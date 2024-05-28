MOANA Returns On First Poster For Disney's Animated Sequel; Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Walt Disney Pictures has announced that the first trailer for its upcoming animated sequel, Moana 2, will be released online tomorrow, and star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken to social media to share the first theatrical poster.

Johnson will reprise the role of shapeshifting Polynesian Demigod Maui, alongside Auli'i Cravalho, who will once again provide the voice of the title character.

The Moana sequel was originally envisioned as a Disney+ series, but studio execs were said to be so impressed with writer-director David G. Derrick Jr.'s work on the initial episodes that they decided to revamp his ideas for a single big-screen feature.

There is also a live-action remake of Moana in the works, which is currently set for a 2026 release. Johnson will return as Maui, but Cravalho will not be portraying her character.

Johnson recently revealed that an actress has been cast in the role, but has yet to be officially announced.

"One of the exciting things about that was actually finding our Moana and how exciting that has been. The global search to find our Moana -- which -- between you and I, we found her -- not gonna tell you yet. [It's] very exciting."

Cravalho said the following about her replacement last year.

"I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific peoples cultures and communities that help inspire her story. And I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representations to come."

Check out the poster below, along with a new promo image giving us a first look at the sequel's slightly older take on Moana.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' epic animated musical Moana 2 takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa'i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina (Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be returning), Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Were you a fan of Moana? Are you looking forward to the sequel?