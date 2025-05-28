LILO & STITCH Director Addresses Controversy Surrounding The Live-Action Movie's New Ending - SPOILERS

Filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding Lilo & Stitch's divisive ending, explaining why he believes it was the right direction to take that character in...

By JoshWilding - May 28, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Lilo & Stitch has been a massive box office hit, grossing over $360 million worldwide since opening over Memorial Day weekend. Reviews have been mostly positive (it currently sits at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes), with an "A" CinemaScore suggesting moviegoers enjoyed it more than critics. 

While Lilo & Stitch closely adapts the 2002 animated movie of the same name, there are still some significant changes. To name just a few: Cobra Bubbles is split into two characters, Captain Gantu is completely MIA, and Jumba is positioned as the lead villain.

The ending is similarly overhauled. Rather than Nani and David becoming Lilo's main caregivers (alongside Bubbles, Jumba, and Pleakley), the title character is fostered by David and his grandmother. Nani, meanwhile, goes to college and uses Jumba's portal gun to frequently visit Lilo and Stitch.

The main complaint is that Nani "abandons" Lilo to chase her own dreams. However, that simplistic view does somewhat miss the point of what filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp is attempting to get across by giving the teenager more agency. Nani also leaves at Lilo's urging.  

Taking to X, Camp shared a link to an article defending Lilo & Stitch's ending. He captioned it with, "For anybody questioning the ending of our film, this beautiful piece [...] nails it."

After reposting several positive messages from fans, he later added, "Thank you for sharing your stories with me. It seems like the people with actual lived experiences like this are the ones with whom this ending resonates the most."

Ultimately, it feels like these live-action adaptations are a lose/lose prospect for Disney. Make too many changes, and fans aren't happy; faithfully adapt the cartoon as a shot-for-shot remake, and it's criticised for being unnecessary or unimaginative. 

During a recent interview with Deadline, Camp explained why it was important to him that Nani have her own dreams (beyond becoming a mother to her little sister following the death of their parents).

"I think that was one of the things that we talked about, thematically modernizing and updating for this live-action version was broadening the idea of Ohana and complicating it with a little more nuance. It just felt like the right thing to do."

"Given that Nani, who I always felt was a little too rose-colored glasses for somebody in her situation, was so smart and has had to abandon a lot of these dreams or defer them because she had to take care of her little sister and inherited all this responsibility at such a young age."

"It just felt like she might not have such an easy time buying into, 'Nobody gets left behind' because she certainly would feel like, well, I’m struggling here. So that informed the approach that we took with the story and with the arch between the two sisters and what the resolution ended up being."

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

 by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Lilo & Stitch is now playing in theaters.

Summer Blockbuster Season Kicks Off With Huge Thursday Openings For LILO & STITCH And MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/28/2025, 8:54 AM
What a twist!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/28/2025, 8:58 AM
Why would they hire a white jewish director to gentrify this beloved story about a hawaiin family instead of giving it to a polynesian director or do they only match directors if the cast is black
Ikusa
Ikusa - 5/28/2025, 9:00 AM
@Matchesz - Yes
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/28/2025, 9:04 AM
@Matchesz - I hate that mentality. Race and gender shouldn’t factor in the hiring decision. Only you skill level.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/28/2025, 9:02 AM
Ohana means letting the government take your sister.
SATW42
SATW42 - 5/28/2025, 9:02 AM
Alot of the people angry about it are crying about it being pro-colonization propaganda, like they just learned a new word and need to let the world know.

It's actually gross to me that most people who claim to be progressives think that Nani's only choice should be forced motherhood. Any other option is selfish. She's an 18 year old girl, and she didn't "give nani up to the state" which is what one of the major complaints is, lilo is staying with her neighbor, who they know and trust and is still part of the "found" family. She's actually going to school so she can better support lilo in the future.

The only misstep was having her interest be in marine biology because Hawaii has some of the best schools in the world in that field and Nani as a native would be able to go for free or for little money AND be home. They should've just given her another interest since that's not part of the original story anyway.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/28/2025, 9:05 AM
Not seen this yet but almost given I will at some point as my oldest is nuts on Stitch so some point she will be at ours and put it on (even tho she is in her late 20's now)...

...she is right in that you can't win, for me adaptions NEED changes from the original to correct any issues in the original and/or add to the story and making a film more relateable and current is part of that but there will always be many who don't want ANY changes.

Personaly I have no issue with the idea that Nani gets to go to college, it is relateable and both ideas that in the first she still doesn't but more able to make things work without the education and doors it would open for her and Lilo or this and again if adapting trying different ways of going should be considered.

IF narratively it works well or not and as good or better than the original for me remains to be seen, but retain the thought that live action remakes less than 25yrs (average age of having you own first child last I checked thus the kid will be same age as when the parent watched roughly) after the original is highly questionable and most the remakes havent landed well for me for various reasons although most aren't BAD, just very mid and not as good as the original IMO.

