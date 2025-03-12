LILO & STITCH First Trailer Promises To Do Right By Experiment 626 And The 2002 Animated Classic

LILO & STITCH First Trailer Promises To Do Right By Experiment 626 And The 2002 Animated Classic

Disney has finally unleashed the first trailer for Lilo & Stitch and it promises to do right both by its title character and the beloved animated classic released more than two decades ago. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 12, 2025 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

After several posters and teasers lampooning other Disney movies and even a memorable Super Bowl pitch invasion, the first Lilo & Stitch trailer has finally arrived (via Toonado.com).

The highly anticipated movie is a live-action reimagining of Disney's 2002 animated classic, and this sneak peek points to a remake that most definitely does the original feature justice.

While it will seemingly stick pretty close to what we saw in the original Lilo & Stitch, this doesn't look like a shot-for-shot remake and actually throws in a few new moments and some very funny gags. Disney's live-action remakes have often drawn mixed reviews but the vast majority have been box office hits and well-received by fans. 

Stitch's popularity has only increased over the past two decades and now feels like the right time to release a movie featuring a character who remains one of the House of Mouse's biggest merchandise sellers. 

Only time will tell where this effort lands but so far, so good. Disney, meanwhile, is likely to need a win given the negative buzz surrounding Snow White

Talking about Stitch's enduring legacy, creator and voice actor Chris Sanders recently said, "I like that the story and the characters have endured. It was my wish that the story and characters would have staying power, and I'm really glad that they have. I've never stopped doing the voice."

"I do it for all the different stage shows and parades and everything, and it's nice to, several times a year, be able to revisit that character," the actor and filmmaker, who most recently helmed The Wild Robot, added. 

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

After originally being developed as a Disney+ Original, Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025.

MOANA 2 Interview: Filmmakers David Derrick Jr. & Jason Hand Talk Spoilers, Songs, And MOANA 3 (Exclusive)
Related:

MOANA 2 Interview: Filmmakers David Derrick Jr. & Jason Hand Talk Spoilers, Songs, And MOANA 3 (Exclusive)
Disney Won't Allow Press At SNOW WHITE Premiere Following Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot Controversies
Recommended For You:

Disney Won't Allow Press At SNOW WHITE Premiere Following Rachel Zegler And Gal Gadot Controversies

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/12/2025, 2:16 PM
That was the only Super Bowl commercial I remember.
Kadara
Kadara - 3/12/2025, 2:33 PM
@JacobsLadder - Did you the Matthew McConaughey Uber Eats one? I thought it was pretty hilarious.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:36 PM
@JacobsLadder -

The Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg propaganda is memorable for how disingenuous it is.
mountainman
mountainman - 3/12/2025, 2:38 PM
@JacobsLadder - Did you not see the Mountain Dew commercial featuring Seal? Memorable is one way to describe it.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/12/2025, 2:54 PM
@JacobsLadder - Really? I thought the Doritos commercial was pretty funny.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/12/2025, 2:57 PM
@Kadara - I don't think so. the game was pretty bad. I checked out kind of early.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/12/2025, 2:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I did see that crap. I hated it.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/12/2025, 2:59 PM
@mountainman - If it didn't play in the first half, probably not.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:19 PM
This is apocryphal heresy.

Let's make this flop.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/12/2025, 2:21 PM
The CGI for this looks pretty good. Looks like it'll be a fun watch.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:34 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

?si=5ZqJ272lBQTqStHX
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/12/2025, 2:22 PM
I like it doesn't follow the original one-on-one. Prefer it doing it's own thing while staying recognisable. Only then it would do right by it. Gotta earn it's right to exist imo.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/12/2025, 2:29 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Yeah. Just like 'Snow White'.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/12/2025, 2:28 PM
I gotta admit , that does seem kinda charming & funny tbh…

Idk if I’ll check it out in theaters but might give it a shot on streaming.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/12/2025, 2:31 PM
looks like sh1t.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 3/12/2025, 2:56 PM
@harryba11zack - Lol
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/12/2025, 2:44 PM
yeah my kids are dragging me to this week one. And by dragging I mean asking me once and me saying I already bought the tickets.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/12/2025, 2:45 PM
Looks like an A.I. trailer
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/12/2025, 2:49 PM
"Promises To Do Right By Experiment 626 And The 2002 Animated Classic"....Mannnnnnnnnnn. [frick] all that! Just be a great movie. [frick] all the fan service crap.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/12/2025, 2:58 PM
@BlackStar25 -
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 3/12/2025, 2:50 PM
Im genuinely excited for this
PC04
PC04 - 3/12/2025, 2:56 PM
Wow! This may be the first worthy live action redo of a Disney animated classic.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:57 PM
@PC04 -

But 101 Dalmatians exists.

And this will not be worthy.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/12/2025, 2:58 PM
People spending money in this are part of the reason why we can't have nice movies.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/12/2025, 2:58 PM
Uh-oh! The child actor is a person of color. That stooge makeamerica is going to have a meltdown!

I haven't seen the animated movie, so I have no opinion on this subject. Hopefully it's a good time for the general audience, and that this will be a W for Disney.
dracula
dracula - 3/12/2025, 2:58 PM
back in the day saw the animated one in theaters
Saw the movie pilot for the show, saw the show and saw the movie finale

never saw the direct sequel Stich has a Glitch
dracula
dracula - 3/12/2025, 2:59 PM
nice they didnt tone stitch down.
dracula
dracula - 3/12/2025, 3:00 PM
not going to go out of my way to watch it

But this feels like one that if someone wanted to watch it, I'd have no issue going with them to see it

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder