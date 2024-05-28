MOANA Returns On First Poster For Disney's Animated Sequel; Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Disney has announced that the first trailer for Moana 2 will be released online tomorrow, and in the meantime, we have a new promo image and first theatrical poster for you to have a look at...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 28, 2024 02:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

Walt Disney Pictures has announced that the first trailer for its upcoming animated sequel, Moana 2, will be released online tomorrow, and star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken to social media to share the first theatrical poster.

Johnson will reprise the role of shapeshifting Polynesian Demigod Maui, alongside Auli'i Cravalho, who will once again provide the voice of the title character.

The Moana sequel was originally envisioned as a Disney+ series, but studio execs were said to be so impressed with writer-director David G. Derrick Jr.'s work on the initial episodes that they decided to revamp his ideas for a single big-screen feature.

There is also a live-action remake of Moana in the works, which is currently set for a 2026 release. Johnson will return as Maui, but Cravalho will not be portraying her character.

Johnson recently revealed that an actress has been cast in the role, but has yet to be officially announced.

"One of the exciting things about that was actually finding our Moana and how exciting that has been. The global search to find our Moana -- which -- between you and I, we found her -- not gonna tell you yet. [It's] very exciting."

Cravalho said the following about her replacement last year.

"I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples cultures and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representations to come."

Check out the poster below, along with a new promo image giving us a first look at the sequel's slightly older take on Moana.

Image

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina (Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be returning), Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Were you a fan of Moana? Are you looking forward to the sequel? Drop us a comment down below, and be sure to check back for tomorrow's trailer.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/28/2024, 2:48 PM
What's the over/under on this turning a profit?
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/28/2024, 3:35 PM
@Batmangina - I would give this 100% chance of making a huge profit.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/28/2024, 3:39 PM
@Izaizaiza -
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 5/28/2024, 3:53 PM
@Batmangina - Estimated production budget of $150 would make break even around $375M...

...First film made $690M and over a billion hours of streaming last year on D+, makes it a fairly safe bet to turn a profit, that said don't think anything is 100% assured but....
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/28/2024, 2:49 PM
LFG!!!!
Drace24
Drace24 - 5/28/2024, 2:57 PM
The resting Dreamworks face on Moana is not giving me confidence.

Please don't [frick] this up, Disney!
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 5/28/2024, 3:16 PM
@Drace24 - .......?
Drace24
Drace24 - 5/28/2024, 3:45 PM
@VISIONaryNPa1 - *looks straight ahead and raises eyebrow*
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 5/28/2024, 3:02 PM
Yay
Kadara
Kadara - 5/28/2024, 3:28 PM
No white characters in this animated movie for children?? Disney has gone too woke 😂
tylerzero
tylerzero - 5/28/2024, 3:31 PM
As someone born and raised in Hawaii, you'd think I'd have a greater appreciation for Moana. Yet, it was forever before I finally watched it once on streaming a few years back and never bothered with it again.

The point I'm trying to make? Well...

User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 5/28/2024, 3:32 PM
Ha. We haven't even gotten bts of the remake.

God I hope that film was silently shut down.
grouch
grouch - 5/28/2024, 3:33 PM
altered her face and starring the rock? nah..
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/28/2024, 3:33 PM
I almost have PTSD from the first film, as my kids watched it about 300 times. Please Jesus let them be old enough not to care very much about this one.

User Comment Image
narrow290
narrow290 - 5/28/2024, 3:41 PM
@Izaizaiza - Hahaha SAME

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

View Recorder