is different, we dont get memos as you do, its why your arguments are all the same and false too
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 3/19/2025, 5:11 PM
Decolonize the snow!!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:14 PM
People will say people are skipping this because it looks meh. And that will explain why this will flop.

But the real reason this will flop is because most of the world is rejecting all this liberal lunacy.

We will win. Keep boycotting liberal trash. Keep supporting good and worthy things.

We decide and shape the future of the world. Not the liberals, lefties, communists, Marxists, and other misguided people.
CamtonoOfBeskar
CamtonoOfBeskar - 3/19/2025, 5:30 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - bruh, Putin is about to buy America for 500 rubles.

You have bigger issues to deal with than liberal cinema.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/19/2025, 5:54 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ehhhhh... I'm not seeing it because it's a retelling of a cartoon. No thank you as I'm not a fan of animated films. We didn't need a live-action version of Snow White, LOL.

You need a vacation.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:55 PM
@CamtonoOfBeskar -

You'd have to be a liberal to believe that.

Since that's a non existent thing, I don't have to worry about it, and I can spare time and energy on pointing out how this movie is liberal trash and a waste of people's money and time.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:57 PM
@JayLemle -

Just so long as you say some lefties skipping it because it simply isn't appealing enough isn't the main reason why it will flop.

Maybe you need a vacation.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/19/2025, 5:59 PM
@JayLemle -

We also didn't need liberals ruining the economy and making neighborhoods less safe, but here we are.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder