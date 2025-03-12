LILO & STITCH First Trailer Promises To Do Right By Experiment 626 And The 2002 Animated Classic

After several posters and teasers lampooning other Disney movies and even a memorable Super Bowl pitch invasion, the first Lilo & Stitch trailer has finally arrived (via Toonado.com).

The highly anticipated movie is a live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, and this sneak peek points to a remake that most definitely does the original feature justice.

While it will seemingly stick pretty close to what we saw in the original Lilo & Stitch, this doesn't look like a shot-for-shot remake and actually throws in a few new moments and some very funny gags. Disney's live-action remakes have often drawn mixed reviews but the vast majority have been box office hits and well-received by fans.

Stitch's popularity has only increased over the past two decades and now feels like the right time to release a movie featuring a character who remains one of the House of Mouse's biggest merchandise sellers.

Only time will tell where this effort lands but so far, so good. Disney, meanwhile, is likely to need a win given the negative buzz surrounding Snow White.

Talking about Stitch's enduring legacy, creator and voice actor Chris Sanders recently said, "I like that the story and the characters have endured. It was my wish that the story and characters would have staying power, and I'm really glad that they have. I've never stopped doing the voice."

"I do it for all the different stage shows and parades and everything, and it's nice to, several times a year, be able to revisit that character," the actor and filmmaker, who most recently helmed The Wild Robot, added.

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

After originally being developed as a Disney+ Original, Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.